Booyah Advertising Acquires Denver-Based FiveFifty, Launches Programmatic Media Division

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Booyah Advertising , a leading Denver-based digital advertising firm, has today announced the purchase of FiveFifty, a programmatic agency also headquartered in Denver, in an all-cash deal, and the debut of FiveFifty by Booyah, a programmatic division which will leverage The Trade Desk.



"Booyah has long sought to expand via acquisition, and we have been waiting to find an agency that not only is the best at what they do, but that shares our values and complements our expertise,” said Troy Lerner, CEO of Booyah Advertising. "FiveFifty was the first company we've looked at that checks all those boxes and is one with which we’ve been familiar and friendly for years.”

FiveFifty by Booyah will be led by former FiveFifty CEO Ryan Wilson, who joins as the group’s president. In addition, FiveFifty's current roster of thirteen programmatic experts will continue to report to him. Booyah and FiveFifty will both retain their current office spaces, coincidentally co-located in Denver's INDUSTRY building, while the majority of the combined company’s employees continue to work remotely.

The acquisition blends the best of two agencies, whose award-winning cultures have helped them attract some of the industry's best digital experts. The combination of Booyah's full-service digital offering with FiveFifty's focus on addressable media will elevate the digital strategies of the collective client portfolio. With the addition of FiveFifty's 50 clients, the client roster will now total over 200 brands, with heavy concentrations in the luxury beauty, outdoor apparel, travel and tourism, and financial services verticals.

Lerner added: "We're excited to welcome Ryan and his team into Booyah and to offer a more robust, in-house programmatic solution to our clients. As media continues to move toward addressable buying, the acquisition reinforces our capabilities and provides us with more capacity for the brands we serve. We’re eliminating the added cost and inefficiency that comes from outsourcing and instead passing those savings along to the client."

FiveFifty's existing clients will benefit from additional depth and expertise in digital services currently on offer at Booyah, including paid search, paid social, video, and Amazon strategy and management, as well as SEO, content marketing, creative, and analytics services.

For FiveFifty's part, the team is just as eager to join Booyah and hit the ground running, shared Wilson. "We're similarly thrilled to be melding FiveFifty into Booyah and see this as a big win for our current clients, the FiveFifty team, and Booyah. We are ready to collaborate with the folks at Booyah and bring our unique programmatic trading expertise to their existing clients. With so many similarities — being Denver-based, digitally-oriented, and hyper-focused on promoting high-quality workplace cultures — this couldn’t be a better fit."

About Booyah Advertising

Founded in 2001, Booyah Advertising is an award-winning digital marketing agency located in Denver, Colorado. Working with brands such as Unilever and Western Union, Booyah helps clients get better results from their digital marketing efforts through deliberation, experimentation, and collaboration. Booyah uses an integrated approach across services including paid search, paid social, display media, SEO, Amazon marketplace management, video, and programmatic. For more information, visit https://www.booyahadvertising.com/ .

