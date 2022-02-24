Steve Madden Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

~ Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend ~



LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Madden (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Amounts referred to as “Adjusted” exclude the items defined as “Non-GAAP Adjustments” in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” section.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Review

Revenue increased 63.9% to $578.5 million compared to $353.0 million in the same period of 2020.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 41.2% compared to 38.3% in the same period of 2020. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 38.2% in fourth quarter 2020.

Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 27.0% compared to 31.8% in the same period of 2020. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 26.2% compared to 30.9% in fourth quarter 2020.

Income from operations was $79.4 million, or 13.7% of revenue, compared to $21.3 million, or 6.0% of revenue, in the same period of 2020. Adjusted income from operations was $86.9 million, or 15.0% of revenue, compared to $25.6 million, or 7.3% of revenue, in fourth quarter 2020.

Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $66.0 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $22.6 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the same period of 2020. Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $70.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared to $21.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in fourth quarter 2020.



Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered outstanding results in the fourth quarter, with revenue increasing 38% and diluted EPS more than doubling compared to 2019 – performance that reflects the strength of our brands and the robust consumer demand for the on-trend merchandise assortments created by Steve and our design teams. The exceptional momentum in our direct-to-consumer business continued, with revenue up 63% compared to 2019, and our wholesale business accelerated significantly, with revenue increasing 31% compared to 2019.

“Overall, 2021 was a record year for Steve Madden, as we recorded the highest annual revenue and earnings in our history. Looking ahead, we are confident that, by building on the strong momentum in our business and continuing the disciplined execution of our strategic initiatives, we can drive robust top- and bottom-line growth in 2022 and beyond.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Segment Results

Revenue for the wholesale business was $410.5 million, a 56.1% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, with a 61.9% increase in wholesale footwear and a 41.7% increase in wholesale accessories/apparel. Gross profit as a percentage of wholesale revenue rose to 31.8% compared to 28.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Direct-to-consumer revenue was $164.7 million, a 91.3% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross profit as a percentage of retail revenue declined to 63.5% compared to 66.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of direct-to-consumer revenue was 65.6% in fourth quarter of 2020.

The Company ended the quarter with 214 brick-and-mortar retail stores and 6 e-commerce websites, as well as 17 company-operated concessions in international markets.

Full Year Ended December 31, 2021 Review

For the full year ended December 31, 2021, revenue increased 55.3% to $1.9 billion from $1.2 billion in 2020.

Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $190.7 million, or $2.34 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to a net loss attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. of ($18.4) million, or ($0.23) per basic share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. On an Adjusted basis, net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $203.7 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. of $51.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $263.5 million.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 1,038,061 shares of the Company's common stock for approximately $48.5 million, which includes shares acquired through the net settlement of employee stock awards. For the full year ended December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased 2,841,405 shares of the Company's common stock for approximately $123.2 million, which includes shares acquired through the net settlement of employee stock awards.

Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share, reflecting a 40% increase over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on March 25, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 11, 2022.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

For fiscal 2022, the Company expects revenue will increase 10% to 13% over fiscal 2021. The Company expects diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.66 to $2.76. The Company expects Adjusted diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.73 to $2.83.

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 575,137 $ 349,066 $ 1,853,902 $ 1,188,943 Commission and licensing fee income 3,344 3,901 12,240 12,871 Total revenue 578,481 352,967 1,866,142 1,201,814 Cost of sales 340,141 217,655 1,098,645 737,273 Gross profit 238,340 135,312 767,497 464,541 Operating expenses 155,960 112,224 519,848 414,978 Impairment of intangibles 2,620 1,745 2,620 44,273 Impairment of lease right-of-use assets and fixed assets 343 — 1,432 36,895 Income / (loss) from operations 79,417 21,343 243,597 (31,605 ) Interest and other (expense) / income, net (513 ) 129 (1,529 ) 1,620 Income / (loss) before provision / (benefit) for income taxes 78,904 21,472 242,068 (29,985 ) Provision / (benefit) for income taxes 12,781 (2,338 ) 49,609 (11,704 ) Net income / (loss) 66,123 23,810 192,459 (18,281 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 136 1,219 1,781 116 Net income / (loss) attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 65,987 $ 22,591 $ 190,678 $ (18,397 ) Basic income / (loss) per share $ 0.85 $ 0.29 $ 2.43 $ (0.23 ) Diluted income / (loss) per share $ 0.81 $ 0.28 $ 2.34 $ (0.23 ) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 77,718 78,588 78,442 78,635 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 81,207 81,414 81,628 78,635 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.15 $ — $ 0.60 $ 0.15







STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (In thousands) As of December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 219,499 $ 247,864 Short-term investments 44,037 39,302 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 26,546 25,044 Factor accounts receivable 364,982 252,671 Inventories 255,213 101,420 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,845 17,415 Income tax receivable and prepaid income taxes 13,538 14,525 Total current assets 944,660 698,241 Note receivable – related party 794 1,180 Property and equipment, net 35,790 43,268 Operating lease right-of-use asset 85,449 101,379 Deferred tax assets 4,581 5,415 Deposits and other 4,180 4,822 Goodwill – net 167,995 168,265 Intangibles – net 112,093 115,191 Total Assets $ 1,355,542 $ 1,137,761 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 136,766 $ 73,904 Accrued expenses 243,163 118,083 Operating leases - current portion 30,759 34,257 Income taxes payable 4,522 5,799 Contingent payment liability – current portion 5,109 — Accrued incentive compensation 14,871 3,873 Total current liabilities 435,190 235,916 Contingent payment liability 6,960 207 Operating leases – long-term portion 80,072 98,592 Deferred tax liabilities 3,378 2,562 Other liabilities 9,404 10,115 Total Liabilities 535,004 347,392 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total Steven Madden, Ltd. stockholders’ equity 812,098 776,586 Noncontrolling interest 8,440 13,783 Total stockholders’ equity 820,538 790,369 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,355,542 $ 1,137,761







STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income/(loss) $ 192,459 $ (18,281 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Stock-based compensation 22,278 22,639 Depreciation and amortization 15,208 17,360 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 526 561 Impairment of intangibles 2,620 44,273 Impairment of lease right-of-use asset and fixed assets 1,432 36,895 Deferred taxes 1,280 (8,353 ) Accrued interest on note receivable – related party (23 ) (31 ) Note receivable – related party 409 409 Change in valuation of contingent liability 11,862 (8,917 ) Gain on sale of trademark (8,000 ) — Recovery of receivables, related to the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy (919 ) — Changes, net of acquisitions, in: Accounts receivable (583 ) 13,122 Factor accounts receivable (112,311 ) (36,200 ) Inventories (153,793 ) 35,476 Prepaid expenses, income tax receivables, prepaid taxes, and other current assets (1,899 ) (10,129 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 185,741 (34,207 ) Accrued incentive compensation 10,998 (7,061 ) Leases and other liabilities (7,822 ) (3,350 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 159,463 44,206 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (6,608 ) (6,562 ) Purchases of short-term investments (68,471 ) (73,792 ) Maturity/sale of marketable securities and short-term investments 63,867 75,470 Proceeds from sale of a trademark 8,000 — Net cash used in investing activities (3,212 ) (4,884 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 9,732 1,609 Investment of noncontrolling interest — 359 Acquisition of incremental ownership of joint ventures (18,942 ) — Distributions to noncontrolling interest earnings (3,121 ) — Common stock purchased for treasury (123,161 ) (46,583 ) Cash dividends paid on common stock (49,161 ) (12,459 ) Advances from factor — 176,784 Repayments of advances from factor — (176,784 ) Net cash used in financing activities (184,653 ) (57,074 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 37 1,515 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents (28,365 ) (16,237 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year 247,864 264,101 Cash and cash equivalents – end of year $ 219,499 $ 247,864







STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) The Company uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. Additionally, the Company believes the information assists investors in comparing the Company’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that are not indicative of its core business. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Table 1 - Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to Adjusted gross profit Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 GAAP gross profit $ 238,340 $ 135,312 $ 767,497 $ 464,541 Non-GAAP Adjustments — (532 ) — (532 ) Adjusted gross profit $ 238,340 $ 134,780 $ 767,497 $ 464,009





Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 GAAP operating expenses $ 155,960 $ 112,224 $ 519,848 $ 414,978 Non-GAAP Adjustments (4,499 ) (3,038 ) (14,216 ) (15,985 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 151,461 $ 109,186 $ 505,632 $ 398,993





Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP income / (loss) from operations to Adjusted income from operations Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 GAAP income / (loss) from operations $ 79,417 $ 21,343 $ 243,597 $ (31,605 ) Non-GAAP Adjustments 7,462 4,251 18,267 96,621 Adjusted income from operations $ 86,879 $ 25,594 $ 261,864 $ 65,016





Table 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP interest and other (expense) / income, net to Adjusted interest and other (expense) / income, net Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 GAAP interest and other (expense) / income, net $ (513 ) $ 129 $ (1,529 ) $ 1,620 Non-GAAP Adjustments — — 500 — Adjusted interest and other (expense) / income, net $ (513 ) $ 129 $ (1,029 ) $ 1,620





Table 5 - Reconciliation of GAAP provision / (benefit) for income taxes to Adjusted provision for income taxes Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 GAAP provision / (benefit) for income taxes $ 12,781 $ (2,338 ) $ 49,609 $ (11,704 ) Non-GAAP Adjustments 3,015 5,763 5,726 25,453 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 15,796 $ 3,425 $ 55,335 $ 13,749





