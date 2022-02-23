Wendi Redfern-Curtis Joins DCHFA as Senior Vice President of Single Family Programs

Washington, D.C., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has named a new Senior Vice President of Single Family Programs, Wendi Redfern-Curtis. As Senior Vice President, Mrs. Redfern-Curtis will oversee DCHFA’s homeownership assistance programs, to include DC Open Doors, DC4ME, DC MAP COVID-19 and the Home Purchase Assistance Program (HPAP). Mrs. Redfern-Curtis has more than 20 years of experience in transformational community development, affordable housing development, and organizational change management.

“Wendi brings a unique set of experiences and perspective to the District. Her participation in organizational transformation will be invaluable to the Agency,” stated Christopher E. Donald, Executive Director/CEO, DCHFA. “I am excited about her presence, and it will lead to us providing more beautiful, affordable and healthy homeownership opportunities in the District of Columbia. We want to continue our work extending opportunities for buying homes and building wealth for residents in the District of Columbia through the DC Open Doors and HPAP programs.”

“Buying a home can change the trajectory of one’s life because of the opportunity to build wealth and achieve financial stability,” stated Redfern-Curtis. “I am excited to join the DCHFA team and honored to assist District residents realize the dream of homeownership.”

Prior to joining DCHFA, Mrs. Redfern-Curtis was Director of Grants Administration for Baltimore City’s Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). She has also served as Chief Operating Officer for ReBUILD Metro Inc., Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner for Land Resources at Baltimore City’s DHCD, and as Director of Permits, Licensing and Registration at the Baltimore DHCD. She also played a vital role in developing and implementing Baltimore’s Vacant to Value Initiative to address blighted, vacant, and abandoned property in the city.

Mrs. Redfern-Curtis received her J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

DCHFA’s Single Family Programs division creates homeownership opportunities in the District by providing low-cost single family mortgages and down payment assistance, made possible through the issuance of mortgage-backed securities. The Agency offers a variety of programs for current and potential homeowners with the goal of expanding and retaining homeownership opportunities in the District.

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is an S&P A + rated issuer, serving Washington, D.C.’s residents for more than 40 years. The Agency’s mission is to advance the District of Columbia’s housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for D.C. residents to transform their lives. We accomplish our mission by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities.

