Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Reports December 31, 2021 Financial Results; Declares a First Quarter 2022 Regular Dividend of $0.41 per Share

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (“Crescent BDC” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCAP) today reported net investment income of $47.6 million, or $1.67 per share, and Adjusted Net Investment Income of $53.9 million, or $1.89 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, net investment income was $12.5 million, or $0.42 per share, and Adjusted Net Investment Income was $12.7 million, or $0.43 per share.1 Reported net asset value per share was $21.12 at December 31, 2021.



The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend for the first quarter of 2022 of $0.41 per share, which will be paid on April 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2022. Additionally, the second in a series of four previously declared $0.05 per share special cash dividends will be paid on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 4, 2022.

Selected Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

As of and for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Investments, at fair value $ 1,270.4 $ 1,138.6 $ 1,034.0 Total assets $ 1,317.8 $ 1,183.2 $ 1,054.2 Total net assets $ 652.3 $ 596.2 $ 560.0 Net asset value per share $ 21.12 $ 21.16 $ 19.88 Investment income $ 24.1 $ 25.5 $ 20.3 Net investment income $ 12.5 $ 12.7 $ 13.2 Net realized gains (losses), net of taxes $ (0.4) $ 27.9 $ (13.5) Net change in unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes $ 0.7 $ (23.9) $ 34.8 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 12.8 $ 16.7 $ 34.5 Net investment income per share $ 0.42 $ 0.45 $ 0.47 Net realized gains (losses) per share, net of taxes $ (0.01) $ 0.99 $ (0.49) Net change in unrealized gains (losses) per share, net of taxes $ 0.02 $ (0.85) $ 1.24 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share $ 0.44 $ 0.59 $ 1.22 Regular distributions paid per share $ 0.41 $ 0.41 $ 0.41 Special distributions paid per share $ 0.05 — — Non-GAAP Financial Measures1: Adjusted net investment income $ 12.7 $ 13.5 $ 13.2 Adjusted net investment income per share $ 0.43 $ 0.48 $ 0.47 Weighted average yield on income producing securities (at cost)2 7.5% 7.6% 8.0% Percentage of debt investments at floating rates 98.5% 99.7% 98.4%

Portfolio & Investment Activity



Full Year

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company invested $647.4 million across 46 new portfolio companies, 48 existing portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. For this period, the Company had $461.3 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company invested $352.4 million across 24 new portfolio companies, 10 existing portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. During this period, the Company had $259.0 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments.

Fourth Quarter

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company invested $279.7 million across 17 new portfolio companies, 14 existing portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. For this period, the Company had $151.7 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company invested $158.5 million across 12 new portfolio companies, 10 existing portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. For this period, the Company had $122.8 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments.

As of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, the Company had investments in 134 and 132 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $1,270.4 and $1,138.6 million, respectively. The portfolio at fair value was comprised of the following asset types:

Portfolio Asset Types: As of $ in millions December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Investment Type Fair Value Percentage Fair Value Percentage Senior secured first lien $ 329.9 26.0% $ 349.8 30.7% Unitranche first lien3 731.0 57.5 597.0 52.4 Unitranche first lien - last out3 13.7 1.1 13.5 1.2 Senior secured second lien 72.7 5.7 56.4 5.0 Unsecured debt 5.6 0.4 5.4 0.5 Equity & other 59.5 4.7 57.9 5.1 LLC/LP equity interests 58.0 4.6 58.6 5.1 Total investments $ 1,270.4 100.0% $ 1,138.6 100.0%

Results of Operations



Full Year

For the year ended December 31, 2021, investment income totaled $94.0 million, an increase from $77.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in interest income from investments, as strong net deployment led to the growth of the Company’s income-producing investment portfolio. Interest income, which includes amortization of upfront fees, increased from $71.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 to $85.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Included in interest from investments for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 are $8.0 million and $2.3 million of accelerated accretion of OID, respectively.

For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, total expenses, including income and excise taxes, totaled $46.4 million and $27.2 million, respectively. The increase was primarily driven by higher interest and other debt financing costs due to higher weighted average debt outstanding resulting from the Company’s growing investment portfolio, as well as an accrued and unpaid capital gains based incentive fee.

Fourth Quarter

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, investment income totaled $24.1 million, compared to $25.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily related to a reduction in interest income from investments, as accelerated accretion of OID decreased from $3.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 to $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

For the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, total expenses, including income and excise taxes, totaled $11.7 million and $12.8 million, respectively. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in incentive fees and interest and other debt financing costs.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $23.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and $197.0 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities, subject to borrowing base and other limitations. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s debt outstanding as of December 31, 2021 was 3.15%.

The Company’s debt to equity ratio was 0.98x as of December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

On a supplemental basis, the Company is disclosing Adjusted Net Investment Income and Adjusted Net Investment Income per share, each of which is a financial measure that is calculated and presented on a basis of methodology other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP (“non-GAAP”). Adjusted Net Investment Income represents net investment income, excluding capital gains incentive fees. We use this non-GAAP financial measure internally to analyze and evaluate financial results and performance and believe that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends without giving effect to capital gains incentive fees. The Company’s investment advisory agreement provides that a capital gains-based incentive fee is determined and paid annually with respect to realized capital gains (but not unrealized capital appreciation) to the extent such realized capital gains exceed realized capital losses and unrealized capital depreciation on a cumulative basis. We believe that Adjusted Net Investment Income is a useful performance measure because it reflects the net investment income produced on the Company’s investments during a period without giving effect to any changes in the value of such investments and any related capital gains incentive fees between periods. The presentation of Adjusted Net Investment Income is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.

