Appian to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced today that management will be presenting and hosting meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming conferences.



KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Emerging Tech Summit. The presentation/fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 12:30 p.m., Eastern Time.





Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The presentation/fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 4:15 p.m., Eastern Time.



The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "News and Events " section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com.

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers’ businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

Investor Contact

Srinivas Anantha, CFA

703-442-8844

sri.anantha@appian.com

Media Contact

Ben Farrell

703-442-1067

ben.farrell@appian.com

