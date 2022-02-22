MEF LSO Marketplace Accelerates Service Provider Automation

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers who drive network transformation to power the digital economy, today announced the launch of the LSO Marketplace, a set of resources designed to accelerate the evaluation and implementation of MEF Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs for automating service provider and enterprise business transactions. MEF also announced availability of the Celine LSO API Framework release, which adds a new service provisioning developer guide and features such as incident management and security profiles.



According to recent MEF research, more than 30 leading companies, including AT&T, Axtel Networks, Bloomberg, CMC Networks, Colt Technology Services, HGC Global Communications, Lumen, Orange, PCCW Global, Proximus, Sparkle, StarHub, Telia, TELUS, TIME dotCom, Verizon Business, and Zayo, are in production with LSO Sonata APIs or intend to be in the coming months. The new LSO Marketplace provides easy access to the APIs and related resources to guide service providers and enterprises who are implementing or planning to implement them. From building the business case for implementing open MEF standardized APIs, to their implementation and interoperability testing and certification, the marketplace guides decision makers, IT, developers, and partners along their implementation journey.

The LSO Marketplace includes:

LSO API Catalog – Includes API definitions, release information, developer guides, and test requirements

LSO Payloads – Schemas for MEF standardized products and services that can be managed with the APIs

Evaluation resources – Tools to help evaluate MEF APIs and build a business case for implementation

Implementation support - Tools, programs, groups, and resources to help accelerate API implementation

Also announced today is the availability of the Celine release, the third in the series of LSO API Framework releases. Celine provides new trouble ticketing uses cases and adds service provisioning and API security profiles. MEF also released new developer guides, including the LSO API Security Profile, LSO Payload Handbook, and an example implementation of dynamic binding.

“Leading global service providers are implementing MEF LSO APIs because they offer an automated, standardized way for service providers to buy and sell services while maximizing return on their investment in interface development,” said Daniel Bar-Lev, Vice President Strategic Programs, MEF. “With the availability of the LSO Marketplace, along with ongoing enhancements to MEF’s LSO SDKs, implementation is simplified and deployment is accelerated. Service providers can connect with partners faster to quickly bring new services to market that offer competitive differentiation to customers, and ultimately lead to faster time to revenue."

Each release of the MEF LSO API Framework is a comprehensive set of SDKs containing APIs, tools, documentation, and underlying standards for delivering frictionless service provider and enterprise commerce and operations. MEF’s LSO APIs automate business and operational transactions and interactions both between and within service providers, and between service providers and enterprises. They are designed in response to significant market demand to accelerate service delivery and time to revenue and to improve customer experience and loyalty. With each new release, the LSO API Framework is enriched, building upon the well-established functionalities from previous releases. The LSO Sonata SDK in the Celine release, for example, builds upon the Billie release as detailed here.

Resources to Support the Journey

MEF offers resources to support the LSO implementation lifecycle—from business case development to implementation support. Explore the new LSO Marketplace here and additional LSO resources here.

