Aligned Completes Phase I of Build-to-Scale Salt Lake Metro Data Center

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for cloud, enterprise, and managed service providers, announces first-phase completion of its latest Build-to-Scale waterless data center in the Salt Lake Metro Area. Aligned’s Build-to-Scale data centers are constructed for optimum scale and delivered at unprecedented timeframes to solve the complex needs of today’s hyperscalers. Aligned continues its expansion in the Salt Lake Metro Area in response to rising capacity demands among hyperscalers in the region. Aligned SLC-04 is the Company’s latest multi-megawatt facility among approximately 270 MW of planned new development in 2022.



“For hyperscalers seeking to increase capacity or expand their product or service offerings in the Salt Lake Metro Area or any region in the world, speed-to-market and scalability must strike a balance with reduced risk, predictable cost, and quality of construction,” states Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “This deployment is a great example of our team’s problem-solving capabilities and commitment to exceeding customer goals. This time last year, our customer came to us with a critical need: to secure new capacity in the Salt Lake Metro Area and be online in early 2022. That left Aligned with the task of locating and purchasing a new site, creating a custom design, and launching a data center – all in under 10 months. I couldn’t be more pleased with our organization and how each of us leans in to meet our customer’s expectations and make this project a success.”

SLC-04 combines Aligned’s patented and award-winning Delta³™ cooling technology with a state-of-the-art waterless heat rejection system, which going forward is now the Company’s data center design standard. Simultaneously meeting the customer’s requirement for water conservation, this cooling technology delivers meaningful efficiency enhancements across rising rack densities and next-generation workloads for maximum flexibility and adaptability, regardless of altitude or geographical climate zone. Aligned’s Delta³ cooling systems also enable customers to Expand on Demand™, incrementally scaling in place up to 50 kW per rack without stranding capacity, which also enhances sustainability.

“Given that water conservation is now recognized as a critical pillar of corporate environmental stewardship and a climate secure planet, infrastructure must also continuously evolve and adapt to the needs of hyperscalers and our ecosystem. Our new Build-to-Scale waterless data center in the Silicon Slopes, while still delivering industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), is an exemplar of Aligned’s continuous innovation that satisfies all these requirements,” adds Schaap.

The Salt Lake City Metro Area is a growing technology hub with extensive connectivity options, cloud availability, attractive alternative energy incentives, and flexible infrastructure tax credits. In pro-business Utah, qualified data center customers are exempt from sales tax on purchases of data center equipment with an economic life of at least one year that is used in their operations.

By virtue of the Company’s preemptive site evaluation in multiple markets, proven basis of design, advanced supply chain and readily available vendor-managed inventory (VMI), and prefabricated, factory-built and tested power and cooling equipment, Aligned can deliver a Build-to-Scale project in any location, whether building hyperscale campuses or custom data center deployments.

About Aligned

Aligned is an infrastructure technology company that offers adaptable colocation and build-to-scale solutions to cloud, enterprise, and managed service providers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability, reliability and their bottom line. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

