Ushur Appoints Tim Wentworth to Board of Directors

Former CEO of Evernorth and Express Scripts brings valuable insights

to help guide Ushur's continued growth in the insurance and healthcare sectors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur , the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today announced it has appointed accomplished health and pharmacy services executive Tim Wentworth to its board of directors.

Mr. Wentworth is the former CEO of Evernorth, the $100B health services organization for Cigna, where he brought together a variety of health services capabilities including care provision, pharmacy solutions and benefits management. Data and analytics were also his responsibility.

Mr. Wentworth was previously CEO of Express Scripts, the largest pharmacy benefit manager in the United States. Under Mr. Wentworth’s leadership, Express Scripts was ranked number 66 on Forbes magazine’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies.

Mr. Wentworth also served as CEO of Accredo, Medco’s specialty pharmacy. He additionally held leadership roles in human resources management for PepsiCo. and Mary Kay, Inc. Mr. Wentworth started his career in the music industry with three years at RCA Records.

"The depth and caliber of experience that Tim brings to the table are invaluable for a fast-growing company like Ushur," said Simha Sadasiva, CEO and co-founder of Ushur. "For nearly 40 years, Tim has brought his outstanding acumen and his leadership to tackle some of the most pressing issues in the world of healthcare and insurance. These are challenges that Ushur is addressing with our drive to revolutionize customer and employee experiences."

“It’s an exciting capstone to my career to help guide the innovations led by Ushur to transform the way enterprises can serve their customers and employees,” Mr. Wentworth said. “The future is now with automated, omni-channel, hyper-personalized experiences. I’m especially impressed with Ushur’s AI Lab, which is solving the most complex issues in natural language processing, document processing and no-code conversational intelligence. Ultimately, it is Ushur’s singular focus on simplifying and transforming customer journeys that truly sets it apart.”

Ushur continues its rapid expansion as it surpassed its growth targets for 2021, doubling its customer base and number of employees. End users of the Ushur platform have reached 1.5 million with over 4.7 million Ushur micro-engagements™ executed so far. Ushur also enjoys a 164 percent net revenue retention rate, which is one of the highest in the industry.

About Ushur

Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ platform purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Pentland Ventures, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation™ solutions are currently in production at some of the leading insurance providers across the globe, including Irish Life, Unum, Aetna, Cigna and Tower Insurance.

