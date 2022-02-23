Kvika banki hf.: Publication of annual financial statement and investor presentation on Thursday 24 February

English Icelandic

The board of directors of Kvika banki hf. is set to approve the financial statement of the bank for the year 2021 at a board meeting tomorrow, Thursday 24 February. The annual financial statement will subsequently be published after markets have closed.

A meeting for shareholders and market participants will be held the same day, at 16:15 on Thursday 24 February, at the bank's headquarters on the 9th floor at Katrínartún 2, 105 Reykjavík where the financial results will be presented. Kvika is happy to be able to welcome investors to its headquarters again and will offer light refreshments during the meeting.

The presentation will be conducted in Icelandic and can also be streamed live on the following website. Additionally, a recording with English subtitles will be made available on Kvika’s website: https://www.kvika.is/fjarfestaupplysingar/fjarfestakynning-24-febrúar-2022/

Meeting participants will be able to send questions before or during the meeting to the email fjarfestatengsl@kvika.is

The investor presentation will be made public before the meeting.