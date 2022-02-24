Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Worldwide revenue of $129.6 million and $425.2 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, representing an increase of 37.6% and an increase of 25.3% over the prior year period, respectively

GAAP net loss of $40.2 million and $71.3 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, compared to GAAP net loss of $3.4 million and $13.5 million in the prior year period; adjusted net income of $17.2 million and $34.0 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, compared to adjusted net income of $4.6 million and $25.8 million in the prior year period

GAAP fully diluted net loss of $0.59 and $1.06 for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, compared to GAAP fully diluted net loss of $0.05 and $0.25 in the prior year period; adjusted fully diluted EPS of $0.25 and $0.49 for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, compared to adjusted fully diluted EPS of $0.07 and $0.47 in the prior year period

Net cash provided by operating activities was $13.9 million and $53.9 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. Free cash flow of $9.3 million and $41.8 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, compared to free cash flow of $(3.2) million and $3.9 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2020

The Company provides first quarter and full year 2022 revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance



NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (Lantheus), an established leader and fully integrated provider committed to innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find, Fight and Follow serious medical conditions, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company’s worldwide revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $129.6 million, compared with $94.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 37.6% over the prior year period. Full year 2021 worldwide revenues were $425.2 million, compared with $339.4 million for the full year 2020, representing an increase of 25.3% over the prior year period.

The Company’s fourth quarter 2021 net loss was $40.2 million, or $0.59 per fully diluted share, as compared to net loss of $3.4 million, or $0.05 per fully diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020. Full year 2021 net loss was $71.3 million, or $1.06 per fully diluted share, as compared to net loss of $13.5 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted share for the full year 2020.

The Company’s fourth quarter 2021 adjusted fully diluted earnings per share were $0.25, as compared to $0.07 for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 263.5% over the prior year period. The Company’s full year 2021 adjusted fully diluted earnings per share were $0.49, as compared to $0.47 for the full year 2020, representing an increase of 4.0% over the prior year period.

Lastly, net cash provided by operating activities was $13.9 million and $53.9 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. Free Cash Flow was $9.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $(3.2) million for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing an increase of approximately $12.5 million from the prior year period. Full year 2021 free cash flow was $41.8 million, as compared to $3.9 million for the full year 2020, representing an increase of approximately $37.9 million from the prior year period.

“Lantheus delivered another strong quarter and full year, highlighted by revenue performance which increased 38% and 25%, respectively,” said Mary Anne Heino, President and CEO. “We successfully launched PYLARIFY, which we believe is the best-in-class PSMA PET imaging agent for prostate cancer, maintained our revenue growth and market leadership for DEFINITY, and delivered top quartile returns for our shareholders, even amidst a backdrop of macro external challenges. This year is off to a similarly productive start as we received FDA approval for our on-site manufacturing facility for DEFINITY. In 2022, we will continue to advance our purpose to Find, Fight and Follow serious medical conditions to improve patient outcomes, and continue to drive revenue growth and shareholder value.”

Outlook

The Company updates its guidance for the first quarter and full year 2022 is as follows:

Guidance Issued February 24, 2022 Q1 FY 2022 Revenue $160 million - $170 million Q1 FY 2022 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $0.45 - $0.50 Guidance Issued February 24, 2022 FY 2022 Revenue $685 million - $710 million FY 2022 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $1.95 - $2.05

