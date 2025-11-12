Mplify Names Winners of the 2025 NaaS Excellence Awards

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mplify (formerly MEF), a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy, today announced the winners of the 2025 NaaS Excellence Awards.
Now in its third year, the NaaS Excellence Awards celebrate the organizations and leaders driving real-world innovation in Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), automation, and AI-optimized connectivity. This year’s program attracted over 100 submissions, more than double last year’s total, making it the most competitive awards to date.
Winners were selected by an independent panel of senior industry analysts from ACG Research, Analysys Mason, Appledore Research, Atlantic ACM, AvidThink, CC Squared, Dell’Oro Group, Frost & Sullivan, Omdia, TeleGeography, and Vertical Systems Group.
2025 NaaS Excellence Award Winners:
NaaS Service Provider of the Year
Global – Tie: Colt Technology Services and PCCW Global
Europe – Sparkle
North America – Lumen Technologies
Latin America – Orchest Automation
Asia Pacific – PCCW Global
Best NaaS Vision
Worldwide – Colt Technology Services
Europe – Colt Technology Services
North America – Comcast Business
Latin America – Orchest Automation
Asia Pacific – PCCW Global
Middle East & Africa – etisalat by e&
Carrier Ethernet Innovation
Global – Tata Communications
Europe – Colt Technology Services
North America – Verizon
Latin America – Ufinet
Asia Pacific – Tata Communications
SASE Service Provider of the Year
Global – Verizon
Europe – Colt Technology Services
North America – Lumen Technologies
Asia Pacific – Singtel
SD-WAN Service Provider of the Year
Global – Tie: Tata Communications and Telefonica Global Solutions
Europe – Sparkle
North America – Comcast Business
Asia Pacific – Tata Communications
Middle East & Africa – CMC Networks
SASE Technology Provider of the Year
Palo Alto Networks
SSE Technology Provider of the Year
Palo Alto Networks
Zero Trust Technology Provider of the Year
Palo Alto Networks
NaaS Ecosystem Collaboration
Amdocs
Best NaaS Enterprise Customer Implementation
Colt Technology Services
NaaS Innovation
Arqit and Sparkle
LSO Solution Provider of the Year
Amartus
Leadership in Network & Service Automation
Amdocs
Leadership in Customer Experience Automation
Amartus
Service Automation Leadership
Global – AT&T Business
Europe – Colt Technology Services
North America – Verizon
Latin America – Orchest Automation
Asia Pacific – PCCW Global
Professional Awards:
Distinguished Fellow
Michal Laczynski, Solution Architect, Amartus
Special Recognition
Bob Klessig, Distinguished Fellow, Mplify
Michael Howard Industry Impact Award
Ray Mota, CEO & Principal Analyst, ACG Research
NaaS Professional of the Year
Fahim Sabir, Director Digital Solutions, Colt Technology Services
Industry Executive of the Year
Colin Bannon, CTO, BT Business
In a special recognition, Nan Chen, Mplify’s Founder and former CEO, received the Founders Innovation Award for his visionary leadership and pioneering the programs and community that underpin today’s global NaaS ecosystem.
“The 2025 NaaS Excellence Awards honor the innovators and leaders who are transforming connectivity into an intelligent, automated foundation for the AI economy,” said Kevin Vachon, COO, Mplify. “With a record number of submissions this year, the momentum behind NaaS has never been stronger. These winners exemplify how our ecosystem is delivering measurable impact across automation, performance, and AI-driven innovation.”
Awards were presented during the NaaS Excellence Awards Gala at Mplify’s Global NaaS Event (GNE 2025) in Dallas, Texas.
