Directorate change

Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”)

22 February 2022

Admiral announces that Jean Park, non-executive director, will be taking a temporary medical leave of absence and is not expected to return to her role until early in the second half of the year. Until Jean returns, Justine Roberts will take on the role of interim Senior Independent Director (SID), Andy Crossley will become interim Chair of the Group Risk Committee and Jayaprakasa (JP) Rangaswami will join the Remuneration Committee as an interim member.

In addition, Karen Green, non-executive director and current Chair of the Audit Committee, has been appointed as a permanent member of the Group Risk Committee with effect from 1 June 2022. Karen has substantial financial services experience including investment banking, private equity, and insurance.

Marisja Kocznur, Head of Investor Relations ( investorrelationsteam@admiralgroup.co.uk )

Addy Frederick, Head of Corporate External Communications (addy.frederick@admiralgroup.co.uk)

