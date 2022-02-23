Stingray Partners with TikTok to bring TikTok Radio to millions of households across Canada and the United States

English French

MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY. B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced a partnership with TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, to launch TikTok Radio. The collaboration will bring TikTok’s top trending music and artists to Stingray’s ever-growing audience across multiple platforms.



TikTok Radio, the highly anticipated audio music channel launches on Stingray Music in millions of households across the United States today, and in Canada tomorrow, on TV, web, and mobile. Listeners will enjoy hearing music the TikTok community loves, including viral hits, throwbacks, and songs from the next generation of rising stars. To truly reflect the TikTok experience, the channel will also feature trending sounds and introductions from some of TikTok’s popular artists and creators. The curated channel will be refreshed several times a week with songs from a variety of TikTok charts like “Top of the Week,” “Top of the Year,” and “Top New Songs.” In addition, a TikTok Radio playlist will be available worldwide in the Air Canada In-Flight Entertainment system.

Starting next month, viewers who have access to Stingray Music Videos On Demand through the TV app, can also tune in to the TikTok Radio playlist featuring music videos from songs that are currently trending on TikTok. The service is widely distributed across most TV providers in Canada and a variety of TV providers in the United States.

Additionally, Canadian radio listeners will enjoy hearing “The TikTok Trend” on The Stingray Hit List Countdown and “Katie & Ed’s TikTok Pick” on The Night Show with Katie & Ed, two radio shows that will feature tracks that are making waves on TikTok on a weekly basis.

“Stingray has proven to be a must-have destination for music fans who want to access all the music they love and discover exciting new musical horizons,” said Mathieu Péloquin, Senior Vice-President Marketing and Communications of Stingray. “TikTok is undeniably influencing music trends and pop culture. We are thrilled to be working with TikTok to bring their groundbreaking content to our growing audiences. This partnership shows our commitment to deliver new and innovative content to our users.”

"TikTok Radio has been such a huge success, and we are excited to be partnering with one of the leading music distributors in the world to bring some of the top music, artists, creators and trends to millions of households across Canada and the United States," said Dan Page, Head of Global Business Development, New Screens, TikTok. "TikTok is redefining the way that fans discover and rediscover music, and this collaboration with Stingray will allow more people to tap into the culture and trends that start on our platform."



Music fans can tune in to TikTok Radio on the Stingray Music app available for iOS and Android, Stingray Music web player, linear TV channels and TV apps distributed across Canada and the United States through TV providers such as Optimum and Suddenlink by Altice, AT&T U-verse TV, Bell, Cogeco, Rogers, Shaw, and Videotron.

