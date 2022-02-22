W&T Offshore Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) announced the timing of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release and conference call.



The Company is scheduled to issue its fourth quarter and full year of 2021 earnings release on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after the close of trading. A conference call to discuss financial and operational results is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties may listen to the call via webcast at the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com under “Investors.” Alternatively, the call may be accessed by dialing 1-844-739-3797 for domestic parties and 1-412-317-5713 for international parties; phone participants are advised to call in 10 minutes in advance of the call start time and request to be joined to the “W&T Offshore, Inc. Conference Call.” An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 41 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 669,000 gross acres, including approximately 482,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.

