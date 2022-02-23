English Swedish

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

556168-6360

Press Release February 23, 2022

Hexatronic adjusts financial targets

The board has reviewed Hexatronic’s financial targets in connection with the year-end 2021 financial statements.

Given Hexatronic’s strong development, market position and future opportunities, the board has chosen to adjust Hexatronic’s profitability target to at least 12 percent EBITA-margin (earnings before amortisation of intangible assets) over a business cycle. The previously set profitability target was at least 10 percent EBITA-margin on a rolling 12 month basis.

Hexatronic’s growth target has been adjusted to annual growth rate of at least 20%, over a business cycle. Previously set growth target was to grow more than its market organically and with an annual growth rate of at least 20 percent.

Gothenburg, February 23, 2022

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18.00 CET on February 23, 2022.

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech™, Lightmate®, Skyline and Wistom®. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, China, New Zealand, Australia, US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit www.hexatronicgroup.com.

Attachment