Treace Highlights New Product Innovations at the 2022 ACFAS Scientific Conference

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace”) (Nasdaq: TMCI), a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions) through its Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ procedure, announces it will highlight new product innovations at the 2022 American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) Annual Scientific Conference in Austin, Texas from February 24-27.



Several new technologies will be featured at Treace Medical’s exhibit (booth #322) at the ACFAS conference:

The 3-n-1™ Guide is an advanced instrument specifically developed as part of efforts to continuously advance the speed and reproducibility of the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ procedure. The 3-n-1™ Guide combines multiple devices into a single precision instrument and is designed to reduce surgical time and increase the efficiency of the deformity realignment and joint preparation steps of the Lapiplasty® procedure. Expansion of the Adductoplasty™ System: The full commercial rollout of the Adductoplasty™ Midfoot Correction System adds several specialized instruments designed to improve the efficiency and expand the clinical applications of the system. The expanded Adductoplasty™ System now provides an integrated solution of specifically-designed instrumentation and implants for treating a variety of midfoot pathologies, including arthritis of the lesser tarsometatarsal joints and metatarsus adductus (MTA), a midfoot deformity that occurs in approximately 30% of bunion patients 1 and can lead to increased chance of bunion recurrence if the MTA deformity is not addressed concomitantly with the bunion correction procedure. 2,3





The S4A System represents the next-generation in Lapiplasty® titanium plate fixation technology, providing foot and ankle surgeons with an additional fixation option for the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ procedure. Based on anatomical studies of the first tarsometatarsal joint, the S4A anatomic plates feature an advanced three-dimensional contour designed to better accommodate certain anatomic variabilities of the medial cuneiform bone. SpeedRelease™ and TriTome™ Release Instruments: These new single-use, specialized cutting instruments are designed to provide a more reliable and complete surgical release of key soft tissue structures commonly addressed during the Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty™ procedures.

John T. Treace, CEO, Founder and Board Member of Treace, said “As the industry’s only company solely-focused on bunion correction, we are excited to preview our latest R&D innovations to surgeons attending the 2022 ACFAS conference. These new technologies demonstrate Treace’s commitment to rapid innovation with a focus on continually improving both the surgeon’s experience with our products and the clinical outcomes of their patients.”

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities and related midfoot correction. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system - a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. Treace recently expanded its offering with the Adductoplasty™ Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible correction of the midfoot which could provide further support to hallux valgus patients. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

About ACFAS Scientific Conference

The American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) is a professional society of more than 7,800 foot and ankle surgeons. The annual ACFAS Scientific Conference is an educational event gathering foot and ankle surgeons worldwide.

