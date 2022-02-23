Notification of a transaction involving a related party

English Estonian

Aktsiaselts BALTIKA (hereinafter referred to as "Baltika") wishes to inform investors of a subsequent transaction involving a related party.

Baltika and its shareholder, KJK Fund SICAV-SIF, have entered into a loan agreement with effect from 31 December 2021, under which KJK Fund SICAV-SIF will provide Baltika with a loan in the principal amount of 500,000 euros. The loan mentioned above has no term, no interest, and is not secured.

Due to the fact that KJK Fund SICAV-SIF owns a significant stake in Baltika and that Lauri Kustaa Äimä and Jaakko Sakari Mikael Salmelin, members of KJK Fund SICAV-Management SIF's Board, are also members of Baltika's Supervisory Board, the above transaction qualifies as a related party transaction under the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange's regulations.





Flavio Perini

Member of Management Board, CEO

flavio.perini@baltikagroup.com