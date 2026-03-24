Mplify Launches Kylie SDK Release with MCP Integration to Accelerate AI-Native Service Automation

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mplify, a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy, today announced the availability of the Kylie SDK release, introducing Model Context Protocol (MCP) support across its Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs. The release enables service providers to automate, monetize, and scale digital services across globally interconnected ecosystems.

The Kylie release further strengthens Mplify’s role in translating standardized LSO APIs into AI-ready automation frameworks that enable intelligent interconnect across multi-domain, multi-provider environments.

“This release marks an important milestone in Mplify's mission to simplify collaboration across network, cloud, and cybersecurity ecosystems,” said Pascal Menezes, CTO, Mplify. “By combining standardized LSO APIs with MCP support, Mplify enables AI agents and large language models (LLMs) to interact more directly with networking infrastructure, helping providers reduce service complexity, accelerate decision-making, and move closer to autonomous operations.”

The key features of the Kylie SDK release include updated packages across key Interface Reference Points (IRPs), ensuring robust support for business and operational functions:

AI-Native LSO APIs: Full MCP support across the LSO portfolio enables integration with AI-driven orchestration and diagnostic tools.

LSO Business APIs: Updated LSO Sonata and Cantata SDKs streamline inter-provider business processes such as ordering, quoting, and billing.

LSO Operational APIs: Enhancements to LSO Allegro, Interlude, and Legato strengthen service provisioning, performance monitoring, and fault management with standardized interfaces.

Standardized Product Schemas: Published standards now include IP and Carrier Ethernet (including Subscriber Ethernet and Access E-Line), supporting product, service, and operational (OAM) payloads.

The LSO Marketplace serves as the central access point for these capabilities, providing a unified resource driving full MCP-to-LSO conversion, along with access to the latest LSO APIs, payloads, and developer guides.

A major enhancement in the Kylie release is the LSO API Blending Tool. This utility allows users to combine LSO APIs with specific product payloads, including IP, Carrier Ethernet, and an extensive range of pre-standard payloads such as wavelengths, data center AI exchange cross-connects, CAMARA Quality on Demand, and SD-WAN.

The Blending Tool can automatically generate Mplify MCP servers with full payload support, enabling a seamless, end-to-end conversion from MCP commands to LSO APIs. This enables AI agents to discover and execute complex network tasks across standardized and emerging service types with precision, while reducing integration complexity for AI-enabled operations.

Following the Kylie release, Mplify is accelerating its roadmap toward fully autonomous networking. The next major milestone, the Lana release, is scheduled for late 2026 and will introduce an expanded set of AI-driven assets and capabilities across the LSO ecosystem.

Learn More

For more information about Mplify, visit www.mplify.net and follow us on LinkedIn, Bluesky, and YouTube.

About Mplify

Mplify is a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy through standardization, automation, certification, and collaboration. As the defining authority behind Carrier Ethernet, Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs, and certified SASE and SD-WAN, Mplify has developed the global blueprint for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) that is empowering the industry to innovate, interoperate, and scale trusted network services across a global ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Amy Foschetti

Mplify

amy@mplify.net