Table 6 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest to Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 136 $ 1,219 $ 1,781 $ 116 Non-GAAP Adjustments 13 (698 ) 37 933 Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 149 $ 521 $ 1,818 $ 1,049

Table 7 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income / (loss) attributable to Steve Madden, Ltd. to Adjusted net income attributable to Steve Madden, Ltd. Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 GAAP net income / (loss) attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 65,987 $ 22,591 $ 190,678 $ (18,397 ) Non-GAAP Adjustments 4,433 (814 ) 13,004 70,233 Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 70,420 $ 21,777 $ 203,682 $ 51,836 GAAP diluted income / (loss) per share $ 0.81 $ 0.28 $ 2.34 $ (0.23 ) Adjusted diluted income per share $ 0.87 $ 0.27 $ 2.50 $ 0.64

Non-GAAP Adjustments include the items below.

For the fourth quarter 2021:

$4.0 million pre-tax ($3.1 million after-tax) expense in connection with the change in valuation of contingent considerations, included in operating expenses.

$2.6 million pre-tax ($2.0 million after-tax) expense in connection with the impairment of a trademark.

$0.4 million pre-tax ($0.2 million after-tax) expense in connection with a sublease and related exit costs, included in operating expenses.

$0.3 million pre-tax ($0.3 million after-tax) expense in connection with the impairment of fixed assets and lease right-of-use assets.

$0.1 million pre-tax ($0.1 million after-tax) expense in connection with restructuring and related charges, included in operating expenses.

$1.3 million tax benefit in connection with the release of a liability for an uncertain tax position.

For the fourth quarter 2020:

$5.1 million pre-tax ($3.9 million after-tax) expense in connection with rent restructuring of various leases, included in operating expenses.

$1.7 million pre-tax ($1.4 million after-tax) expense in connection with the impairment of a trademark.

$1.2 million pre-tax ($0.9 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the change in valuation of contingent considerations, included in operating expenses.

$1.1 million pre-tax ($0.9 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the recovery from the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy, included in operating expenses.

$0.5 million pre-tax ($0.4 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the termination of a joint venture, included in cost of goods sold.

$0.2 million pre-tax ($0.2 million after-tax) expense in connection with restructuring and related charges, included in operating expenses.

$4.2 million tax benefit in connection with the net operating loss carryback provision of the CARES Act.

$0.5 million tax benefit in connection with the tax treatment of a prior-year bad debt.

$0.7 million benefit in connection with adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest.



For the fiscal year 2021:

$11.9 million pre-tax ($9.1 million after-tax) expense in connection with the change in valuation of contingent considerations, included in operating expenses.

$9.9 million pre-tax ($7.4 million after-tax) expense in connection with rent restructuring of various leases, included in operating expenses.

$8.0 million pre-tax ($6.1 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the sale of a trademark, included in operating expenses.

$2.6 million pre-tax ($2.0 million after-tax) expense in connection with the impairment of a trademark.

$1.5 million pre-tax ($1.2 million after-tax) expense in connection with restructuring and related charges, included in operating expenses.

$1.4 million pre-tax ($0.9 million after-tax) expense in connection with the impairment of fixed assets and lease right-of-use assets.

$0.9 million pre-tax ($0.7 million after-tax) benefit in connection with a recovery in connection with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy, included in operating expenses.

$0.5 million pre-tax ($0.4 million after-tax) expense in connection with the write-off of an investment, included in interest and other (expense) / income, net.

$1.3 million tax benefit in connection with the release of a liability for an uncertain tax position.



For the fiscal year 2020:

$44.3 million pre-tax ($33.8 million after-tax) expense in connection with the impairment of certain trademarks.

$36.9 million pre-tax ($27.9 million after-tax) expense in connection with the impairment of fixed assets and lease right-of-use assets.

$13.5 million pre-tax ($10.3 million after-tax) expense in connection with rent restructuring of various leases, included in operating expenses.

$7.1 million pre-tax ($5.4 million after-tax) expense in connection with restructuring and related charges, included in operating expenses.

$6.2 million pre-tax ($4.8 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the change in valuation of contingent considerations, included in operating expenses.

$2.0 million pre-tax ($1.5 million after-tax) expense in connection with benefits provided to furloughed employees, included in operating expenses.

$1.1 million pre-tax ($0.9 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the recovery from the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy, included in operating expenses.

$0.7 million pre-tax ($0.5 million after-tax) expense in connection with a provision for a loan receivable, included in operating expenses.

$0.5 million pre-tax ($0.4 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the termination of a joint venture, included in cost of goods sold.

$0.9 million loss in connection with adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest.

$4.2 million tax benefit in connection with the net operating loss carryback provision of the CARES Act.

$1.9 million net tax expense in connection with deferred and foreign uncertain tax position adjustments.

For the fiscal year 2022 outlook:

$7.1 million pre-tax ($5.3 million after-tax) expense in connection with the accelerated amortization of a trademark.



