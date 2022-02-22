Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Financial Results; Introduces Full Year 2022 Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of patients with underserved chronic diseases at home, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.



Fourth Quarter 2021 Summary:

Total revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $61.7 million, compared to $59.2 million in fourth quarter 2020. Total revenue in fourth quarter 2021 included $4.3 million of revenue from the AffloVest respiratory therapy business, acquired on September 8, 2021.

Operating income of $3.8 million, compared to operating income of $7.0 million in fourth quarter 2020. Non-GAAP operating income of $6.4 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $7.8 million in fourth quarter of 2020.

Net loss of $7.5 million, compared to net income of $12.1 million in fourth quarter 2020. Non-GAAP net loss of $5.5 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $11.8 million in fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $10.8 million in fourth quarter 2020.



Full Year 2021 Summary:

Total revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $208.1 million, compared to $187.1 million in 2020. Total revenue in 2021 included $5.1 million of revenue from the AffloVest respiratory therapy business, acquired on September 8, 2021.

Operating loss of $1.8 million, compared to operating loss of $3.6 million in 2020. Non-GAAP operating income of $5.3 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $2.8 million in 2020.

Net loss of $11.8 million, compared to net loss of $0.6 million in 2020. Non-GAAP net loss of $6.5 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.3 million in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA of $17.7 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $16.0 million in 2020.



Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End:

On January 5, 2022, the Company announced the appointment of Valerie L. Asbury and D. Brent Shafer to the Company’s Board of Directors.





On February 18, 2022, the Company announced that the qui tam lawsuit filed by a competitor has been dropped and subsequently dismissed by a federal judge in Texas. Tactile Medical will not pay any damages, penalties or other compensation.



“Our fourth quarter sales performance exceeded our guidance, driven by stronger-than-anticipated sales of our Flexitouch Plus systems,” said Dan Reuvers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical. “We were pleased to achieve these results given the continuation of two primary headwinds that emerged during the third quarter: the impact of COVID-19 variants and challenges related to salesforce staffing. Our team performed admirably during the fourth quarter in spite of these headwinds, providing support for our existing customers, expanding our base of prescribing accounts and integrating the AffloVest business.”

Mr. Reuvers continued, “While we entered January amid an Omicron surge and the task of filling key sales roles, we expect these issues to be more impactful in the first half of the year, giving way to more normalized conditions in the back half of the year. We plan to focus on salesforce productivity, deeper penetration within our newly expanded prescriber base and the commercialization of new products later in the year. A bolstered field team, new garments that improve the patient experience and a mobile app that engages patients should help us more efficiently bring therapeutic relief to the millions of still under-diagnosed and under-treated lymphedema patients. We’re equally excited to support our AffloVest channel partners to bring airway clearance therapy to the 500,000 patients suffering from bronchiectasis.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $2.5 million, or 4%, to $61.7 million, compared to $59.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in total revenue was attributable to $4.3 million in sales of the recently acquired AffloVest product line, which more than offset a $1.6 million, or 3%, decrease in sales and rentals of the Flexitouch system, and a $0.2 million, or 2%, decrease in sales and rentals of the Entre system in the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Fourth quarter 2021 revenue was negatively impacted by the prolonged recovery from COVID-19, including the resurgence due to COVID-19 variants during the period, which resulted in restricted access to clinics and hospitals and disrupted the recovery in patient visits versus the pre-COVID environment. In addition, the challenging labor market, coupled with our vaccine policy, impacted our ability to recruit and retain quality candidates for our direct sales force.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $3.0 million, or 7%, to $44.8 million, compared to $41.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross margin was 72.6% of revenue, compared to 70.6% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in gross margin primarily resulted from the addition of the AffloVest product line and changes in the mix of sales and rentals by payer. Non-GAAP gross margin was 73.3% of revenue, compared to 70.7% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $6.2 million, or 18%, to $41.0 million, compared to $34.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by sales and marketing expense, which increased $5.0 million, or 26%, to $24.8 million, largely due to increases in personnel-related compensation expense and travel-related expenses. The increase in operating expenses was also driven by a $0.3 million increase in reimbursement, general and administrative expenses, a $0.4 million increase in intangible asset amortization and earn-out expense, and a $0.4 million increase in research and development expenses. The $0.4 million increase in non-cash intangible amortization and non-cash earn-out expense was primarily attributable to the increase in intangible assets associated with the AffloVest acquisition, partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in the estimated fair value of our earn-out liability.

