Eclipse IoT Empowers the Intelligent Edge with Eclipse Kanto

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation , one of the world’s largest open source foundations, along with the Eclipse IoT Working Group , today announced a new project with initial contribution from Bosch.IO that is designed to address the ever-growing complexity in edge computing environments, as well as a growing need for support for the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT). Eclipse Kanto is a lightweight, modular software stack that runs on edge devices and enables them with all the essentials for IoT environments - cloud connectivity and digital twins, local messaging, container management and software updates - all configurable and remotely manageable by an IoT cloud ecosystem of choice.

“As organizations turn towards more complex devices at the edge, there is a growing need to ensure these devices already have the fundamental functionality required, allowing developers to focus on their value-add rather than re-creating the wheel,” said Mike Milinkovich, Executive Director of the Eclipse Foundation. “Eclipse Kanto delivers a powerful open source solution that meets this need and, in fact, provides more robust functionality than existing solutions.”

Eclipse Kanto is optimized for complex IoT edge devices facing limited hardware resources, (near) real-time requirements, diverse device software, heterogeneous data sources and the ability to operate without connection. The project can run various automotive and industrial hardware like vehicle computers, connected building gateways, industrial controllers and more. Eclipse Kanto is based on lightweight native components, open protocols and standard containers that ensure availability on hardware, minimum integration work, reduced complexity, rapid prototyping, and scalable applications.

The Eclipse Kanto software stack is implemented in Go to naturally integrate with existing cloud native technologies, frameworks and ecosystems, meet footprint and (near) real-time constraints, leverage modern development toolchains and ensure optimal learning curve for IoT and open source developers. As Eclipse Kanto is modular by nature, new components can also be implemented in other languages like Rust, C/C++ depending on the use cases and problems they solve. This makes it a suitable technology for emerging paradigms such as software-defined vehicles, connected machines and connected manufacturing, smart appliances, smart buildings and many more!

Eclipse Kanto was built incorporating Bosch.IO’s and Eclipse IoT Working Group knowledge and expertise spanning 20+ years of experience in the field of edge computing and IoT. Eclipse IoT is home to open source innovation that has delivered some of the industry’s most popular IoT protocols. CoAP (Eclipse Californium), DDS (Eclipse Cyclone DDS), LwM2M (Eclipse Leshan), MQTT (Eclipse Paho, Eclipse Mosquitto and Eclipse Amlen) and OPC UA (Eclipse Milo) are all built around Eclipse IoT projects. Other popular Eclipse IoT production-ready platforms cover use cases such as cloud connectivity (Eclipse Hono), digital twins (Eclipse Ditto), software updates (Eclipse hawkBit), energy management (Eclipse VOLTTRON), contactless payments (Eclipse Keyple), smart cities (Eclipse Kura) in addition to Eclipse Kapua — a modular IoT cloud platform.

Quotes from Members

Bosch.IO

“We believe that open source is where true collaboration, co-development, and co-innovation can happen. Eclipse IoT is already a happy home for mature IoT projects like Eclipse Hono, Eclipse Ditto and Eclipse hawkBit,” said Dr. Olaf Weinmann, Head of Device and Data Management at Bosch.IO. “We are bringing the devices and their applications together with the backend stack. Eclipse Kanto will enable synergies between existing embedded and cloud ecosystems to converge knowledge and technology. It adopts key concepts like cloud connectivity via Eclipse Hono, managing and controlling edge devices and their features by using Eclipse Ditto and many more. By bringing Eclipse Kanto in Eclipse IoT we provide a standard integration between devices and cloud to further enrich and extend the existing ecosystem.”

Bosch

“Considering the vision of a unified control plane for orchestrating software workloads on software-defined vehicles (SDV), the Kanto project can be a key building block for integrating cloud and edge,” said Daniel Krippner, Enterprise Architect and Tech Strategist of software-defined vehicles at Bosch. "As SDV-focused open source working groups are forming and beginning to define their position in the industry, cornerstones like Eclipse Kanto and other open source projects will be invaluable anchors for broadening relevant open source-driven engagements in this space."

Collabora

“Following in the footsteps of well-established Eclipse IoT projects like Eclipse hawkBit™, Eclipse Kanto™ will help in simplifying IoT edge software and associated data,” said Guy Lunardi, Vice President of Business Development at Collabora. “Collabora is firmly convinced that flexible software updates have been overlooked for too long and are now a critical component for any product moving forward, for the automotive industry and beyond.”

