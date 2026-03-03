Mplify Appoints 2026 Board to Accelerate AI-Driven Network-as-a-Service

LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mplify, a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy, today announced its 2026 Board of Directors and officers. The newly appointed Board brings together senior leaders from global operators to guide Mplify’s continued advancement of automation, certification, and standardized APIs that enable scalable, multi-provider Network-as-a-Service (NaaS). The appointments reflect sustained industry commitment to advancing interoperable, AI-ready connectivity at global scale.

2026 Mplify Board of Directors

Bob Victor , Chair – Chief Solutions & Product Officer, Comcast Business

, Chair – Chief Solutions & Product Officer, Comcast Business Daniele Mancuso, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Mplify – Chief Marketing & Product Management, Sparkle



Franck Morales, Co- Chief Executive Officer, Mplify – Senior Vice President, Marketing & Business Development, Orange Wholesale International

Silke Hoesch , Secretary – Senior Vice President Wholesale, Telekom Deutschland

, Secretary – Senior Vice President Wholesale, Telekom Deutschland Paul Gampe , Treasurer – Chief Technology Officer, PCCW Global

, Treasurer – Chief Technology Officer, PCCW Global Colin Bannon , Chief Technology Officer, BT Business

, Chief Technology Officer, BT Business Mark Bennett , Head of Global Networks & SD-Networks, Vodafone Business

, Head of Global Networks & SD-Networks, Vodafone Business Shawn Hakl , Senior Vice President, Product & Pricing, AT&T Business

, Senior Vice President, Product & Pricing, AT&T Business Scott Lawrence , Senior Vice President, Verizon Business

, Senior Vice President, Verizon Business David Shacochis , Vice President, Enterprise & Wholesale Product Management, Lumen Technologies

, Vice President, Enterprise & Wholesale Product Management, Lumen Technologies Mirko Voltolini, Vice President, Technology & Innovation, Colt Technology Services



Mplify Executives

Kevin Vachon , Chief Operating Officer

, Chief Operating Officer Pascal Menezes , Chief Technology Officer

, Chief Technology Officer Daniel Bar-Lev , Chief Product Officer

, Chief Product Officer Sunil Khandekar, Chief Enterprise Development Officer



The Board will oversee Mplify’s 2026 priorities, including scaling Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) API implementation, expanding certification programs, and advancing interoperable, automated supply chains required for AI-scale connectivity.

“AI-driven services are redefining what networks must deliver — determinism, automation, and assured interoperability across providers,” said Bob Victor, Chair, Mplify Board of Directors. “In 2026, our focus is execution: making it easier for providers to connect and for services to be ordered, delivered, and assured seamlessly across domains with less friction. That means scaling standardized APIs and certification and enabling emerging A2A and MCP-based interfaces that allow systems — and increasingly AI agents — to interact reliably across multi-provider environments.”

“Our role is not simply to describe the future of the industry,” said Daniele Mancuso, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Mplify. “Our job is to turn real-world experience into a repeatable delivery model that members can use commercially, operationally, and with credibility in the market. That means moving from vision to implementation in a way that drives measurable outcomes.”

“As AI workloads scale, interoperability becomes both a necessity for service providers and a key competitive differentiator, enabling them to deliver value to businesses” said Franck Morales, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Mplify. “That’s why our priority is to focus on executing our clear AI strategy and fostering an Mplify ecosystem, which includes: technology providers, IT service actors, as well as communication and cloud service providers, translating standards and APIs to accelerate the adoption.”

About Mplify

Mplify is a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy through standardization, automation, certification, and collaboration. As the defining authority behind Carrier Ethernet, Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs, and certified SASE and SD-WAN, Mplify has developed the global blueprint for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) that is empowering the industry to innovate, interoperate, and scale trusted network services across a global ecosystem.

