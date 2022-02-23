ARKO Reports Record Revenues and Profitability in 2021

Declares Quarterly Dividend and Stock Repurchase Program
Net Income of $12.9 million for Fourth Quarter and $59.4 million for Full Year 2021
Adjusted EBITDA, Net of Incremental Bonuses, Increases 43.8% to $58.4 million for Fourth Quarter and 39.9% to $256.6 million for Full Year 2021
RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (“ARKO” or the “Company”), one of the largest convenience store operators and fuel wholesalers in the United States, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Key Highlights*
- Acquired 36 Handy Mart company-operated convenience stores and gas stations in North Carolina; Continued growth with 1,406 convenience stores in unique community of brands and 1,628 wholesale sites
- Operating income was $28.4 million for the quarter, an increase of 234.7% compared to $8.5 million for the prior year period, and $142.1 million for the year, an increase of 76.9% compared to $80.3 million for the prior year
- Net income for the quarter was $12.9 million, compared to a loss of $6.2 million for the prior year period, and net income for the year was $59.4 million, compared to net income of $30.6 million for the prior year
- Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses, increased 43.8% to $58.4 million for the quarter and 39.9% to $256.6 million for the year
- Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increased 4.9% for the quarter and 4.8% for the year compared to the prior year period and increased 10.4% on a two-year stack basis for the quarter. Merchandise margin increase of 290 basis points to 30.0% for the fourth quarter and 210 basis points for the full year
- Retail fuel margin cents per gallon increased 14.3% to 33.5 cents per gallon for the fourth quarter, and increased 5.6% to 33.7 cents per gallon for the full year
- Merchandise revenue of $1.6 billion for full year 2021, increased $122.1 million compared to 2020
“We’re very happy to have ended our first full year as a public company by reporting record net income and record adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses, of $256.6 million and operating income of $142.1 million, as our dual convenience and wholesale model delivered excellent results,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO. “Our in-store initiatives, merchandising strategy, scale at wholesale, and M&A capabilities are working together as an engine for growth in this environment. The rapid integration of Empire exceeded our expectations, with notable cost synergies and incremental growth, showing once again we are capable of dealmaking at any scale. We are focused on disciplined capital allocation, positioning us well to return money to our dedicated investors, enhance stores through multiple initiatives, and pursue strategic acquisitions. We’re prepared for an environment of increasing price sensitivity, and because of the exceptional efforts of our over 11,000 team members I have confidence that we can continue to exceed our customers’ expectations, deliver strong growth, and create attractive stockholder value over the long-term.”
* Same store merchandise sales increase on a two-year stack basis is the same store merchandise sales increase in the current year added to the same store merchandise sales increase in the prior year period. This measure may be helpful to improve the understanding of trends in periods that are affected by variations in prior year growth rates. See also Use of Non-GAAP Measures below.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Segment Highlights
Retail
|For the Three Months
Ended December 31,
|For the Year
Ended December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|(in thousands)
|Fuel gallons sold
|267,403
|249,842
|1,038,561
|937,095
|Same store fuel gallons sold decrease (%) 1
|(0.2
|%)
|(15.8
|%)
|(1.3
|%)
|(16.5
|%)
|Fuel margin, cents per gallon 2
|33.5
|29.3
|33.7
|31.9
|Merchandise revenue
|$
|396,106
|$
|375,301
|$
|1,616,404
|$
|1,494,342
|Same store merchandise sales increase (%) 1
|0.2
|%
|3.3
|%
|1.6
|%
|3.5
|%
|Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increase (%) 1
|4.9
|%
|5.5
|%
|4.8
|%
|4.6
|%
|Merchandise contribution 3
|$
|118,851
|$
|101,793
|$
|472,910
|$
|406,310
|Merchandise margin 4
|30.0
|%
|27.1
|%
|29.3
|%
|27.2
|%
|1 Same store is a common metric used in the convenience store industry. We consider a store a same store beginning in the first quarter in which the store had a full quarter of activity in the prior year. Refer to Use of Non-GAAP Measures below for discussion of this measure.
|2 Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs divided by fuel gallons sold; excludes the estimated fixed margin paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.
|3 Calculated as merchandise revenue less merchandise costs.
|4 Calculated as merchandise contribution divided by merchandise revenue.
For the fourth quarter and full year, retail fuel profitability (excluding intercompany charges by our wholesale fuel distribution subsidiary, GPM Petroleum LP (“GPMP”)) increased approximately $16.6 million and $50.8 million, respectively, compared to the prior year. Strong fuel margin capture of 33.5 cents per gallon increased 14.3% for the fourth quarter and increased 5.6% to 33.7 cents per gallon for the full year. There was an increase in same store fuel profit of $7.5 million for the quarter, but a decrease of $0.8 million for the year (excluding intercompany charges by GPMP).
Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increased 4.9% for the quarter and 4.8% for the year and increased 10.4% on a two-year stack basis for the quarter. Total merchandise contribution increased $17.1 million, or 16.8%, for the quarter, with merchandise margin increasing 290 basis points. For the year, total merchandise contribution increased $66.6 million, or 16.4%. Merchandise margin increased approximately 210 basis points to 29.3% for the year as a result of changes in sales mix and improved purchasing economics.
Wholesale
|For the Three Months
Ended December 31,
|For the Year
Ended December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|(in thousands)
|Fuel gallons sold – fuel supply locations
|200,794
|185,463
|814,628
|210,085
|Fuel gallons sold – consignment agent locations
|40,546
|40,614
|163,391
|57,224
|Fuel margin, cents per gallon1 – fuel supply locations
|6.5
|4.4
|5.8
|4.5
|Fuel margin, cents per gallon1 – consignment agent locations
|27.2
|20.7
|25.4
|21.9
|1 Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs, divided by fuel gallons sold; excludes the estimated fixed margin paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.
Wholesale fuel profitability (excluding intercompany charges by GPMP) increased approximately $7.6 million for the quarter and approximately $66.5 million for the full year, with the Empire acquisition accounting for substantially all of the growth. Fuel contribution from fuel supply locations grew by $5.0 million for the quarter and $37.4 million for the year due to an approximately 15-million-gallon increase in fuel volume for the quarter and approximately 605-million-gallon increase for the year, and increased fuel margin cents per gallon for these locations, which increased 2.1 cents for the quarter and 1.3 cents for the year.
Fuel contribution from consignment agent locations increased $2.6 million for the quarter and $29.1 million for the year. For the quarter, the increase was due to an increase of fuel margin of 6.5 cents per gallon, while volume was flat compared to the prior year period. For the year, the increase was due to increases both in volume of approximately 106 million gallons and fuel margin of 3.5 cents per gallon. Although volume sold through consignment locations aggregated 17% of the combined total wholesale volume, fuel margin dollars realized from these locations accounted for approximately 47% of the wholesale fuel margin dollar contribution for the year.
Liquidity and Capital Expenditures
As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s total liquidity was approximately $754 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of approximately $310 million, and approximately $444 million available under lines of credit. Outstanding debt was $717.0 million, resulting in net debt excluding capital leases of approximately $408 million. Capital expenditures were approximately $73 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, representing capital expenditures of $226.2 million, net of $152.9 million of proceeds paid by Oak Street Real Estate Capital Net Lease Property Fund, LP (“Oak Street”) for two transactions accounted for as sale-leasebacks and the purchase of certain fee properties, compared to $44.6 million for the prior year.
Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program
On February 21, 2022, the Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock, to be paid on March 29, 2022, to stockholders of record as of March 15, 2022. The Company’s board of directors also authorized a share repurchase program for up to an aggregate amount of $50 million of our outstanding shares of common stock.
The Company’s ability to return cash to our stockholders through our first-ever quarterly cash dividend program and new share repurchase program is consistent with our capital allocation framework and reflects the Company’s confidence in the strength of our cash generation ability and strong financial position.
The share repurchase program does not have a stated expiration date, and repurchases, if any, may be effected from time to time through open market purchases, including pursuant to a pre-set trading plan meeting the requirements of Rule 10b5-1(c) of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, privately negotiated transactions, pursuant to accelerated share repurchase agreements entered into with one or more counterparties, or otherwise. The amount and timing of dividends payable on our common stock are within the sole discretion of, and subject to quarterly declarations by, our board of directors.
Store Network Update
The following tables present certain information regarding changes in the store network for the periods presented:
|For the Three Months
Ended December 31,
|For the Year
Ended December 31,
|Retail Segment
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Number of sites at beginning of period
|1,379
|1,250
|1,330
|1,272
|Acquired sites
|36
|84
|97
|84
|Newly opened or reopened sites
|—
|3
|1
|3
|Company-controlled sites converted to
|consignment or fuel supply locations, net
|(6
|)
|—
|(9
|)
|(14
|)
|Closed, relocated or divested sites
|(3
|)
|(7
|)
|(13
|)
|(15
|)
|Number of sites at end of period
|1,406
|1,330
|1,406
|1,330
|For the Three Months
Ended December 31,
|For the Year
Ended December 31,
|Wholesale Segment 1
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Number of sites at beginning of period
|1,633
|139
|1,597
|128
|Acquired sites
|—
|1,453
|—
|1,453
|Newly opened or reopened sites 2
|18
|23
|80
|31
|Consignment or fuel supply locations converted
|from Company-controlled sites, net
|6
|—
|9
|14
|Adjustment 3
|—
|(17
|)
|(24
|)
|(17
|)
|Closed, relocated or divested sites
|(29
|)
|(1
|)
|(34
|)
|(12
|)
|Number of sites at end of period
|1,628
|1,597
|1,628
|1,597
|1 Excludes bulk and spot purchasers.
|2 Includes all signed fuel supply agreements irrespective of fuel distribution commencement date.
|3 We regularly review our processes for measuring our key metrics, including number of sites, for accuracy and consistency. In the course of such review, we recently discovered an error that caused our reported number of wholesale sites to be overstated for the fourth quarter of 2020 through the third quarter of 2021. We have adjusted the number of wholesale sites as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 to account for the error and have corrected the error going forward. To provide greater accuracy and transparency, the adjusted numbers of wholesale sites as of December 31, 2020, March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 were 1,597 (previously reported 1,614), 1,597 (previously reported 1,625), 1,610 (previously reported 1,647) and 1,633 (previously reported 1,674), respectively. There was no impact on our previously reported gallons sold or financial results.
Handy Mart Acquisition
On November 9, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of 36 Company-operated Handy Mart convenience stores and gas stations and one development parcel, located in North Carolina, which represented the Company’s 20th acquisition since 2013. The total consideration for the transaction was approximately $112 million plus the value of inventory and cash in the stores on the closing date. The Company paid approximately $12 million for its share of the consideration. Oak Street paid the remaining consideration of approximately $100 million for the real estate of certain of the seller’s sites it acquired, including one site they purchased in the first quarter of 2022. The Company will pay approximately $6.0 million annually to rent these sites from Oak Street.
Oak Street Purchases
In the fourth quarter of 2021, Oak Street purchased approximately $150 million of real estate previously leased to the Company by other landlords. The Company entered into master lease agreements with Oak Street to lease the properties for a term of 20 years, with six five-year renewal options, resulting in a reduction of rent of approximately $2.3 million annually. There is approximately $750 million remaining in the $1 billion real property commitment from Oak Street.
Acquisition of Certain Assets of Quarles Petroleum
On February 18, 2022, the Company entered into an agreement with Quarles Petroleum Inc. (“Quarles”) for the acquisition of certain assets, including 121 branded and 64 contracted cardlock sites, which are unmanned fuel sites strategically located on high-traffic corridors in the mid-Atlantic region, at which customers purchase fuel with fleet cards. Quarles is the largest fleet fueling cardlock operator on the U.S. east coast, with operations in Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia, servicing the fuel needs of a diverse base of commercial customers across multiple industries at easily accessible commercial sites.
This acquisition is part of the Company’s strategic focus on growth and generating long-term shareholder value with its dual convenience and wholesale platform. The acquisition of these assets complements and expands the Company’s core wholesale strategy, adding a mature fleet fueling platform and boosting our supply and distribution capabilities within our 33 states and Washington, D.C. fuel supply footprint.
At the time of signing an asset purchase agreement, using estimated forward-looking non-GAAP measures, the Company expects that this acquisition will add approximately $17.3 million of adjusted EBITDA on an annualized basis after incremental rent of approximately $7.7 million to be paid to Oak Street, who will fund approximately $130 million of the purchase price.1 The acquisition will add approximately 200 million gallons to the approximately 2 billion gallons ARKO currently sells annually. For the trailing twelve months from September 30, 2021, branded cardlock sites had an approximate 80/20 diesel/gasoline gallon sales mix.
The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2022. There is no certainty that the transaction will close.
1 At this time, ARKO is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of estimated forward-looking non-GAAP performance measures without unreasonable efforts due to the carve-out nature of this acquisition.
About ARKO Corp.
ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable family of community brands offers delicious prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fasREWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in three reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling fuel products and other merchandise to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.
|Consolidated statements of operations
|For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
|For the Year Ended
December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|(in thousands)
|Revenues:
|Fuel revenue
|$
|1,570,264
|$
|941,910
|$
|5,714,333
|$
|2,452,401
|Merchandise revenue
|396,106
|375,301
|1,616,404
|1,494,342
|Other revenues, net
|21,835
|18,788
|86,661
|63,489
|Total revenues
|1,988,205
|1,335,999
|7,417,398
|4,010,232
|Operating expenses:
|Fuel costs
|1,456,336
|852,349
|5,275,907
|2,131,416
|Merchandise costs
|277,255
|273,508
|1,143,494
|1,088,032
|Store operating expenses
|166,480
|145,789
|630,518
|532,422
|General and administrative expenses
|33,397
|29,601
|124,667
|94,424
|Depreciation and amortization
|25,648
|24,340
|97,194
|74,396
|Total operating expenses
|1,959,116
|1,325,587
|7,271,780
|3,920,690
|Other expenses, net
|725
|1,938
|3,536
|9,228
|Operating income
|28,364
|8,474
|142,082
|80,314
|Interest and other financial income
|7,876
|788
|3,005
|1,768
|Interest and other financial expenses
|(24,041
|)
|(21,268
|)
|(74,212
|)
|(51,673
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|12,199
|(12,006
|)
|70,875
|30,409
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|651
|6,670
|(11,634
|)
|1,499
|Income (loss) from equity investment
|81
|(834
|)
|186
|(1,269
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|12,931
|$
|(6,170
|)
|$
|59,427
|$
|30,639
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|50
|1,247
|229
|16,929
|Net income (loss) attributable to ARKO Corp.
|$
|12,881
|$
|(7,417
|)
|$
|59,198
|$
|13,710
|Accretion of redeemable preferred stock
|—
|(3,120
|)
|—
|(3,120
|)
|Series A redeemable preferred stock dividends
|(1,450
|)
|(157
|)
|(5,735
|)
|(157
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|$
|11,431
|$
|(10,694
|)
|$
|53,463
|$
|10,433
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common
shareholders - basic
|$
|0.09
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.15
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common
shareholders - diluted
|$
|0.09
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.15
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|124,428
|76,628
|124,412
|71,074
|Diluted
|124,953
|76,628
|125,437
|71,074
|Consolidated balance sheets
|December 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|(in thousands)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|252,141
|$
|293,666
|Restricted cash with respect to bonds
|—
|1,230
|Restricted cash
|20,402
|16,529
|Short-term investments
|58,807
|—
|Trade receivables, net
|62,342
|46,940
|Inventory
|197,836
|163,686
|Other current assets
|92,095
|87,355
|Total current assets
|683,623
|609,406
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|548,969
|491,513
|Right-of-use assets under operating leases
|1,064,982
|961,561
|Right-of-use assets under financing leases, net
|192,378
|198,317
|Goodwill
|197,648
|173,937
|Intangible assets, net
|185,993
|218,132
|Investments
|—
|31,825
|Non-current restricted cash with respect to bonds
|—
|1,552
|Equity investment
|2,998
|2,715
|Deferred tax asset
|41,047
|40,655
|Other non-current assets
|24,637
|10,196
|Total assets
|$
|2,942,275
|$
|2,739,809
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities:
|Long-term debt, current portion
|$
|40,384
|$
|40,988
|Accounts payable
|172,918
|155,714
|Other current liabilities
|137,488
|133,637
|Operating leases, current portion
|51,261
|48,878
|Financing leases, current portion
|6,383
|7,834
|Total current liabilities
|408,434
|387,051
|Non-current liabilities:
|Long-term debt, net
|676,625
|708,802
|Asset retirement obligation
|58,021
|52,964
|Operating leases
|1,076,905
|973,695
|Financing leases
|229,215
|226,440
|Deferred tax liability
|2,546
|2,816
|Other non-current liabilities
|136,853
|96,621
|Total liabilities
|2,588,599
|2,448,389
|Series A redeemable preferred stock
|100,000
|100,000
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock
|12
|12
|Additional paid-in capital
|214,776
|212,103
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|9,119
|9,119
|Retained earnings (deficit)
|29,545
|(29,653
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|253,452
|191,581
|Non-controlling interest
|224
|(161
|)
|Total equity
|253,676
|191,420
|Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity
|$
|2,942,275
|$
|2,739,809
|Consolidated statements of cash flows
|For the Year
Ended December 31,
|2021
|2020
|(in thousands)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|59,427
|$
|30,639
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|97,194
|74,396
|Deferred income taxes
|4,848
|(4,747
|)
|Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges
|1,384
|6,060
|Foreign currency (gain) loss
|(1,320
|)
|6,754
|Amortization of deferred financing costs, debt discount and premium
|9,304
|2,236
|Amortization of deferred income
|(10,327
|)
|(7,650
|)
|Accretion of asset retirement obligation
|1,705
|1,359
|Non-cash rent
|6,359
|7,051
|Charges to allowance for credit losses
|601
|260
|(Income) loss from equity investment
|(186
|)
|1,269
|Share-based compensation
|5,804
|1,891
|Fair value adjustment of financial assets and liabilities
|3,821
|(1,014
|)
|Other operating activities, net
|677
|115
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Increase in trade receivables
|(16,003
|)
|(24,010
|)
|(Increase) decrease in inventory
|(21,816
|)
|6,618
|Increase in other assets
|(5,421
|)
|(7,864
|)
|Increase in accounts payable
|16,813
|26,893
|Increase in other current liabilities
|7,867
|46,303
|Decrease in asset retirement obligation
|(130
|)
|(393
|)
|(Decrease) increase in non-current liabilities
|(1,410
|)
|7,676
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|159,191
|173,842
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(226,205
|)
|(44,646
|)
|Purchase of intangible assets
|(246
|)
|(30
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|284,854
|1,302
|Business acquisitions, net of cash
|(203,070
|)
|(363,988
|)
|Purchase of investments
|(27,110
|)
|—
|Loans to equity investment
|—
|(189
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(171,777
|)
|(407,551
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Lines of credit, net
|—
|(83,515
|)
|Repayment of related-party loans
|—
|(4,517
|)
|Buyback of long-term debt
|—
|(1,995
|)
|Receipt of long-term debt, net
|484,089
|570,207
|Repayment of debt
|(531,834
|)
|(58,792
|)
|Principal payments on financing leases
|(8,094
|)
|(8,116
|)
|Proceeds from failed sale-leaseback
|44,188
|—
|Proceeds from issuance of rights, net
|—
|11,332
|Purchase of non-controlling interest in GPMP
|—
|(99,048
|)
|Investment of non-controlling interest in subsidiary
|—
|19,325
|Payment of Additional Consideration
|(3,828
|)
|—
|Payment of Merger Transaction issuance costs
|(4,773
|)
|—
|Issuance of shares in Merger Transaction
|—
|57,997
|Issuance of redeemable preferred stock, net
|—
|96,880
|Dividends paid on redeemable preferred stock
|(5,892
|)
|—
|Distributions to non-controlling interests
|(240
|)
|(8,710
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(26,384
|)
|491,048
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(38,970
|)
|257,339
|Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(1,464
|)
|2,875
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|312,977
|52,763
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|272,543
|$
|312,977
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
We disclose non-GAAP measures on a “same store basis,” which exclude the results of any store that is not a “same store” for the applicable period. A store is considered a same store beginning in the first quarter in which the store had a full quarter of activity in the prior year. We believe that this information provides greater comparability regarding our ongoing operating performance. Neither this measure nor those described below should be considered an alternative to measurements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and are non-GAAP financial measures.
We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA by excluding the gain or loss on disposal of assets, impairment charges, acquisition costs, other non-cash items, and other unusual or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses, further adjusts Adjusted EBITDA by excluding incremental bonuses incurred for 2020 based on 2020 performance. Each of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses is a non-GAAP financial measure.
We use EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses for operational and financial decision-making and believe these measures are useful in evaluating our performance because they eliminate certain items that we do not consider indicators of our operating performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses are also used by many of our investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in evaluating our operational and financial performance across reporting periods. We believe that the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses provides useful information to investors by allowing an understanding of key measures that we use internally for operational decision-making, budgeting, evaluating acquisition targets, and assessing our operating performance.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss) or any other financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, same store measures, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. It therefore may not be possible to compare our use of these non-GAAP financial measures with those used by other companies.
The following table contains a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses for the periods presented:
|Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted
EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses
|For the Three Months
Ended December 31,
|For the Year
Ended December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|(in thousands)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|12,931
|$
|(6,170
|)
|$
|59,427
|$
|30,639
|Interest and other financing expenses, net
|16,165
|20,480
|71,207
|49,905
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(651
|)
|(6,670
|)
|11,634
|(1,499
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|25,648
|24,340
|97,194
|74,396
|EBITDA
|54,093
|31,980
|239,462
|153,441
|Non-cash rent expense (a)
|1,586
|1,876
|6,359
|7,051
|Acquisition costs (b)
|1,585
|2,691
|5,366
|6,031
|(Gain) loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges (c)
|(514
|)
|495
|1,384
|6,060
|Share-based compensation expense (d)
|1,677
|1,504
|5,804
|1,891
|(Income) loss from equity investment (e)
|(81
|)
|834
|(186
|)
|1,269
|Fuel taxes paid in arrears (f)
|—
|—
|—
|819
|Adjustment to contingent consideration (g)
|—
|(861
|)
|(1,740
|)
|(1,287
|)
|Other (h)
|26
|34
|126
|302
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|58,372
|$
|38,553
|$
|256,575
|$
|175,577
|Incremental bonuses (i)
|—
|2,029
|—
|7,815
|Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses
|$
|58,372
|$
|40,582
|$
|256,575
|$
|183,392
|(a) Eliminates the non-cash portion of rent, which reflects the extent to which our GAAP rent expense recognized exceeds (or is less than) our cash rent payments. The GAAP rent expense adjustment can vary depending on the terms of our lease portfolio, which has been impacted by our recent acquisitions. For newer leases, our rent expense recognized typically exceeds our cash rent payments, while for more mature leases, rent expense recognized is typically less than our cash rent payments.
|(b) Eliminates costs incurred that are directly attributable to historical business acquisitions and salaries of employees whose primary job function is to execute our acquisition strategy and facilitate integration of acquired operations.
|(c) Eliminates the non-cash loss (gain) from the sale of property and equipment, the loss (gain) recognized upon the sale of related leased assets, and impairment charges on property and equipment and right-of-use assets related to closed and non-performing stores.
|(d) Eliminates non-cash share-based compensation expense related to the equity incentive program in place to incentivize, retain, and motivate our employees, certain non-employees and members of our Board.
|(e) Eliminates our share of (income) loss attributable to our unconsolidated equity investment.
|(f) Eliminates the payment of historical fuel tax liabilities owed for multiple prior periods.
|(g) Eliminates fair value adjustments to the contingent consideration owed for the 2020 Empire Acquisition and owed to the seller in the 2019 Riiser Acquisition.
|(h) Eliminates other unusual or non-recurring items that we do not consider to be meaningful in assessing operating performance.
|(i) Eliminates incremental bonuses based on 2020 performance.