Science 37®’s Operating System Receives ISO Certification for Information Security Management

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the Agile Clinical Trial Operating System™ today announced its Operating System has earned ISO 27001 certification for cybersecurity management as well as the ISO 27701:2019 privacy management certification extension. These two certifications demonstrate Science 37’s continued commitment to embrace quality, robust cybersecurity, privacy and data protection rights.



“As the most complete Operating System for agile clinical trials, cybersecurity and privacy are of utmost importance in our aim to enable universal access,” said Anita Modi, Vice President of Business Transformation at Science 37. “These ISO certifications demonstrate that commitment across our unified technology platform, standardized processes and centralized networks while helping us drive improvements in our Privacy Information Management System.”

ISO 27001 certification is a globally recognized standard for the establishment and certification of an information security management system (ISMS). The standard specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining, and improving a documented ISMS. It sets forth a risk-based approach that focuses on security controls that protect information assets. The ISO 27701:2019 certification extension specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining, and improving a documented privacy information management system. Schellman & Company, LLC, an American National Standard Institute (ANSI) National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and United Kingdom Accreditation Board (UKAB) certified company performed the certifications. The ISMS certifications are publicly available at: https://www.schellman.com/certificate-directory .

“We know with today’s more agile clinical trial designs and decentralized approaches, sponsors, patients, regulators and sites need a dependable and trusted centralized Operating System to effectively execute studies and collect the requisite data at the highest level of quality,” said Ms. Modi. “These certifications are another step in helping show the dedication to cybersecurity and privacy that we all share at Science 37.”

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to enable universal access to clinical research—making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 Agile Clinical Trial Operating System (OS) supports today’s more agile clinical research designs with its full stack, end-to-end technology platform and centralized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, provider communities, and data and devices. Configurable to enable almost any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 15x faster enrollment, 28% better retention and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com .

