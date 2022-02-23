Miracle® Recreation Names Churchich Recreation as Exclusive Nebraska and South Dakota Territory Representative

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miracle® Recreation, a pioneer in manufacturing thrilling playgrounds for nearly a century, today announced an agreement with Churchich Recreation, LLC, to become Miracle’s exclusive distribution partner in Nebraska and South Dakota, expanding its territory. The contract marks a return to the two states for the Churchich family, who began selling Miracle equipment there almost 60 years ago.



Churchich Recreation’s Miracle territories now include Nebraska and South Dakota, along with its existing territories of Colorado and Eastern Wyoming.

“Adding Nebraska and South Dakota to our Miracle territory marks a return to a part of the country where we have deep family roots and decades of experience,” said Chris Churchich, manager of Churchich Recreation. “Miracle crafts high-quality products that challenge and thrill kids, so it has always been a key component of what we offer to communities. We cannot wait to represent Miracle – again – in the area where our family profession began.”

Joseph Churchich, Chris’s grandfather, was a longtime park superintendent for the City of Omaha. Twelve-acre Churchich Park, named after Joseph, still exists on 50th Street, and Chris’s father, Bob, grew up working in the parks and living in a house on Omaha park property.

Bob Churchich opened a Churchich Recreation agency in 1974 as the exclusive Miracle distributor in Colorado. Chris, who has been in the industry for more than 25 years, took over for his father in late 2009.

Chris’s uncle, Ely, was the first member of the Churchich family to represent Miracle. His agency began selling Miracle playground equipment in Nebraska in 1966. Jeff Churchich, his son, eventually took over that business, which is now based out of South Carolina and covers the Carolinas territory.

“The Churchiches are among the first families of Miracle, so when the opportunity arose to have them expand their business back into their home state, both Miracle and Churchich Recreation jumped at it,” said Mike Sutton, vice president of global sales for Miracle. “We are excited for them and, just as importantly, thrilled to bring this legacy of recreation expertise back to Nebraska and South Dakota communities.”

About Miracle® Recreation

Founded nearly a century ago, Miracle Recreation inspires communities to develop kids with the character to lead tomorrow through its high-quality playgrounds. A division of PlayPower®, Inc., Miracle Recreation, pioneers the world of thrilling commercial outdoor play equipment with the belief that a lifetime of self-discovery, independence, and leadership begins on a playground. That’s where children take perceived risks, which challenge and transform them, opening their minds to new perspectives. To learn more, visit Miracle-Recreation.com.

About Churchich Recreation

Founded in the Rocky Mountain region in 1974, Churchich Recreation is a leader in outdoor recreation and commercial play throughout Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Eastern Wyoming. We ensure a personalized playground design experience from conception through installation, resulting in recreation and play areas that are endlessly fun, safe, and crafted to strengthen young minds and bodies by encouraging them to explore, interact and play. As evidenced by our decades-long relationships, Churchich Recreation spaces are integral community assets that withstand the test of time. To enrich your own community through play and recreation, visit www.ChurchichRecreation.net.