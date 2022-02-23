Ducommun Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Backlog Growth to $905 Million; Acquired Magnetic Seal;

Completed Sale-Leaseback Netting Over $110 Million in Proceeds; Record Diluted EPS of $9.05

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today reported results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Recap

  • Revenue of $164.8 million
  • GAAP net income of $110.8 million, or $9.05 per diluted share
  • Adjusted net income for the quarter of $9.7 million, or $0.79 per diluted share
  • Gross margin increased 50 basis points year-over-year to 22.6%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $24.4 million, or 14.8% of revenues, an increase of 40 basis points year-over-year
  • Completed the acquisition of Magnetic Seal LLC (“MagSeal”) for $69.5 million, net of cash acquired
  • Completed sale-leaseback, netting proceeds of over $110 million

“2021 was a return to growth story for Ducommun and I'm pleased with how much we accomplished along with positioning the Company for continued success in the years ahead,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “In December alone, we netted over $110 million in after-tax proceeds related to the sale-leaseback of our Gardena, CA performance center building and land, effectively monetizing and unlocking its value at record prices to fuel growth and strengthen our balance sheet. A portion of the proceeds were immediately deployed for the MagSeal acquisition which brings innovative engineered sealing solutions to Ducommun, enhances our aerospace product portfolio and increases the Company's aftermarket capabilities and revenue.

“Ducommun ended the year with a strong backlog* as well of approximately $905 million, with gains driven by a recent uptick in commercial aerospace orders. For 2021, we posted revenues of approximately $645 million, led by another record year for military and space, topping $450 million, along with strong gross margins. In 2022, with growing travel demand and subsiding pandemic-related related restrictions, the commercial aerospace industry should continue its recovery especially in the narrow body market. Our longstanding customer relationships with Boeing, Raytheon, and other leading OEMs, along with our five year Airbus contract for titanium products awarded in 2021 are expected to drive stronger performance in 2022 and beyond.”

Fourth Quarter Results

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $164.8 million, compared to $157.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The 4.5% increase year-over-year was primarily due to the following:

  • $4.9 million higher revenue within the Company’s Industrial end-use markets due to timing of customer requirements; and
  • $4.4 million higher revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher build rates on other commercial aerospace platforms and regional and business aircraft platforms; partially offset by
  • $2.3 million lower revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to lower build rates on military rotary-wing aircraft platforms.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $110.8 million, or $9.05 per diluted share, compared to $9.7 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in net income year-over-year was due to the gain on the Gardena performance center sale-leaseback transaction of $132.5 million and a $2.5 million increase in gross profit due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher income tax expense of $31.4 million and higher SG&A expense of $2.9 million. Adjusted net income was $9.7 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $10.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The difference between net income and adjusted net income was primarily due to excluding the gain on sale-leaseback.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $37.3 million, or 22.6% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $34.8 million, or 22.1% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in gross margin percentage year-over-year was due to favorable product mix, favorable manufacturing volume, and lower other manufacturing costs, partially offset by higher compensation and benefits costs.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $11.8 million, or 7.2% of revenue, compared to $11.6 million, or 7.3% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year increase was due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher SG&A expenses. Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $14.0 million, or 8.5%, compared to $12.9 million, or 8.2% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2.8 million compared to $2.6 million in the comparable period of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $24.4 million, or 14.8% of revenue, compared to $22.8 million, or 14.4% of revenue, for the comparable period in 2020.

* The Company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of December 31, 2021 was $905.2 million compared to $807.7 million as of December 31, 2020. Under ASC 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of December 31, 2021 were $814.1 million compared to $779.7 million as of December 31, 2020.

Business Segment Information

Electronic Systems

Electronic Systems reported net revenue for the current quarter of $106.0 million, compared to $99.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

  • $4.9 million higher revenue within the Company’s Industrial end-use markets due to timing of customer requirements; and
  • $2.9 million higher revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due higher build rates on other commercial aerospace platforms; partially offset by
  • $0.9 million lower revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to lower build rates on various missile platforms, partially offset by higher build rates on military fixed-wing aircraft platforms.

Electronic Systems operating income for the current year fourth quarter was $15.4 million, or 14.6% of revenue, compared to $11.5 million, or 11.6% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2020. The year-over-year increase was due to favorable product mix and favorable manufacturing volume, partially offset by higher compensation and benefits costs.

Structural Systems

Structural Systems reported net revenue for the current quarter of $58.8 million, compared to $58.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

  • $1.5 million higher revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher build rates on regional and business aircraft platforms; partially offset by
  • $1.4 million lower revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to lower build rates on military rotary-wing aircraft platforms, partially offset by higher build rates on other military and space platforms.

Structural Systems operating income for the current-year fourth quarter was $5.1 million, or 8.6% of revenue, compared to $6.2 million, or 10.6% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The year-over-year decrease was due to unfavorable product mix, partially offset by lower other manufacturing costs.

Corporate General and Administrative (“CG&A”) Expense

CG&A expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $8.7 million, or 5.3% of total Company revenue, compared to $6.1 million, or 3.9% of total Company revenue, in the comparable quarter in the prior year. The year-over-year increase was due to higher professional services fees of $1.8 million, a portion of which was related to the Magnetic Seal LLC acquisition, and higher compensation and benefits costs of $0.8 million.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative, value-added proprietary products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, any statements about the Company’s plans, strategies, prospects, growth and outlook for 2022 and beyond, as well as future demand for the Company's products from commercial aerospace end-use markets and relationships with its customers. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “continue” and similar expressions in this press release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: whether the anticipated pre-tax restructuring charges will be sufficient to address all anticipated restructuring costs, including related to employee separation, facilities consolidation, inventory write-down and other asset impairments; whether the expected cost savings from the restructuring will ultimately be obtained in the amount and during the period anticipated; whether the restructuring in the affected areas will be sufficient to build a more cost efficient, focused, higher margin enterprise with higher returns for the Company's shareholders; the impact of the Company’s debt service obligations and restrictive debt covenants; the cyclicality of the Company’s end-use markets; the Company's dependence upon a selected base of industries and customers; a significant portion of the Company’s business being dependent upon U.S. Government defense spending; the Company being subject to extensive regulation and audit by the Defense Contract Audit Agency; some of the Company’s contracts with customers containing provisions which give the its customers a variety of rights that are unfavorable to the Company; further consolidation in the aerospace industry adversely affecting the Company’s business and financial results; the Company’s ability to successfully make acquisitions, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the projected benefits of such businesses; the Company's reliance on its suppliers to meet the quality and delivery expectations of its customers; the Company's use of estimates when bidding on fixed-price contracts which estimates could change and result in adverse effects on its financial results; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations such as the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification applicable to government contracts and sub-contracts, and environmental, social and governance requirements; the impact of existing and future accounting standards and tax rules and regulations; environmental liabilities adversely affecting the Company’s financial results; cyber security attacks, internal system or service failures, which may adversely impact the Company’s business and operations; the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact and facilitate commercial aerospace end-use markets' recovery from those impacts, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release, February 23, 2022, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov).

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, Guaymas fire related expenses, gain on sale-leaseback, success bonus related to completion of sale-leaseback transaction, inventory purchase accounting adjustments, and restructuring charges), non-GAAP operating income and as a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP earnings, and non-GAAP earnings per share. In addition, certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year’s presentation.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses different non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide greater transparency and to help the Company’s investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare Ducommun’s results to its previously reported results. The non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies. We define backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. The majority of the LTAs do not meet the definition of a contract under ASC 606 and thus, the backlog amount disclosed herein is greater than the remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606. Backlog is subject to delivery delays or program cancellations, which are beyond our control. Backlog is affected by timing differences in the placement of customer orders and tends to be concentrated in several programs to a greater extent than our net revenues. Backlog in industrial markets tends to be of a shorter duration and is generally fulfilled within a three month period. As a result of these factors, trends in our overall level of backlog may not be indicative of trends in our future net revenues.

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars In thousands)

  December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Assets    
Current Assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $76,316  $56,466 
Accounts receivable, net  72,261   58,025 
Contract assets  176,405   154,028 
Inventories  150,938   129,223 
Production cost of contracts  8,024   6,971 
Other current assets  8,625   5,571 
Total Current Assets  492,569   410,284 
Property and Equipment, Net  102,419   109,990 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  33,265   16,348 
Goodwill  203,694   170,830 
Intangibles, Net  141,764   124,744 
Deferred Income Taxes     33 
Other Assets  5,024   5,118 
Total Assets $978,735  $837,347 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity    
Current Liabilities    
Accounts payable $66,059  $63,980 
Contract liabilities  42,077   28,264 
Accrued and other liabilities  41,291   40,526 
Operating lease liabilities  6,133   3,132 
Current portion of long-term debt  7,000   7,000 
Total Current Liabilities  162,560   142,902 
Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion  279,384   311,922 
Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities  28,074   14,555 
Deferred Income Taxes  18,727   16,992 
Other Long-Term Liabilities  15,388   21,642 
Total Liabilities  504,133   508,013 
Commitments and Contingencies    
Shareholders’ Equity    
Common stock  119   117 
Additional paid-in capital  104,253   97,090 
Retained earnings  377,263   241,727 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (7,033)  (9,600)
Total Shareholders’ Equity  474,602   329,334 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $978,735  $837,347 
         

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Quarterly Information Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended Years Ended
  December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Net Revenues $164,843  $157,786  $645,413  $628,941 
Cost of Sales  127,580   122,985   502,953   491,203 
Gross Profit  37,263   34,801   142,460   137,738 
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses  25,447   22,555   93,579   89,808 
Restructuring Charges     656      2,424 
Operating Income  11,816   11,590   48,881   45,506 
Interest Expense  (2,754)  (2,585)  (11,187)  (13,653)
Gain on Sale-Leaseback  132,522      132,522    
Other Income, Net  72   29   268   128 
Income Before Taxes  141,656   9,034   170,484   31,981 
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)  30,822   (619)  34,948   2,807 
Net Income $110,834  $9,653  $135,536  $29,174 
Earnings Per Share        
Basic earnings per share $9.29  $0.82  $11.41  $2.50 
Diluted earnings per share $9.05  $0.80  $11.06  $2.45 
Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding        
Basic  11,931   11,720   11,879   11,676 
Diluted  12,248   12,070   12,251   11,932 
         
Gross Profit %  22.6%  22.1%  22.1%  21.9%
SG&A %  15.4%  14.3%  14.5%  14.3%
Operating Income %  7.2%  7.3%  7.6%  7.2%
Net Income %  67.2%  6.1%  21.0%  4.6%
Effective Tax Rate (Benefit)  21.8% (6.9)        %  20.5%  8.8%

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended Years Ended
  %
Change		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 %
of Net  Revenues
2021		 %
of Net  Revenues
2020		 %
Change		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 %
of Net  Revenues
2021		 %
of Net  Revenues
2020
Net Revenues                    
Electronic Systems 7.0% $106,026  $99,093  64.3% 62.8% 5.1% $412,648  $392,633  63.9% 62.4%
Structural Systems 0.2%  58,817   58,693  35.7% 37.2% (1.5)%  232,765   236,308  36.1% 37.6%
Total Net Revenues 4.5% $164,843  $157,786  100.0% 100.0% 2.6% $645,413  $628,941  100.0% 100.0%
Segment Operating Income                    
Electronic Systems   $15,444  $11,467  14.6% 11.6%   $57,629  $51,894  14.0% 13.2%
Structural Systems    5,057   6,211  8.6% 10.6%    20,234   19,584  8.7% 8.3%
     20,501   17,678         77,863   71,478     
Corporate General and Administrative Expenses (1)    (8,685)  (6,088) (5.3)% (3.9)%    (28,982)  (25,972) (4.5)% (4.1)%
Total Operating Income   $11,816  $11,590  7.2% 7.3%   $48,881  $45,506  7.6% 7.2%
Adjusted EBITDA                    
Electronic Systems                    
Operating Income   $15,444  $11,467        $57,629  $51,894     
Other Income                196        
Depreciation and Amortization    3,427   3,447         13,823   14,038     
Restructuring Charges       264            596     
Success bonus related to completion of sale-leaseback transaction (2)    970            970        
     19,841   15,178  18.7% 15.3%    72,618   66,528  17.6% 16.9%
Structural Systems                    
Operating Income    5,057   6,211         20,234   19,584     
Other Income    72            72        
Depreciation and Amortization    3,791   3,603         14,331   14,559     
Restructuring Charges       392            1,828     
Inventory Purchase Accounting Adjustments    106            106        
Guaymas Fire Related Expenses    615   682         2,486   1,704     
Success bonus related to completion of sale-leaseback transaction (2)    475            475        
     10,116   10,888  17.2% 18.6%    37,704   37,675  16.2% 15.9%
Corporate General and Administrative Expenses (1)                    
Operating loss    (8,685)  (6,088)        (28,982)  (25,972)    
Other Income      29            128     
Depreciation and Amortization    59   59         235   253     
Stock-Based Compensation Expense    3,063   2,694         11,212   9,299     
Success bonus related to completion of sale-leaseback transaction (2)    6            6        
     (5,557)  (3,306)        (17,529)  (16,292)    
Adjusted EBITDA   $24,400  $22,760  14.8% 14.4%   $92,793  $87,911  14.4% 14.0%
                     
Capital Expenditures                    
Electronic Systems   $3,606  $1,519        $7,471  $5,037     
Structural Systems    2,309   4,170         8,463   8,570     
Corporate Administration                        
Total Capital Expenditures   $5,915  $5,689        $15,934  $13,607     

(1)   Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments.

