Mplify Names Winners of the 2025 NaaS Excellence Awards

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mplify (formerly MEF), a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy, today announced the winners of the 2025 NaaS Excellence Awards.

Now in its third year, the NaaS Excellence Awards celebrate the organizations and leaders driving real-world innovation in Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), automation, and AI-optimized connectivity. This year’s program attracted over 100 submissions, more than double last year’s total, making it the most competitive awards to date.

Winners were selected by an independent panel of senior industry analysts from ACG Research, Analysys Mason, Appledore Research, Atlantic ACM, AvidThink, CC Squared, Dell’Oro Group, Frost & Sullivan, Omdia, TeleGeography, and Vertical Systems Group.

2025 NaaS Excellence Award Winners:

NaaS Service Provider of the Year

Global – Tie: Colt Technology Services and PCCW Global

Europe – Sparkle

North America – Lumen Technologies

Latin America – Orchest Automation

Asia Pacific – PCCW Global

Best NaaS Vision

Worldwide – Colt Technology Services

Europe – Colt Technology Services

North America – Comcast Business

Latin America – Orchest Automation

Asia Pacific – PCCW Global

Middle East & Africa – etisalat by e&

Carrier Ethernet Innovation

Global – Tata Communications

Europe – Colt Technology Services

North America – Verizon

Latin America – Ufinet

Asia Pacific – Tata Communications

SASE Service Provider of the Year

Global – Verizon

Europe – Colt Technology Services

North America – Lumen Technologies

Asia Pacific – Singtel

SD-WAN Service Provider of the Year

Global – Tie: Tata Communications and Telefonica Global Solutions

Europe – Sparkle

North America – Comcast Business

Asia Pacific – Tata Communications

Middle East & Africa – CMC Networks

SASE Technology Provider of the Year

Palo Alto Networks

SSE Technology Provider of the Year

Palo Alto Networks

Zero Trust Technology Provider of the Year

Palo Alto Networks

NaaS Ecosystem Collaboration

Amdocs

Best NaaS Enterprise Customer Implementation

Colt Technology Services

NaaS Innovation

Arqit and Sparkle

LSO Solution Provider of the Year

Amartus

Leadership in Network & Service Automation

Amdocs

Leadership in Customer Experience Automation

Amartus

Service Automation Leadership

Global – AT&T Business

Europe – Colt Technology Services

North America – Verizon

Latin America – Orchest Automation

Asia Pacific – PCCW Global

Professional Awards:

Distinguished Fellow

Michal Laczynski, Solution Architect, Amartus

Special Recognition

Bob Klessig, Distinguished Fellow, Mplify

Michael Howard Industry Impact Award

Ray Mota, CEO & Principal Analyst, ACG Research

NaaS Professional of the Year

Fahim Sabir, Director Digital Solutions, Colt Technology Services

Industry Executive of the Year

Colin Bannon, CTO, BT Business

In a special recognition, Nan Chen, Mplify’s Founder and former CEO, received the Founders Innovation Award for his visionary leadership and pioneering the programs and community that underpin today’s global NaaS ecosystem.

“The 2025 NaaS Excellence Awards honor the innovators and leaders who are transforming connectivity into an intelligent, automated foundation for the AI economy,” said Kevin Vachon, COO, Mplify. “With a record number of submissions this year, the momentum behind NaaS has never been stronger. These winners exemplify how our ecosystem is delivering measurable impact across automation, performance, and AI-driven innovation.”

Awards were presented during the NaaS Excellence Awards Gala at Mplify’s Global NaaS Event (GNE 2025) in Dallas, Texas.

