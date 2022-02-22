Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Common Share and Preferred Share Dividends

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff”) (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared the following quarterly cash dividends for the quarter ending March 31, 2022:

SharesTSX Stock SymbolDividend per Share
Common SharesBIR$0.01 
Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series ABIR.PR.A$0.523375 
Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series CBIR.PR.C$0.4375 

The dividends are payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022. The ex-dividend date is March 14, 2022.

All of the dividends have been designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Birchcliff:

Birchcliff is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and natural gas company with operations focused on the Montney/Doig Resource Play in Alberta. Birchcliff’s common shares and cumulative redeemable preferred shares, Series A and Series C, are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols “BIR”, “BIR.PR.A” and “BIR.PR.C”, respectively.

For further information, please contact:
 
Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
Suite 1000, 600 – 3rd Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2P 0G5
Telephone: (403) 261-6401
Email: info@birchcliffenergy.com
www.birchcliffenergy.com		 Jeff Tonken – Chief Executive Officer

Chris Carlsen – President and Chief Operating Officer

Bruno Geremia – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

 