(2)   2021 Includes $1.3 million of success bonus related to completion of sale-leaseback transaction that was recorded as part of cost of sales.

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET REVENUES RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended Years Ended
GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating Income December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 %
of Net  Revenues
2021		 %
of Net  Revenues
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 %
of Net  Revenues
2021		 %
of Net  Revenues
2020
GAAP Operating income $11,816  $11,590      $48,881  $45,506     
                 
GAAP Operating income - Electronic Systems $15,444  $11,467      $57,629  $51,894     
Adjustments:                
Restructuring charges     264          596     
Success bonus related to completion of sale-leaseback transaction  970          970        
Adjusted operating income - Electronic Systems  16,414   11,731  15.5% 11.8%  58,599   52,490  14.2% 13.4%
                 
GAAP Operating income - Structural Systems  5,057   6,211       20,234   19,584     
Adjustments:                
Restructuring charges     392          1,828     
Inventory purchase accounting adjustments  106          106        
Guaymas fire related expenses  615   682       2,486   1,704     
Success bonus related to completion of sale-leaseback transaction  475          475        
Adjusted operating income - Structural Systems  6,253   7,285  10.6% 12.4%  23,301   23,116  10.0% 9.8%
                 
GAAP Operating loss - Corporate  (8,685)  (6,088)      (28,982)  (25,972)    
Adjustment:                
Success bonus related to completion of sale-leaseback transaction  6          6        
Adjusted operating loss - Corporate  (8,679)  (6,088)      (28,976)  (25,972)    
Total adjustments  2,172   1,338       4,043   4,128     
Adjusted operating income $13,988  $12,928  8.5% 8.2% $52,924  $49,634  8.2% 7.9%
                             

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended Years Ended
GAAP To Non-GAAP Earnings December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
GAAP Net income $110,834  $9,653 $135,536  $29,174
Adjustments:        
Guaymas fire related expenses (1)(2)  492   573  1,989   1,431
Inventory purchase accounting adjustments (1)  85     85   
Gain on sale-leaseback (1)  (102,837)    (102,837)  
Success bonus related to completion of sale-leaseback transaction (1)  1,161     1,161   
Restructuring charges (2)     551     2,036
Total adjustments  (101,099)  1,124  (99,602)  3,467
Adjusted net income $9,735  $10,777 $35,934  $32,641
               


  Three Months Ended Years Ended
GAAP Earnings Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) $9.05  $0.80 $11.06  $2.45
Adjustments:        
Guaymas fire related expenses (1)(2)  0.04   0.05  0.16   0.12
Inventory purchase accounting adjustments (1)  0.01     0.01   
Gain on sale-leaseback (1)  (8.40)    (8.39)  
Success bonus related to completion of sale-leaseback transaction (1)  0.09     0.09   
Restructuring charges (2)     0.04     0.17
Total adjustments  (8.26)  0.09  (8.13)  0.29
Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.79  $0.89 $2.93  $2.74
         
Shares used for adjusted diluted EPS  12,248   12,070  12,251   11,932
               

(1) Includes tax rate of 20.0% for 2021 adjustments, except for gain on sale-leaseback which utilized the incremental tax rate of 22.4%.
(2) Includes tax rate of 16.0% for 2020 adjustments.

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP BACKLOG* BY REPORTING SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  (In thousands)
  December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Consolidated Ducommun    
Military and space $520,278 $515,396
Commercial aerospace  333,107  268,326
Industrial  51,802  24,019
Total $905,187 $807,741
Electronic Systems    
Military and space $400,002 $389,877
Commercial aerospace  56,810  56,719
Industrial  51,802  24,019
Total $508,614 $470,615
Structural Systems    
Military and space $120,276 $125,519
Commercial aerospace  276,297  211,607
Total $396,573 $337,126
       

* The Company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of as of December 31, 2021 was $905.2 million compared to $807.7 million as of December 31, 2020. Under ASC 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of December 31, 2021 were $814.1 million compared to $779.7 million as of December 31, 2020.