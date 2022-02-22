Nerdio Manager for MSP Capable of Managing All Endpoints in Microsoft Azure through New Full Integration with Microsoft Endpoint Manager

CANCUN, Mexico, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, a premier solution for organizations of all sizes looking to deploy virtual desktops in Microsoft Azure, today announced a new full integration with Microsoft Endpoint Manager (MEM) that will allow all physical devices and virtual desktops to be managed via Nerdio Manager for MSP.

Nerdio Manager adds value on top of the powerful capabilities in Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365. It is an Azure management platform that allows admins to seamlessly provision and manage deployments of both Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 side by side.

The initial integration with MEM has commenced. When complete, it will allow service providers to do the following actions in Nerdio Manager for MSP:

Leverage Nerdio Manager to manage all endpoints centrally, including those in Azure Virtual Desktop or Windows 365 as well as physical desktops and mobile devices.

Install and manage all types of applications on physical and virtual desktops.

Apply policies and baselines to ensure endpoint compliance.

Leverage endpoint analytics to monitor and improve performance and user experience.

Provide remote assistance to users with remote help capabilities.

“Through this new integration, Nerdio Manager is evolving to enable organizations to more easily adopt cloud-first technologies while consolidating and modernizing endpoint management,” said Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO and Co-Founder, Nerdio. “Being able to manage physical devices alongside virtual desktops via the same platform will help managed service providers better serve the needs of the businesses and workers they support.”

The announcement was delivered during Vladimirskiy’s opening keynote presentation at NerdioCon 2022, the company’s annual user and industry conference, where he also shared Nerdio has reached two million users under management across its product portfolio.

“We continue to be impressed by Nerdio’s grasp on evolving IT needs and the future of virtual desktop, application and endpoint management," said Scott Manchester, Director of Program Management for Windows 365, Microsoft. “We look forward to how this new integration will benefit managed service providers and help them progress in their cloud journeys.”

Nerdio additionally detailed plans for the 2022 Nerdio Manager for MSP product roadmap. Updates and features expected this spring include full support for new Windows 365 Business API, the ability to manage already installed apps on multi-session AVD desktops leveraging FSLogix App Masking technology, and updates to their free Cost Estimator tool to reflect Microsoft’s New Commerce Experience changes effective in March.

The company will also launch several training and resource initiatives to support MSP partners in accelerating their Azure practices. This includes facilitating partner-to-partner engagement by vetting and certifying MSPs and freelance IT talent available to help other partners with tasks that require specialized skillsets with Azure and Nerdio technology or third-party products.

About Nerdio

Nerdio empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and enterprises to build successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure with Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365. Nerdio Manager for Enterprise is a packaged Azure application that runs in users’ own tenant without compromising security and compliance by allowing third-party vendors access into the IT environment. Nerdio Manager for MSP empowers MSPs to deploy, manage, and optimize virtual desktop environments in Microsoft Azure through easy multi-tenant management. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.