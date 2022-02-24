Bango and Entel expand platform partnership with launch of Apple Music

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, announces that multi-play communications company Entel has launched a new Apple Music bundled offer through the Bango Platform, initially in Chile. This launch of Apple Music is the fourth major content service launched by Entel using the Bango Platform, following Amazon Prime, Google and Netflix.



Eligible subscribers to Entel’s mobile broadband and HOME products (a wireless broadband hub for accessing media services in the home) can receive Apple Music at no charge for an introductory period of 6 months. The offer, entitlement management and upsell of this Apple Music offer are provided to customers through the Bango Platform.

The launch of this Apple Music offer expands an existing relationship between Entel – which has pioneered the partnership model between telcos and streaming media companies in the LatAm region – and Bango, which provides the platform used by a growing number of telcos to scale-up their third-party bundling and offers business.

“Chile is a very sophisticated consumer market, and Entel is a highly innovative communications provider”, said Samuel Roser, Vice President Americas at Bango. “Global brands such as Apple are popular in this market, alongside regional providers of sports and entertainment content. This announcement shows how telcos can deepen their customer relationships by adopting the right technology that gives them the agility and creativity needed to offer a wide variety of streaming services”.

“The Bango Platform model fits our services strategy well,” said Matías del Campo, Tribe Leader Business Development in Entel “Our aim is to provide our customers with a broad range of media and entertainment services. By deploying these through Bango, Entel can launch and grow customer promotions and bundles to reward our existing customers and attract new subscribers to our network”.

More information at entel.cl/applemusic

Bango is exhibiting at GSMA Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC), February 28-March 3 in Barcelona, Spain. Conference participants are encouraged to join us at our booth (Congress Square – stand CS46) where they can discover the estimated gains from bundling leading third-party products and services by using the Bango Platform, which has been successfully deployed by leading telco partners including Verizon, SoftBank, BT and more.

About Bango

The world's largest online merchants, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, use Bango technology to acquire more paying users.

Bango has developed unique purchase behavior technology that enables millions more users to buy the products and services they want, using innovative methods of payment including carrier billing, digital wallets and subscription bundling. Bango harnesses this purchase activity into valuable marketing segments, called Bango Audiences. Merchants use these audiences to target their marketing at paying customers based on their purchase behavior. Better targeting increases spend through the Bango payments business, in turn generating more data insights, creating a powerful virtuous circle that drives continuous growth. Everyone connected to the Bango Platform thrives as the virtuous circle grows.

Bango, the technology behind every payment choice. For more information, visit www.bango.com

Media contact:

Anil Malhotra, CMO

anil@bango.com

Tel: +44 7710 480 377