Vivos Therapeutics to Present at March 2022 World Sleep Congress in Rome

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults, today announced that its Vivos Medical Advisory Board has been selected to present a retrospective review of sleep therapy data from patients treated with the Vivos Method at this year’s World Sleep Congress on March 11–16, 2022. The World Sleep Congress is one of the largest global conferences dedicated to sleep medicine research and this year’s annual meeting will be held in Rome, Italy.



Dr. Seth Heckman, MD will give the presentation on March 15, 2022, to an audience of physicians, dentists, researchers, and other professionals who congregate to learn about emerging technologies and therapies within sleep medicine.

“We are very pleased to accept the invitation to deliver an oral presentation at this prestigious sleep medicine conference,” said Dr. Cecilia Wu, Co-chair of the Vivos Medical Advisory Board. “Our team has been working hard to enhance and strengthen the scientific foundation underlying Vivos’ technology, and our presentation at the World Sleep Congress is just the beginning of our scientific output.”

CEO of Vivos, Kirk Huntsman, adds, “We believe that the Vivos Method, a nonsurgical way to expand and open the airway, should be offered to every individual suffering from obstructive sleep apnea. Our dental appliance is comfortable, removable, and only worn in the evening and during sleep. This sleep-related breathing disorder has a dental-driven solution that we continue to validate with clinical trials, studies, peer-reviewed papers and medical conferences.”

The Vivos Method, inclusive of the Vivos System, uses cost-effective oral appliance technology prescribed by medical professionals and trained dentists to treat dentofacial anomalies and/or mild to moderate OSA and snoring in adults. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for patients. Recently, Vivos reported that 97% of patients reported having achieved desired clinical objectives, and data showing over 1 in 4 post-Vivos treatment OSA patients restored to normal AHI scores with no further need for intervention.

The Vivos Medical Advisory Board was formed in October 2021 to guide the Company in evidence-based medicine, assist with the planning and conduct of key research initiatives, enhance physician-dentist collaboration, and expand the application of Vivos technology in various medical conditions.

Members of the Medical Advisory Board include:

Clete Kushida, MD, PhD (Co-Chair), Division Chief and Medical Director of Sleep Medicine; Neurologist, Professor, and Associate Chair, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Stanford University

Cecilia Wu, MD (Co-Chair), Anatomic, Cardiovascular and Forensic Pathology; Assistant Clinical Professor, University of Alberta

Fred Lin MD, Division Chief of Sleep Surgery; Assistant Professor; Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Manisha Witmans MD, Sleep Medicine Specialist and Pediatric Pulmonology; Associate Clinical Professor, University of Alberta

Samuel DeMaria MD, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative & Pain Medicine and of Otolaryngology; Vice Chairman for Research, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Seth Heckman MD, Obstetrics and Gynecology; Assistant Clinical Professor of Family Medicine, University of Alberta

Yury Khelemsky MD, Program Director, Pain Medicine Fellowship; Associate Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine; Department of Neurology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai



About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for adult patients suffering from mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for patients with dentofacial anomalies and/or mild-to-moderate OSA. Vivos also sells orthodontic appliances for adults and children. Vivos’ oral appliances have proven effective in over 24,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,350 trained dentists.

Combining proprietary technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues that comprise a patient’s upper airway, the Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology, powered by VivoScore for Home Sleep Testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos Method.

For more information, visit www.vivos.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of the Company’s management made in connection therewith contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, particularly with respect to the public offering described herein. Words such as “aim”, “may”, “could”, “expects”, “projects,” “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “predicts”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos’ control. Actual results (including the anticipated benefits of the Company’s collaboration with Candid Care as described herein) may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Vivos’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Vivos’ filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Vivos Investor Relations Contact:

Julie Gannon

Investor Relations Officer

303-859-3847

jgannon@vivoslife.com

Vivos Media Relations Contact:

Francesca DeMauro / Jenny Robles

KCSA Strategic Communications

(917) 880-9771 / (212) 896-1231

fdemauro@kcsa.com / jrobles@kcsa.com