Operating income was $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $7.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $6.4 million, compared to Non-GAAP operating income of $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Other expense was $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to other income of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The change in other expense/income was due to $1.2 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020 under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) Provider Relief Fund to provide relief for lost revenues from the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Income tax expense was $10.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to an income tax benefit of $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The current year tax expense was driven by the recording of a full valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $7.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $5.5 million, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income/loss per share was 19.8 million in the fourth quarter of both 2021 and 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $10.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results:

Total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, increased $20.9 million, or 11%, to $208.1 million, compared to $187.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The increase in revenue was driven by an increase of $12.3 million, or 8%, in sales and rentals of the Flexitouch system, $5.1 million in sales of the recently acquired AffloVest respiratory therapy business and an increase of $3.5 million, or 15% in sales and rentals of the Entre system for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, benefited from the initial stages of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic during the first half of 2021, as well as an expanded prescriber base. However, revenue in the second half of 2021 was negatively impacted by the prolonged recovery from COVID-19, including the resurgence due to variants, which resulted in restricted access to clinics and hospitals and disrupted the recovery in patient visits versus the pre-COVID environment. In addition, the challenging labor market coupled with our vaccine policy impacted our ability to recruit and retain quality candidates for our direct sales force.

Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $11.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Non-GAAP net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $6.5 million, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $3.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share were 19.8 million and 19.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $17.7 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $16.0 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $28.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $55.0 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement, compared to $47.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2020. The change in cash and debt was primarily due to the funding of the AffloVest acquisition which closed on September 8, 2021.

2022 Financial Outlook

The Company expects full year 2022 total revenue in the range of $235.0 million to $240.0 million, representing growth of approximately 13% to 15% year-over-year, compared to total revenue of $208.1 million in 2021.

About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. The company collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,229 $ 47,855 Accounts receivable 49,478 43,849 Net investment in leases 12,482 10,708 Inventories 19,217 18,563 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,141 2,638 Total current assets 113,547 123,613 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 6,750 6,957 Right of use operating lease assets 23,984 20,132 Intangible assets, net 54,081 1,680 Goodwill 31,063 — Accounts receivable, non-current 12,847 9,433 Deferred income taxes — 10,198 Other non-current assets 1,998 2,074 Total non-current assets 130,723 50,474 Total assets $ 244,270 $ 174,087 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,023 $ 4,197 Note payable 2,960 — Earn-out, current 3,250 — Accrued payroll and related taxes 12,139 11,588 Accrued expenses 5,262 4,423 Income taxes payable 16 2,658 Operating lease liabilities 2,506 2,006 Other current liabilities 3,305 1,842 Total current liabilities 34,461 26,714 Non-current liabilities Revolving line of credit, non-current 24,857 — Note payable, non-current 26,933 — Earn-out, non-current 2,950 — Accrued warranty reserve, non-current 3,108 3,235 Income taxes payable, non-current 348 — Operating lease liabilities, non-current 23,354 19,388 Deferred income taxes 32 — Total non-current liabilities 81,582 22,623 Total liabilities 116,043 49,337 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31,

2020 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 19,877,786 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 19,492,718 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 20 19 Additional paid-in capital 119,962 104,675 Retained earnings 8,245 20,056 Total stockholders’ equity 128,227 124,750 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 244,270 $ 174,087





Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Sales revenue $ 53,699 $ 51,783 $ 177,914 $ 161,497 Rental revenue 8,029 7,460 30,143 25,633 Total revenue 61,728 59,243 208,057 187,130 Cost of revenue Cost of sales revenue 13,797 14,441 50,222 45,309 Cost of rental revenue 3,121 2,949 9,622 9,011 Total cost of revenue 16,918 17,390 59,844 54,320 Gross profit Gross profit - sales revenue 39,902 37,342 127,692 116,188 Gross profit - rental revenue 4,908 4,511 20,521 16,622 Gross profit 44,810 41,853 148,213 132,810 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 24,826 19,778 86,775 79,634 Research and development 1,774 1,373 5,659 5,264 Reimbursement, general and administrative 14,000 13,661 56,802 51,343 Intangible asset amortization and earn-out 445 49 739 197 Total operating expenses 41,045 34,861 149,975 136,438 (Loss) income from operations 3,765 6,992 (1,762 ) (3,628 ) Other (expense) income (377 ) 1,186 (531 ) 1,367 (Loss) income before income taxes 3,388 8,178 (2,293 ) (2,261 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 10,883 (3,935 ) 9,518 (1,641 ) Net (loss) income $ (7,495 ) $ 12,113 $ (11,811 ) $ (620 ) Net (loss) income per common share Basic $ (0.38 ) $ 0.62 $ (0.60 ) $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ (0.38 ) $ 0.61 $ (0.60 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute net (loss) income per common share Basic 19,790,838 19,415,640 19,719,485 19,346,929 Diluted 19,790,838 19,747,365 19,719,485 19,346,929





Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (11,811 ) $ (620 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,681 2,794 Net amortization of premiums and discounts on securities available-for-sale — (91 ) Deferred income taxes 10,230 (1,233 ) Stock-based compensation expense 10,173 10,689 Gain on other investments and maturities of marketable securities — (11 ) Impairment losses — 4,025 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 20 — Change in fair value of earn-out liability (200 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable (5,629 ) (10,405 ) Net investment in leases (1,774 ) (2,561 ) Inventories 972 318 Income taxes (2,294 ) 1,972 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,489 ) (528 ) Right of use operating lease assets 614 559 Medicare accounts receivable, non-current (3,414 ) (5,249 ) Accounts payable 826 337 Accrued payroll and related taxes 551 1,490 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,175 1,308 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,631 2,794 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from maturities of securities available-for-sale — 22,500 Payments related to acquisition (79,829 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (2,103 ) (2,059 ) Intangible assets costs (252 ) (232 ) Other investments — (30 ) Net (used in) provided by investing activities (82,184 ) 20,179 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of note payable 30,000 — Proceeds from revolving line of credit 25,000 — Payment of deferred debt issuance costs (188 ) — Taxes paid for net share settlement of performance and restricted stock units (1,173 ) (1,854 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 3,976 1,068 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the employee stock purchase plan 2,312 2,898 Net cash provided by financing activities 59,927 2,112 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (19,626 ) 25,085 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 47,855 22,770 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 28,229 $ 47,855 Supplemental cash flow disclosure Cash paid for taxes $ 1,593 $ 543 Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid $ 23 $ 17

The following table summarizes revenue by product for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Flexitouch system $ 49,684 $ 51,293 $ 176,228 $ 163,914 Entre system 7,761 7,949 26,685 23,216 AffloVest 4,283 — 5,144 — Total $ 61,728 $ 59,242 $ 208,057 $ 187,130 Percentage of total revenue Flexitouch system 80 % 87 % 85 % 88 % Entre system 13 % 13 % 13 % 12 % AffloVest 7 % — % 2 % — % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

The following table contains a reconciliation of gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 61,728 $ 59,243 $ 208,057 $ 187,130 Gross profit, as reported $ 44,810 $ 41,853 $ 148,213 $ 132,810 Gross margin, as reported 72.6 % 70.6 % 71.2 % 71.0 % Reconciling items affecting gross margin: Non-cash intangible amortization expense $ 308 $ 10 $ 412 $ 175 Inventory write-offs — — 588 428 Inventory purchase price adjustments 150 — 200 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 45,268 $ 41,863 $ 149,413 $ 133,413 Non-GAAP gross margin 73.3 % 70.7 % 71.8 % 71.3 %

The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP operating income (loss) to non-GAAP operating income:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 3,765 $ 6,992 $ (1,762 ) $ (3,628 ) Reconciling items affecting operating income (loss): Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting gross profit $ 308 $ 10 $ 412 $ 175 Inventory write-offs — — 588 428 Inventory purchase price adjustments 150 — 200 — Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting operating expenses 645 49 939 197 Impairment of intangibles — — — 3,597 Acquisition costs & expenses 112 — 886 — Change in fair value of earn-out (200 ) — (200 ) — Litigation defense costs 1,318 599 3,669 1,030 Executive transition expenses 340 105 526 981 Non-GAAP operating income: $ 6,438 $ 7,755 $ 5,258 $ 2,780

The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss):

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net (loss) income $ (7,495 ) $ 12,113 $ (11,811 ) $ (620 ) Reconciling items affecting net (loss) income: Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting gross profit $ 308 $ 10 $ 412 $ 175 Inventory write-offs — — 588 428 Inventory purchase price adjustments 150 — 200 — Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting operating expenses 645 49 939 197 Impairment of intangibles — — — 3,597 Acquisition costs & expenses 112 — 886 — CARES Act funding — (1,176 ) — (1,176 ) Change in fair value of earn-out (200 ) — (200 ) — Litigation defense costs 1,318 599 3,669 1,030 Executive transition expenses 340 105 526 981 Income tax (expense) benefit on reconciling items* (668 ) 103 (1,755 ) (1,308 ) Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (5,490 ) $ 11,803 $ (6,546 ) $ 3,304 * The effect of income tax on the reconciling items is estimated using the Company's effective statutory tax rate.

The following table contains a reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, as well as the dollar and percentage change between the comparable periods: