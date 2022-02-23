ARKO Reports Record Revenues and Profitability in 2021

Declares Quarterly Dividend and Stock Repurchase Program

Net Income of $12.9 million for Fourth Quarter and $59.4 million for Full Year 2021

Adjusted EBITDA, Net of Incremental Bonuses, Increases 43.8% to $58.4 million for Fourth Quarter and 39.9% to $256.6 million for Full Year 2021

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (“ARKO” or the “Company”), one of the largest convenience store operators and fuel wholesalers in the United States, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Key Highlights*

Acquired 36 Handy Mart company-operated convenience stores and gas stations in North Carolina; Continued growth with 1,406 convenience stores in unique community of brands and 1,628 wholesale sites

Operating income was $28.4 million for the quarter, an increase of 234.7% compared to $8.5 million for the prior year period, and $142.1 million for the year, an increase of 76.9% compared to $80.3 million for the prior year

Net income for the quarter was $12.9 million, compared to a loss of $6.2 million for the prior year period, and net income for the year was $59.4 million, compared to net income of $30.6 million for the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses, increased 43.8% to $58.4 million for the quarter and 39.9% to $256.6 million for the year

Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increased 4.9% for the quarter and 4.8% for the year compared to the prior year period and increased 10.4% on a two-year stack basis for the quarter. Merchandise margin increase of 290 basis points to 30.0% for the fourth quarter and 210 basis points for the full year

Retail fuel margin cents per gallon increased 14.3% to 33.5 cents per gallon for the fourth quarter, and increased 5.6% to 33.7 cents per gallon for the full year

Merchandise revenue of $1.6 billion for full year 2021, increased $122.1 million compared to 2020

“We’re very happy to have ended our first full year as a public company by reporting record net income and record adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses, of $256.6 million and operating income of $142.1 million, as our dual convenience and wholesale model delivered excellent results,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO. “Our in-store initiatives, merchandising strategy, scale at wholesale, and M&A capabilities are working together as an engine for growth in this environment. The rapid integration of Empire exceeded our expectations, with notable cost synergies and incremental growth, showing once again we are capable of dealmaking at any scale. We are focused on disciplined capital allocation, positioning us well to return money to our dedicated investors, enhance stores through multiple initiatives, and pursue strategic acquisitions. We’re prepared for an environment of increasing price sensitivity, and because of the exceptional efforts of our over 11,000 team members I have confidence that we can continue to exceed our customers’ expectations, deliver strong growth, and create attractive stockholder value over the long-term.”

* Same store merchandise sales increase on a two-year stack basis is the same store merchandise sales increase in the current year added to the same store merchandise sales increase in the prior year period. This measure may be helpful to improve the understanding of trends in periods that are affected by variations in prior year growth rates. See also Use of Non-GAAP Measures below.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Segment Highlights

Retail

For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Year

Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Fuel gallons sold 267,403 249,842 1,038,561 937,095 Same store fuel gallons sold decrease (%) 1 (0.2 %) (15.8 %) (1.3 %) (16.5 %) Fuel margin, cents per gallon 2 33.5 29.3 33.7 31.9 Merchandise revenue $ 396,106 $ 375,301 $ 1,616,404 $ 1,494,342 Same store merchandise sales increase (%) 1 0.2 % 3.3 % 1.6 % 3.5 % Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increase (%) 1 4.9 % 5.5 % 4.8 % 4.6 % Merchandise contribution 3 $ 118,851 $ 101,793 $ 472,910 $ 406,310 Merchandise margin 4 30.0 % 27.1 % 29.3 % 27.2 % 1 Same store is a common metric used in the convenience store industry. We consider a store a same store beginning in the first quarter in which the store had a full quarter of activity in the prior year. Refer to Use of Non-GAAP Measures below for discussion of this measure. 2 Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs divided by fuel gallons sold; excludes the estimated fixed margin paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel. 3 Calculated as merchandise revenue less merchandise costs. 4 Calculated as merchandise contribution divided by merchandise revenue.

For the fourth quarter and full year, retail fuel profitability (excluding intercompany charges by our wholesale fuel distribution subsidiary, GPM Petroleum LP (“GPMP”)) increased approximately $16.6 million and $50.8 million, respectively, compared to the prior year. Strong fuel margin capture of 33.5 cents per gallon increased 14.3% for the fourth quarter and increased 5.6% to 33.7 cents per gallon for the full year. There was an increase in same store fuel profit of $7.5 million for the quarter, but a decrease of $0.8 million for the year (excluding intercompany charges by GPMP).



Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increased 4.9% for the quarter and 4.8% for the year and increased 10.4% on a two-year stack basis for the quarter. Total merchandise contribution increased $17.1 million, or 16.8%, for the quarter, with merchandise margin increasing 290 basis points. For the year, total merchandise contribution increased $66.6 million, or 16.4%. Merchandise margin increased approximately 210 basis points to 29.3% for the year as a result of changes in sales mix and improved purchasing economics.

Wholesale

For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Year

Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Fuel gallons sold – fuel supply locations 200,794 185,463 814,628 210,085 Fuel gallons sold – consignment agent locations 40,546 40,614 163,391 57,224 Fuel margin, cents per gallon1 – fuel supply locations 6.5 4.4 5.8 4.5 Fuel margin, cents per gallon1 – consignment agent locations 27.2 20.7 25.4 21.9 1 Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs, divided by fuel gallons sold; excludes the estimated fixed margin paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.

Wholesale fuel profitability (excluding intercompany charges by GPMP) increased approximately $7.6 million for the quarter and approximately $66.5 million for the full year, with the Empire acquisition accounting for substantially all of the growth. Fuel contribution from fuel supply locations grew by $5.0 million for the quarter and $37.4 million for the year due to an approximately 15-million-gallon increase in fuel volume for the quarter and approximately 605-million-gallon increase for the year, and increased fuel margin cents per gallon for these locations, which increased 2.1 cents for the quarter and 1.3 cents for the year.



Fuel contribution from consignment agent locations increased $2.6 million for the quarter and $29.1 million for the year. For the quarter, the increase was due to an increase of fuel margin of 6.5 cents per gallon, while volume was flat compared to the prior year period. For the year, the increase was due to increases both in volume of approximately 106 million gallons and fuel margin of 3.5 cents per gallon. Although volume sold through consignment locations aggregated 17% of the combined total wholesale volume, fuel margin dollars realized from these locations accounted for approximately 47% of the wholesale fuel margin dollar contribution for the year.

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s total liquidity was approximately $754 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of approximately $310 million, and approximately $444 million available under lines of credit. Outstanding debt was $717.0 million, resulting in net debt excluding capital leases of approximately $408 million. Capital expenditures were approximately $73 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, representing capital expenditures of $226.2 million, net of $152.9 million of proceeds paid by Oak Street Real Estate Capital Net Lease Property Fund, LP (“Oak Street”) for two transactions accounted for as sale-leasebacks and the purchase of certain fee properties, compared to $44.6 million for the prior year.

Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program

On February 21, 2022, the Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock, to be paid on March 29, 2022, to stockholders of record as of March 15, 2022. The Company’s board of directors also authorized a share repurchase program for up to an aggregate amount of $50 million of our outstanding shares of common stock.

The Company’s ability to return cash to our stockholders through our first-ever quarterly cash dividend program and new share repurchase program is consistent with our capital allocation framework and reflects the Company’s confidence in the strength of our cash generation ability and strong financial position.

The share repurchase program does not have a stated expiration date, and repurchases, if any, may be effected from time to time through open market purchases, including pursuant to a pre-set trading plan meeting the requirements of Rule 10b5-1(c) of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, privately negotiated transactions, pursuant to accelerated share repurchase agreements entered into with one or more counterparties, or otherwise. The amount and timing of dividends payable on our common stock are within the sole discretion of, and subject to quarterly declarations by, our board of directors.

Store Network Update

The following tables present certain information regarding changes in the store network for the periods presented:

For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Year

Ended December 31, Retail Segment 2021 2020 2021 2020 Number of sites at beginning of period 1,379 1,250 1,330 1,272 Acquired sites 36 84 97 84 Newly opened or reopened sites — 3 1 3 Company-controlled sites converted to consignment or fuel supply locations, net (6 ) — (9 ) (14 ) Closed, relocated or divested sites (3 ) (7 ) (13 ) (15 ) Number of sites at end of period 1,406 1,330 1,406 1,330





For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Year

Ended December 31, Wholesale Segment 1 2021 2020 2021 2020 Number of sites at beginning of period 1,633 139 1,597 128 Acquired sites — 1,453 — 1,453 Newly opened or reopened sites 2 18 23 80 31 Consignment or fuel supply locations converted from Company-controlled sites, net 6 — 9 14 Adjustment 3 — (17 ) (24 ) (17 ) Closed, relocated or divested sites (29 ) (1 ) (34 ) (12 ) Number of sites at end of period 1,628 1,597 1,628 1,597 1 Excludes bulk and spot purchasers. 2 Includes all signed fuel supply agreements irrespective of fuel distribution commencement date. 3 We regularly review our processes for measuring our key metrics, including number of sites, for accuracy and consistency. In the course of such review, we recently discovered an error that caused our reported number of wholesale sites to be overstated for the fourth quarter of 2020 through the third quarter of 2021. We have adjusted the number of wholesale sites as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 to account for the error and have corrected the error going forward. To provide greater accuracy and transparency, the adjusted numbers of wholesale sites as of December 31, 2020, March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 were 1,597 (previously reported 1,614), 1,597 (previously reported 1,625), 1,610 (previously reported 1,647) and 1,633 (previously reported 1,674), respectively. There was no impact on our previously reported gallons sold or financial results.

Handy Mart Acquisition



On November 9, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of 36 Company-operated Handy Mart convenience stores and gas stations and one development parcel, located in North Carolina, which represented the Company’s 20th acquisition since 2013. The total consideration for the transaction was approximately $112 million plus the value of inventory and cash in the stores on the closing date. The Company paid approximately $12 million for its share of the consideration. Oak Street paid the remaining consideration of approximately $100 million for the real estate of certain of the seller’s sites it acquired, including one site they purchased in the first quarter of 2022. The Company will pay approximately $6.0 million annually to rent these sites from Oak Street.

Oak Street Purchases

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Oak Street purchased approximately $150 million of real estate previously leased to the Company by other landlords. The Company entered into master lease agreements with Oak Street to lease the properties for a term of 20 years, with six five-year renewal options, resulting in a reduction of rent of approximately $2.3 million annually. There is approximately $750 million remaining in the $1 billion real property commitment from Oak Street.

Acquisition of Certain Assets of Quarles Petroleum

On February 18, 2022, the Company entered into an agreement with Quarles Petroleum Inc. (“Quarles”) for the acquisition of certain assets, including 121 branded and 64 contracted cardlock sites, which are unmanned fuel sites strategically located on high-traffic corridors in the mid-Atlantic region, at which customers purchase fuel with fleet cards. Quarles is the largest fleet fueling cardlock operator on the U.S. east coast, with operations in Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia, servicing the fuel needs of a diverse base of commercial customers across multiple industries at easily accessible commercial sites.

This acquisition is part of the Company’s strategic focus on growth and generating long-term shareholder value with its dual convenience and wholesale platform. The acquisition of these assets complements and expands the Company’s core wholesale strategy, adding a mature fleet fueling platform and boosting our supply and distribution capabilities within our 33 states and Washington, D.C. fuel supply footprint.

At the time of signing an asset purchase agreement, using estimated forward-looking non-GAAP measures, the Company expects that this acquisition will add approximately $17.3 million of adjusted EBITDA on an annualized basis after incremental rent of approximately $7.7 million to be paid to Oak Street, who will fund approximately $130 million of the purchase price.1 The acquisition will add approximately 200 million gallons to the approximately 2 billion gallons ARKO currently sells annually. For the trailing twelve months from September 30, 2021, branded cardlock sites had an approximate 80/20 diesel/gasoline gallon sales mix.

The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2022. There is no certainty that the transaction will close.

1 At this time, ARKO is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of estimated forward-looking non-GAAP performance measures without unreasonable efforts due to the carve-out nature of this acquisition.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-605-1792 or 201-689-8728. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through March 9, 2022, by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and entering confirmation code 13726532.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.arkocorp.com/. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable family of community brands offers delicious prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fasREWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in three reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling fuel products and other merchandise to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which we compete; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond our control, including the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on capital markets (including with respect to new variants of the virus), general economic conditions, unemployment and our liquidity, operations and personnel; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that ARKO files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. ARKO does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Andrew Petro

Matter on behalf of ARKO

(978) 518-4531

apetro@matternow.com

Investor Contact

Ross Parman

ARKO Corp.

RParman@gpminvestments.com





Consolidated statements of operations For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Revenues: Fuel revenue $ 1,570,264 $ 941,910 $ 5,714,333 $ 2,452,401 Merchandise revenue 396,106 375,301 1,616,404 1,494,342 Other revenues, net 21,835 18,788 86,661 63,489 Total revenues 1,988,205 1,335,999 7,417,398 4,010,232 Operating expenses: Fuel costs 1,456,336 852,349 5,275,907 2,131,416 Merchandise costs 277,255 273,508 1,143,494 1,088,032 Store operating expenses 166,480 145,789 630,518 532,422 General and administrative expenses 33,397 29,601 124,667 94,424 Depreciation and amortization 25,648 24,340 97,194 74,396 Total operating expenses 1,959,116 1,325,587 7,271,780 3,920,690 Other expenses, net 725 1,938 3,536 9,228 Operating income 28,364 8,474 142,082 80,314 Interest and other financial income 7,876 788 3,005 1,768 Interest and other financial expenses (24,041 ) (21,268 ) (74,212 ) (51,673 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 12,199 (12,006 ) 70,875 30,409 Income tax benefit (expense) 651 6,670 (11,634 ) 1,499 Income (loss) from equity investment 81 (834 ) 186 (1,269 ) Net income (loss) $ 12,931 $ (6,170 ) $ 59,427 $ 30,639 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 50 1,247 229 16,929 Net income (loss) attributable to ARKO Corp. $ 12,881 $ (7,417 ) $ 59,198 $ 13,710 Accretion of redeemable preferred stock — (3,120 ) — (3,120 ) Series A redeemable preferred stock dividends (1,450 ) (157 ) (5,735 ) (157 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 11,431 $ (10,694 ) $ 53,463 $ 10,433 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common

shareholders - basic $ 0.09 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.43 $ 0.15 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common

shareholders - diluted $ 0.09 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.42 $ 0.15 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 124,428 76,628 124,412 71,074 Diluted 124,953 76,628 125,437 71,074





Consolidated balance sheets December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 252,141 $ 293,666 Restricted cash with respect to bonds — 1,230 Restricted cash 20,402 16,529 Short-term investments 58,807 — Trade receivables, net 62,342 46,940 Inventory 197,836 163,686 Other current assets 92,095 87,355 Total current assets 683,623 609,406 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 548,969 491,513 Right-of-use assets under operating leases 1,064,982 961,561 Right-of-use assets under financing leases, net 192,378 198,317 Goodwill 197,648 173,937 Intangible assets, net 185,993 218,132 Investments — 31,825 Non-current restricted cash with respect to bonds — 1,552 Equity investment 2,998 2,715 Deferred tax asset 41,047 40,655 Other non-current assets 24,637 10,196 Total assets $ 2,942,275 $ 2,739,809 Liabilities Current liabilities: Long-term debt, current portion $ 40,384 $ 40,988 Accounts payable 172,918 155,714 Other current liabilities 137,488 133,637 Operating leases, current portion 51,261 48,878 Financing leases, current portion 6,383 7,834 Total current liabilities 408,434 387,051 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, net 676,625 708,802 Asset retirement obligation 58,021 52,964 Operating leases 1,076,905 973,695 Financing leases 229,215 226,440 Deferred tax liability 2,546 2,816 Other non-current liabilities 136,853 96,621 Total liabilities 2,588,599 2,448,389 Series A redeemable preferred stock 100,000 100,000 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 214,776 212,103 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,119 9,119 Retained earnings (deficit) 29,545 (29,653 ) Total shareholders' equity 253,452 191,581 Non-controlling interest 224 (161 ) Total equity 253,676 191,420 Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $ 2,942,275 $ 2,739,809





