Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Common Share and Preferred Share Dividends

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff”) (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared the following quarterly cash dividends for the quarter ending March 31, 2022:
|Shares
|TSX Stock Symbol
|Dividend per Share
|Common Shares
|BIR
|$0.01
|Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series A
|BIR.PR.A
|$0.523375
|Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series C
|BIR.PR.C
|$0.4375
The dividends are payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022. The ex-dividend date is March 14, 2022.
All of the dividends have been designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
About Birchcliff:
Birchcliff is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and natural gas company with operations focused on the Montney/Doig Resource Play in Alberta. Birchcliff’s common shares and cumulative redeemable preferred shares, Series A and Series C, are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols “BIR”, “BIR.PR.A” and “BIR.PR.C”, respectively.
