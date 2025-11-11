Mplify Joins GSMA Open Gateway Framework to Advance Unified Network APIs Across Wired and Wireless Domains for AI-Powered Connectivity

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mplify (formerly MEF), a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy, today announced its participation in mobile industry association GSMA’s Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Open Gateway ecosystem – a collaborative industry framework uniting the GSMA, the Linux Foundation, TM Forum, and Mplify.

Through this initiative, Mplify will help advance cross-domain integration from wireless to wireline environments using its Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs to complement the GSMA Open Gateway framework’s CAMARA APIs for mobile networks, enabling seamless end-to-end connectivity. Working alongside these global industry alliances, Mplify is contributing to the development of open, autonomous network ecosystems that form the foundation of the next-generation digital economy built on assurance and adaptive performance for AI-driven applications.

Henry Calvert, Head of Networks, GSMA, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Mplify as a key part of the GSMA Open Gateway framework. Their participation strengthens our shared mission to create an open, interoperable ecosystem built on common network APIs. Alignment across both fixed and mobile networks is essential to unlock the full potential of digital transformation for enterprises, enabling seamless connectivity, faster innovation, and consistent user experiences across all technologies and geographies.”

Delivering Intelligent, On-Demand Connectivity

Within the Open Gateway framework, Mplify’s LSO APIs, used across wired and cloud networks, align with CAMARA APIs for mobile operators. The result is a seamless framework for orchestrating end-to-end connectivity, enabling use cases such as:

Quality on Demand (QoD): Real-time network performance adjustment based on application needs .

Agentic AI Operations: Autonomous optimization of compute, data, and connectivity.

Federated NaaS Supply Chains: Cross-provider service assurance through open APIs.





“In an AI-powered world, no one wants to think about the network - they just expect it to perform,” said Pascal Menezes, CTO, Mplify. “By aligning with GSMA Open Gateway, we’re enabling that seamless experience across wired and wireless environments, where connectivity, automation, and assurance simply happen.”

The collaboration builds on the Quality on Demand demo with GSMA, Colt, and Orange at MWC Barcelona in March, which showcased how applications can dynamically adjust network performance via APIs.

At Mplify’s Global NaaS Event (GNE) in Dallas, the next phase of this collaboration will be featured in an agentic AI demonstration highlighting real-time network intelligence and federated orchestration across global networks presented by Google Cloud and Colt. Henry Calvert, Head of Networks, GSMA, will deliver a keynote exploring the next phase of Open Gateway and its role in unifying global network APIs.

"As intent-driven consumer experiences become possible with agentic AI, it is imperative that the network evolves to deliver outcomes to the customers, while abstracting the underlying complexities. This requires networks to be extensible and flexible, transforming from programmable to the autonomous operation paradigm," stated Sridhar Gollapudi, Telco Market Lead, Google Cloud.

“Mplify’s alignment with GSMA’s Open Gateway marks a transformative leap toward a truly hyperconnected global API ecosystem. By empowering automation and simplifying complexity, it enables seamless digital experiences that put users at the center,” said Mirko Voltolini, VP, Technology and Innovation, Colt Technology Services.

A Milestone for the Telecommunications Industry

Integration of Mplify’s NaaS framework with the GSMA Open Gateway ecosystem represents a pivotal step toward an API layer for programmable networks, a foundation for the automated supply chain of the AI economy.

The GSMA Open Gateway program now includes more than 80 mobile operator groups, representing 292 networks and over 80% of mobile connections worldwide. By bringing together operators from around the globe, the initiative enables the design of digital products that operate seamlessly across devices, regions, and networks. Its service APIs are available through CAMARA, an open-source project by the Linux Foundation and a core component of the Open Gateway framework.

The collaboration contributes to the industry’s broader shift toward autonomous connectivity, bridging wired, wireless, and cloud networks, and uniting enterprises, service providers, and hyperscalers, within an intelligent foundation built on open, programmable principles that powers the global digital economy.

Learn More

Learn more about how Mplify and GSMA are advancing open, automated, and intelligent connectivity at GNE 2025, November 10–14 in Dallas, Texas.

For more information visit https://www.mplify.net/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Bluesky, and YouTube.

About Mplify

Mplify is a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy through standardization, automation, certification, and collaboration. As the defining authority behind Carrier Ethernet, Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs, and certified SASE and SD-WAN, Mplify has developed the global blueprint for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) that is empowering the industry to innovate, interoperate, and scale trusted network services across a global ecosystem.

About GSMA

About the GSMA

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop, and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy; tackling today’s biggest societal challenges; underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work; and providing the world’s largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.

Media Contact:

Amy Foschetti

Mplify

amy@mplify.net