On a forward-looking basis, the Company does not provide GAAP income per common share guidance or a reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS to GAAP income per common share because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty business development and acquisition related expenses, purchase accounting fair value adjustments (including liability accruals relating to the contingent value rights issued as part of the Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. acquisition), and any one-time, non-recurring charges. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. As a result, it is the Company’s view that a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EXINI Diagnostics AB and an established leader and fully integrated provider committed to innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find Fight and Follow® serious medical conditions. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; PYLARIFY®, a PSMA PET imaging agent for the detection of suspected recurrent or metastatic prostate cancer; PYLARIFY AI™, an artificial intelligence platform that assists in the evaluation of PSMA PET images; TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA® for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR® for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income and its line components; adjusted net income per share - fully diluted; and free cash flow. The Company’s management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operations, period over period. However, these measures may exclude items that may be highly variable, difficult to predict and of a size that could have a substantial impact on the Company’s reported results of operations for a particular period. Management uses these and other non-GAAP measures internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources and the evaluation of results relative to employee performance compensation targets. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “look forward to,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “target,” “will,” “commit,” “advance,” “continue” and other similar terms. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include: (i) continued market expansion and penetration for our established commercial products, particularly DEFINITY, in the face of segment competition and potential generic competition, including as a result of patent and regulatory exclusivity expirations; (ii) our ability to successfully launch PYLARIFY as a commercial product, including (A) our ability to obtain United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval for additional positron emission tomography (“PET”) manufacturing facilities (“PMFs”) to manufacture PYLARIFY, (B) the ability of those PMFs to manufacture PYLARIFY, (C) our ability to sell PYLARIFY to customers, and (D) our ability to obtain and maintain adequate coding, coverage and payment for PYLARIFY; (iii) the global Molybdenum-99 supply; (iv) our ability to use in-house manufacturing capacity; (v) our ability to successfully launch PYLARIFY AI as a commercial product; (vi) our ability to have products manufactured at Jubilant HollisterStier and our modified formulation of DEFINITY at Samsung Biologics, including our ability to renew, modify or replace the agreements related to such manufacturing services on commercially reasonable terms, as may be necessary; (vii) the continuing impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial conditions and prospects; (viii) the efforts and timing for clinical development of our product candidates and new clinical applications for our products, in each case, that we may develop, including 1095 and LMI 1195 or that our strategic partners may develop, including flurpiridaz fluorine-18; (ix) the potential reclassification by the FDA of certain of our products and product candidates from drugs to devices with the expense, complexity and potentially more limited competitive protection such reclassification could cause and (x) the risk and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

- Tables Follow -





Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data – unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 129,562 $ 94,152 $ 425,208 $ 339,410 Cost of goods sold 71,654 55,501 237,513 200,649 Gross profit 57,908 38,651 187,695 138,761 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 19,423 12,857 68,422 40,901 General and administrative 62,530 13,684 150,395 69,270 Research and development 11,293 12,638 44,966 32,788 Total operating expenses 93,246 39,179 263,783 142,959 Gain on sale of assets — — 15,263 — Operating loss (35,338 ) (528 ) (60,825 ) (4,198 ) Interest expense 1,528 2,811 7,752 9,479 Gain on extinguishment of debt — — (889 ) — Other loss (income) 4,141 (496 ) 7,350 (2,198 ) Loss before income taxes (41,007 ) (2,843 ) (75,038 ) (11,479 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (792 ) 569 (3,759 ) 1,994 Net loss $ (40,215 ) $ (3,412 ) $ (71,279 ) $ (13,473 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.59 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (1.06 ) $ (0.25 ) Diluted $ (0.59 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (1.06 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 67,713 66,870 67,486 54,134 Diluted 67,713 66,870 67,486 54,134





Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Revenues Analysis (in thousands – unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 (1)

% Change 2021 2020 (1)

% Change DEFINITY $ 59,311 $ 55,876 6.1 % $ 232,759 $ 195,865 18.8 % TechneLite 22,041 22,385 (1.5) % 91,293 84,945 7.5 % Other precision diagnostics 5,684 8,042 (29.3) % 26,973 36,824 (26.8) % Total precision diagnostics 87,036 86,303 0.8 % 351,025 317,634 10.5 % PYLARIFY 35,417 — N/A 43,414 — N/A Other radiopharmaceutical oncology 267 2,548 (89.5) % 5,473 10,022 (45.4) % Total radiopharmaceutical oncology 35,684 2,548 1300.5 % 48,887 10,022 387.8 % Strategic Partnerships and other revenue 6,842 5,301 29.1 % 25,296 11,754 115.2 % Total revenues $ 129,562 $ 94,152 37.6 % $ 425,208 $ 339,410 25.3 %

________________________________

The Company reclassified aggregate rebates and allowances of $5.3 million and $19.1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, which included $4.9 million and $17.5 million for DEFINITY, $0.4 million and $1.3 million for TechneLite and $0.1 million and $0.3 million for other precision diagnostics.





Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data – unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (40,215 ) $ (3,412 ) $ (71,279 ) $ (13,473 ) Stock and incentive plan compensation 4,162 3,623 15,934 14,075 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,373 4,683 27,506 10,770 Acquired debt fair value adjustment — (326 ) (307 ) (711 ) Contingent consideration fair value adjustments 43,900 (2,800 ) 72,400 (2,000 ) Non-recurring refinancing related fees — — — 460 Non-recurring severance related fees — 904 522 904 Non-recurring fees 818 — 818 — Extinguishment of debt — — (889 ) — Gain on sale of assets — — (15,263 ) — Integration costs 9 2,772 102 7,201 Acquisition-related costs 823 1,334 1,549 11,856 Impairment of long-lived assets 189 2,660 9,729 9,935 ARO Acceleration 5,259 — 5,259 — Other 2 35 62 (40 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (6,079 ) (4,886 ) (12,138 ) (13,152 ) Adjusted net income $ 17,241 $ 4,587 $ 34,005 $ 25,825 Adjusted net income, as a percentage of revenues 13.3 % 4.9 % 8.0 % 7.6 %





Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.59 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (1.06 ) $ (0.25 ) Stock and incentive plan compensation 0.06 0.05 0.24 0.26 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.13 0.08 0.41 0.20 Acquired debt fair value adjustment — — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Contingent consideration fair value adjustments 0.63 (0.04 ) 1.05 (0.05 ) Non-recurring refinancing related fees — — — 0.01 Non-recurring severance related fees — 0.02 0.01 0.02 Non-recurring fees 0.01 — 0.01 — Extinguishment of debt — — (0.01 ) — Gain on sale of assets — — (0.23 ) — Integration costs — 0.04 — 0.13 Acquisition-related costs 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.22 Impairment of long-lived assets — 0.04 0.14 0.18 ARO Acceleration 0.08 — 0.08 — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (0.08 ) (0.08 ) (0.16 ) (0.24 ) Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.07 $ 0.49 $ 0.47 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 69,446 67,130 68,963 54,471

(a) The income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction.





Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands – unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 13,889 $ 569 $ 53,916 $ 16,396 Capital expenditures (4,544 ) (3,785 ) (12,140 ) (12,474 ) Free cash flow $ 9,345 $ (3,216 ) $ 41,776 $ 3,922 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (4,544 ) $ (3,785 ) $ 3,683 $ (4,912 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (2,100 ) $ (4,373 ) $ (39,332 ) $ (21,861 )





Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands – unaudited) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,508 $ 79,612 Accounts receivable, net 89,336 54,002 Inventory 35,129 35,744 Other current assets 12,818 9,625 Assets held for sale — 5,242 Total current assets 235,791 184,225 Property, plant and equipment, net 116,772 120,171 Intangibles, net 348,510 376,012 Goodwill 61,189 58,632 Deferred tax assets, net 62,764 70,147 Other long-term assets 38,758 60,634 Total assets $ 863,784 $ 869,821 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings $ 11,642 $ 20,701 Accounts payable 20,787 16,284 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 58,068 41,726 Liabilities held for sale — 1,793 Total current liabilities 90,497 80,504 Asset retirement obligations 20,833 14,020 Long-term debt, net and other borrowings 163,121 197,699 Other long-term liabilities 124,894 63,393 Total liabilities 399,345 355,616 Total stockholders’ equity 464,439 514,205 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 863,784 $ 869,821

