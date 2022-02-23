English Danish

Copenhagen, 23 February 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT no. 2/2022

PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT

The annual report for 2021 of Cemat A/S has now been published in advance of the expected approval at the company’s annual general meeting. Please note that Cemat A/S’ official annual report has been prepared in compliance with the ESEF Regulation and can be visited in the attached zip file. An unofficial copy of the annual report is also attached to this announcement in a pdf file.

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen

Chairman of the Board

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

