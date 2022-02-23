Nearly 75% Of Women in Manufacturing Recommend A Career In The Industry, A New Study From Xometry & Women in Manufacturing Finds

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry’s Thomas division, a leader in product sourcing, supplier selection, and marketing solutions for industry, today released the results of its ‘ Career Advancement for Manufacturing Annual Report, ’ an annual research study conducted in partnership with the Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM).

Based on responses from 663 industry professionals, the second-annual report unveils key insights into representation across industry; shares state- and sector-specific data, and highlights strategies for closing the gender gap in an effort to further diversify the manufacturing sector. Xometry and Women in Manufacturing will present the findings in a special “Xometry Live” event March 10 ( register here ).

While men are more likely to actively seek out a career in manufacturing compared to their female counterparts (47%-30%), 75% of women in the industry are likely or very likely to recommend a career in manufacturing, the survey finds. STEM programs are the most effective pathway for women to enter the manufacturing industry, with 48% of women working in industrial careers identifying as having participated in one.

"Manufacturing is the foundation upon which tomorrow's products are built, and by embracing diversity and inclusion, we can create more entrepreneurial and professional opportunities for everyone to actively participate and thrive in the global economy," said Cathy Ma, Vice President of Platform Growth and Engagement at Thomas, a Xometry company. "This comprehensive study shows that an increased interest in manufacturing among women is very encouraging for the future of our industry."

“WiM is pleased to release the second annual report through our ongoing partnership with Thomas,” said Allison Grealis, president and founder of WiM and the WiM Education Foundation. "As the only national association dedicated to year-round support for women in the manufacturing sector, this report is an important part of our efforts to jumpstart conversations about gender representation in manufacturing and empower women to embrace the fulfilling, lucrative careers we know this industry can provide. We hope our data equips businesses with the knowledge necessary to provide a more inclusive workplace for all and are thrilled to see that companies are working to adopt practices to help advance this goal.”

"I can say with confidence that women and people from diverse backgrounds are shaping the future of our industry for the better," said Kathy Mayerhofer, Chief Sales Officer at Xometry. "It's essential for leaders — and everyone in the industry — to continue fueling this early momentum by investing in management training, mentorship, and STEM programs to inspire the next generation of great leaders."

Additional findings include:

Alabama (40%) and Virginia (40%) have the highest presence of women in the manufacturing sector. Relatedly, Connecticut has the highest number of women leaders in industry (31%). Career Advancement Solutions: Women who responded say that leadership/management training (44%) and mentorships (35%) have had the most significant impact on their career advancement. However, only 20% of manufacturing companies report that they offer leadership training and only 13% offer mentorship programs.



Additional feedback from survey respondents reveals the unique ways in which companies are currently promoting industry advancement and diversity:

“We have an initiative to increase our female population to 30% by 2030 and we also have sponsorship programs and mentor programs for females.” — Indiana-based general manufacturing professional

“Our CHRO is very focused on increasing diversity within our teams. It is discussed at the C-suite level and is very much a part of day-to-day conversations, particularly as we recruit outside talent.” — Ohio-based multi-sector manufacturing professional

“[We focus on] encouraging diverse panel interviews when recruiting.” — Connecticut-based multi-sector manufacturing professional



METHODOLOGY

The study was conducted online using Qualtrics. The survey examined 663 North American suppliers and industry professionals who work at companies with revenues spanning from less than $1 million to more than $1 billion. Click here to get a copy of the Career Advancement for Women in Manufacturing Annual Report.

