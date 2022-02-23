Dresner Partners Advised Haven Manufacturing in Its Sale to CGI Automated Manufacturing a Portfolio Company of CORE Industrial Partners

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Haven Manufacturing in its sale to CGI Automated Manufacturing, a portfolio company of CORE Industrial Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 1966, Haven Manufacturing is a full-service contract manufacturer of highly engineered components specializing in CNC machined parts for medical devices, medical equipment and related applications. The company’s metrology division augments its medical products manufacturing focus, providing contract measurement services for the medical, aerospace and defense, industrial and consumer end markets. Haven operates two facilities with over 60,000 total square feet in Grand Haven, Michigan and Ossian, Indiana. More information on Haven Manufacturing can be found at www.havenmanufacturing.com.

With locations in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Oklahoma, CGI Automated Manufacturing is a leading provider of complex sheet metal and machined production parts, assemblies and weldments for a variety of end markets, including electrical transmission and distribution, warehouse automation, technology, aerospace, defense, medical, food, and industrials. CGI is a portfolio company of CORE Industrial Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm with $700 million of capital commitments investing in North American lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology and services businesses. More information on CGI and CORE Industrial Partners can be found at www.coreipfund.com.

Commenting on the transaction, Len Feddema, President of Haven Manufacturing, said, “I would like to thank the entire Dresner team for helping us complete this transaction with CGI and CORE Industrial Partners. The synergies between the organizations will not only help us expand our reach in the medical sector, but also support CGI’s work in a large number of industries.”

Brian Ytterberg, Senior Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer at Dresner Partners said, “I enjoyed working closely with Len Feddema and the Haven management team to find the right partner for the company. Haven’s expertise in medical devices, equipment and related applications is complementary with CGI’s focus on serving attractive and growing industries requiring tight tolerances for mission-critical applications.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, “This acquisition sets the stage for accelerated growth for both Haven and CGI. I would like to commend Brian Ytterberg and the Dresner team on securing a successful outcome for all parties.”

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Dallas, Texas, and Palo Alto, Calif. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

