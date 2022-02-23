TigerGraph Announces Key Leadership Appointments and Promotions to Fuel Continued Global Growth and Expansion

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , provider of a leading graph analytics platform, today announced that Ginger Sanfilippo, a former Neo4j VP, has joined the company as Senior Enterprise Sales Director. In this role, Sanfilippo will lead efforts to support the brand's ongoing market dominance and further develop the company's position as the definitive graph analytics platform for AI.



Sanfilippo has more than 25 years of experience in the data management space as a strategic sales leader with proven expertise in employing data-driven and customer-centric strategies that retain and expand customer relationships and revenues. Prior to joining TigerGraph, Sanfilippo held leadership roles at Informix (now IBM), Brio & Hyperion (now Oracle), and most recently Neo4j where she built the account management function from the ground up.

The company also announced two key promotions. After leading the America’s sales team, Bobby DeMartino has been promoted to SVP of Worldwide Sales, responsible for all new revenue and partners in the Americas, Asia Pacific, India, China, and EMEA. During his time at TigerGraph, DeMartino has built a world class team and helped the U.S. more than double its sales performance.

Tish Looper has been promoted to VP of Customer Success. Looper has built TigerGraph’s global customer success group to ensure a delightful customer experience throughout the entire lifecycle. In her new role, she will be responsible for accelerating customer acquisition and ensuring our customers achieve their goals by bringing together sales engineering, solution consulting, learning and development, and customer success teams.

The team additions and promotions come after TigerGraph wrapped a noteworthy 2021 with compelling corporate and product momentum as well as more than 300% customer growth.

“Graph is the DNA for AI — and TigerGraph’s continued market leadership underscores this fact. We’re in the midst of gearing up for our next phase of corporate and market growth, and these new appointments and promotions are critical to support our fast growth,” said Todd Blaschka, COO of TigerGraph. “These team members’ deep knowledge and expertise will guide us on our mission of showing the world what’s possible with graph. Twenty twenty-two is the Year of the Tiger, and we’re set to bring the value of graph databases to everyone easily.”

“There’s never been a more exciting time to join TigerGraph and I am grateful to be a part of this powerhouse sales team,” Sanfilippo said. “TigerGraph is disrupting everything we thought we knew about graph analytics and I look forward to lending my passion and experience to this next chapter of the company’s journey.”

2022: The Year of the Tiger

TigerGraph is experiencing extraordinary across-the-board growth. Last month, the company reported a momentous 2021 , highlighting unprecedented corporate growth, product leadership, customer, community and partner momentum, along with significant industry awards and accolades. Last year, TigerGraph raised $105 million in Series C funding — one of the largest funding rounds within the graph database and analytics market — and the company more than tripled its workforce. TigerGraph also expanded its global footprint throughout North America, EMEA, and APJ with new offices in Canada, France, India, Singapore, and more.

Graph analytics has taken the entire market by storm, becoming a “must-have” technology for modern enterprises. According to Gartner , “By 2025, graph technologies will be used in 80% of data and analytics innovations, up from 10% in 2021, facilitating rapid decision making across the organization.” Graph has become a critical technology for modern enterprises across nearly every industry including Healthcare, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Advertising, Media & Entertainment, and more.

Million Dollar Question: How Will You Change the World With Graph?

Earlier this month, the company launched “ Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge ,” a global search for innovative ways to harness the power of graph technology and machine learning to solve real world problems. The challenge brings together brilliant minds to build innovative solutions to better our future with one question: How will you change the world with graph? For more information or to register, please visit https://www.tigergraph.com/graph-for-all/ .

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is a platform for advanced analytics and machine learning on connected data. Based on the industry’s first and only distributed native graph database, TigerGraph’s proven technology supports advanced analytics and machine learning applications such as fraud detection, anti-money laundering (AML), entity resolution, customer 360, recommendations, knowledge graph, cybersecurity, supply chain, IoT, and network analysis. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA. Start free with tigergraph.com/cloud .