Consolidated statements of cash flows For the Year

Ended December 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 59,427 $ 30,639 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 97,194 74,396 Deferred income taxes 4,848 (4,747 ) Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges 1,384 6,060 Foreign currency (gain) loss (1,320 ) 6,754 Amortization of deferred financing costs, debt discount and premium 9,304 2,236 Amortization of deferred income (10,327 ) (7,650 ) Accretion of asset retirement obligation 1,705 1,359 Non-cash rent 6,359 7,051 Charges to allowance for credit losses 601 260 (Income) loss from equity investment (186 ) 1,269 Share-based compensation 5,804 1,891 Fair value adjustment of financial assets and liabilities 3,821 (1,014 ) Other operating activities, net 677 115 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in trade receivables (16,003 ) (24,010 ) (Increase) decrease in inventory (21,816 ) 6,618 Increase in other assets (5,421 ) (7,864 ) Increase in accounts payable 16,813 26,893 Increase in other current liabilities 7,867 46,303 Decrease in asset retirement obligation (130 ) (393 ) (Decrease) increase in non-current liabilities (1,410 ) 7,676 Net cash provided by operating activities 159,191 173,842 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (226,205 ) (44,646 ) Purchase of intangible assets (246 ) (30 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 284,854 1,302 Business acquisitions, net of cash (203,070 ) (363,988 ) Purchase of investments (27,110 ) — Loans to equity investment — (189 ) Net cash used in investing activities (171,777 ) (407,551 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Lines of credit, net — (83,515 ) Repayment of related-party loans — (4,517 ) Buyback of long-term debt — (1,995 ) Receipt of long-term debt, net 484,089 570,207 Repayment of debt (531,834 ) (58,792 ) Principal payments on financing leases (8,094 ) (8,116 ) Proceeds from failed sale-leaseback 44,188 — Proceeds from issuance of rights, net — 11,332 Purchase of non-controlling interest in GPMP — (99,048 ) Investment of non-controlling interest in subsidiary — 19,325 Payment of Additional Consideration (3,828 ) — Payment of Merger Transaction issuance costs (4,773 ) — Issuance of shares in Merger Transaction — 57,997 Issuance of redeemable preferred stock, net — 96,880 Dividends paid on redeemable preferred stock (5,892 ) — Distributions to non-controlling interests (240 ) (8,710 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (26,384 ) 491,048 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (38,970 ) 257,339 Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,464 ) 2,875 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 312,977 52,763 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 272,543 $ 312,977

Use of Non-GAAP Measures



We disclose non-GAAP measures on a “same store basis,” which exclude the results of any store that is not a “same store” for the applicable period. A store is considered a same store beginning in the first quarter in which the store had a full quarter of activity in the prior year. We believe that this information provides greater comparability regarding our ongoing operating performance. Neither this measure nor those described below should be considered an alternative to measurements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and are non-GAAP financial measures.

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA by excluding the gain or loss on disposal of assets, impairment charges, acquisition costs, other non-cash items, and other unusual or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses, further adjusts Adjusted EBITDA by excluding incremental bonuses incurred for 2020 based on 2020 performance. Each of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses is a non-GAAP financial measure.

We use EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses for operational and financial decision-making and believe these measures are useful in evaluating our performance because they eliminate certain items that we do not consider indicators of our operating performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses are also used by many of our investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in evaluating our operational and financial performance across reporting periods. We believe that the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses provides useful information to investors by allowing an understanding of key measures that we use internally for operational decision-making, budgeting, evaluating acquisition targets, and assessing our operating performance.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss) or any other financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, same store measures, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. It therefore may not be possible to compare our use of these non-GAAP financial measures with those used by other companies.

The following table contains a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses for the periods presented: