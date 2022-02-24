Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts realises 16% organic revenue growth and an EBITA margin of 15.2%

Utrecht, 24 February 2022





highlights



° revenue EUR 2,979 million; organic growth 16.0%

° orderbook increased with 52%

° EBITA EUR 454 million; EBITA margin 15.2%

° net profit before amortisation EUR 337 million; per share EUR 3.05

° free cash flow EUR 310 million

° capital expenditure increased to EUR 147 million

° additionally: exceptional EBITA benefit of EUR 100 million

° acquisitions Sentinel and Premier Thermal

° divestments Adex, Lasco and Standard Hidráulica Group





CEO statement



“We delivered a strong performance in 2021. Our Aalberts people did a great job in continuing operations in a safe way, despite an ongoing pandemic, supply chain challenges, raw material and labour shortages and inflation.

We realised an added value margin of 62.2%. Our revenue reached EUR 2,979 million with an organic revenue growth of 16.0%. We realised an EBITA of EUR 454 million with an EBITA margin of 15.2%. Our net profit before amortisation increased with 69% to EUR 337 million, per share EUR 3.05. Additionally, an exceptional EBITA benefit of EUR 100 million was realised.

We accelerated our organic revenue growth initiatives, capital expenditure increased to EUR 147 million and will further increase coming years. The portfolio was further optimised with two acquisitions and three divestments.

In December we presented our updated strategy Aalberts ‘accelerates unique positioning’, including an action plan for 2022-2026 and updated objectives during a virtual Capital Markets Day.”





dividend



To the General Meeting we propose a cash dividend of EUR 1.01 per share (2020: EUR 0.60), an increase of 68% and a special cash dividend of EUR 0.64 per share, due to the exceptional EBITA benefit.





outlook



In 2022, we started with a strong orderbook and will relentlessly execute our updated strategy Aalberts ‘accelerates unique positioning’.

