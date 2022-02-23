DOMO TACTICAL COMMUNICATIONS (DTC) LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE

Herndon, US, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are delighted to announce the launch of our new branding and website for Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) that went live this week, completing an effort to showcase the real-world communications challenges solved by our high-throughput wireless connectivity solutions. The website features our unique wireless IP mesh technology - MeshUltra™, which addresses demanding communication scenarios experienced by mission critical and tactical forces.

The website highlights DTC’s waveform performance that is second to none with unique self-forming, self-healing token passing mesh technology that is scalable for large area and rapid tactical deployment.

“DTC is the only provider of ‘token-passing’ mesh technology, and as such enables users to send video, audio and data at higher speeds, over greater distances, in the most challenging environments,” said Paul Sangster, Executive General Manager at DTC.

Another objective for the site was to make information gathering more user friendly as well as the adding the ability to directly request a follow up from one of our Mesh specialists. “We look forward to enhancing engagement with our customers to enable them to make a difference,” said Francesca Doyle, Director of Marketing at DTC, Spectronic, Domo Broadcast Systems and Codan Communications.

About DTC, Domo Tactical Communications

Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) has been at the forefront of innovation for over 50 years, developing leading edge communication technologies for successful operations in demanding environments, where COFDM technologies provide longer range and penetration. As a global leader of wireless communication, DTC works with military, law enforcement, counter-terror units, governments, robotics and autonomous operations and system integrators on key surveillance and communication challenges.

DTC’s mission critical solutions secure, share and communicate real-time video, voice, and data to enable Shared Situational Awareness (SSA) on land, on sea, in the water and in the air. DTC’s Cutting-edge Mobile Adhoc Network (MANET) Mesh radio solutions deliver ultra-low latency, end-to-end encryption and are used globally on-board USV, UAV and UGV platforms to support mobile, long range semi-autonomous and autonomous operations.

DTC was acquired by Codan in 2021. The US component operates under a Special Security Agreement (SAA) to spearhead US Government business and lead the US manufacturing of our products.

DTC consists of Spectronic, Corp Ten International, and Domo Broadcast Systems. Backed by an award-winning engineering team, DTCs trusted technology is at the heart of everything we do.

DTC has a global reach, with regional offices based in the United States, United Kingdom, Denmark, Dubai, Singapore, and Australia.