The following table provides an unaudited reconciliation of net investment income (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to Adjusted Net Investment Income for the periods presented:

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 2021

2020

$ in millions, except per share data Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net investment income $ 12.5 $ 0.42 $ 12.7 $ 0.45 $ 47.6 $ 1.67 $ 49.9 $ 1.80 Capital gains based incentive fee 0.2 0.01 0.8 0.03 6.3 0.22 — — Adjusted net investment income $ 12.7 $ 0.43 $ 13.5 $ 0.48 $ 53.9 $ 1.89 $ 49.9 $ 1.80

Endnotes

Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

1) Adjusted Net Investment Income is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above for a description of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation from net investment income to Adjusted Net Investment Income. The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally to analyze and evaluate financial results and performance and believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company without giving effect to capital gains incentive fees. The presentation of Adjusted Net Investment Income is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation. 2) Yield excludes investments on non-accrual status. 3) Unitranche loans are first lien loans that may extend deeper in a company’s capital structure than traditional first lien debt and may provide for a waterfall of cash flow priority among different lenders in the unitranche loan. In certain instances, the Company may find another lender to provide the “first out” portion of such loan and retain the “last out” portion of such loan, in which case, the “first out” portion of the loan would generally receive priority with respect to payment of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder over the “last out” portion that the Company would continue to hold. In exchange for the greater risk of loss, the “last out” portion earns a higher interest rate.



Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(in thousands except share and per share data)

As of As of December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Investments, at fair value Non-controlled non-affiliated (cost of $1,150,173 and $920,693, respectively) $ 1,165,897 $ 923,912 Non-controlled affiliated (cost of $41,242 and $50,431, respectively) 51,701 71,354 Controlled (cost of $53,431 and $40,000, respectively) 52,768 38,735 Cash and cash equivalents 10,069 1,896 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 13,457 12,953 Receivable for investments sold 14,871 6 Interest and dividend receivable 6,763 3,859 Unrealized appreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 2,115 264 Deferred tax assets 42 630 Other assets 126 543 Total assets $ 1,317,809 $ 1,054,152 Liabilities Debt (net of deferred financing costs of $6,897 and $4,600, respectively) $ 631,040 $ 471,932 Distributions payable 12,664 11,549 Incentive fees payable 6,924 — Interest and other debt financing costs payable 5,513 3,923 Management fees payable 3,830 1,867 Deferred tax liabilities 956 1,324 Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 631 896 Directors' fees payable 114 98 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,852 2,563 Total liabilities $ 665,524 $ 494,152 Net Assets Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share (10,000 shares authorized, zero outstanding, respectively) $ — $ — Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (200,000,000 shares authorized, 30,887,360 and 28,167,360 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 31 28 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 666,162 594,658 Accumulated earnings (loss) (13,908) (34,686) Total Net Assets $ 652,285 $ 560,000 Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 1,317,809 $ 1,054,152 Net asset value per share $ 21.12 $ 19.88





Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands except share and per share data)

For the years ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Investment Income: From non-controlled non-affiliated investments: Interest income $ 81,371 $ 66,078 $ 45,237 Paid-in-kind interest 1,881 2,169 560 Dividend income 1,919 323 353 Other income 791 1,060 807 From non-controlled affiliated investments: Interest income 1,170 1,420 1,902 Paid-in-kind interest 1,235 1,456 — Dividend income 2,414 2,407 2,318 Other income 3 — — From controlled investments: Dividend income 3,200 2,200 2,300 Interest income 2 — — Total investment income 93,986 77,113 53,477 Expenses: Interest and other debt financing costs 19,766 15,485 13,362 Management fees 14,118 11,438 9,198 Income based incentive fees 9,849 8,639 4,752 Capital gains based incentive fees 6,324 — — Professional fees 1,769 1,460 957 Directors' fees 475 437 303 Organization expense — — 136 Other general and administrative expenses 2,628 2,544 2,201 Total expenses 54,929 40,003 30,909 Management fees waiver (3,302) (4,672) (4,502) Income based incentive fees waiver (7,517) (8,639) (4,752) Net expenses 44,110 26,692 21,655 Net investment income before taxes 49,876 50,421 31,822 Income and excise taxes 2,250 541 139 Net investment income 47,626 49,880 31,683 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments: Net realized gain/(loss) on: Non-controlled non-affiliated investments 3,687 (10,889) 824 Non-controlled affiliated investments 28,810 (4,314) (7,900) Foreign currency transactions 311 (83) (70) Foreign currency forward contracts (193) — — Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on: Non-controlled non-affiliated investments and foreign currency translation 12,535 7,437 3,746 Non-controlled affiliated investments (10,464) 19,686 100 Controlled investments 602 (1,707) 442 Foreign currency forward contracts 2,116 (1,324) 675 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 37,404 8,806 (2,183) Realized loss on asset acquisition — (3,825) — Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and asset acquisition 37,404 4,981 (2,183) Benefit (provision) for taxes on realized gain on investments (1,177) 46 (67) Benefit (provision) for taxes on unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments (220) (235) (154) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 83,633 $ 54,672 $ 29,279 Per Common Share Data: Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share (basic and diluted): $ 2.94 $ 1.98 $ 1.69 Net investment income per share (basic and diluted): $ 1.67 $ 1.80 $ 1.83 Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted): 28,477,771 27,681,757 17,344,640

About Crescent BDC



Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to middle market companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects. Crescent BDC utilizes the extensive experience, origination capabilities and disciplined investment process of Crescent Capital Group LP (“Crescent”). Crescent BDC is externally managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of Crescent. Crescent BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. For more information about Crescent BDC, visit www.crescentbdc.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

About Crescent Capital Group

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with over $38 billion of assets under management. For 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, and London and more than 190 employees globally. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

