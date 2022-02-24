Eos Energy Enterprises Invited to Submit Part II Loan Application by U.S. Department of Energy

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced it has advanced through Part I of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (“DOE”) Renewable Energy and Efficient Energy Loan Program. To be invited to submit a Part II loan application, Eos had to demonstrate to the DOE that Eos’s Znyth™ battery employs innovative technology and avoids or reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Eos will now proceed to Part II of the loan application process in support of the previously announced expansion of its Turtle Creek domestic manufacturing facility to more than triple capacity to 800MWh by year-end.



Located outside of Pittsburgh, PA, the expanded Turtle Creek facility is expected to create more than 125 green jobs and provide Eos with an additional 46,000 square feet of space to expand production of its Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery technology as customer demand continues to grow.

“We are very excited and grateful to DOE for inviting Eos to submit a Part II loan application,” said Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer of Eos. “DOE is providing high growth U.S. companies like Eos with the opportunity to lead the global energy transition by driving a domestic manufacturing rebirth in the United States. Eos has invested in a domestic supply chain where 80% of our raw materials are within a five-hour drive of our factory––and our goal is to be above 90% by the end of 2022. We are excited to start the Part II process and continue to grow Eos as a leader in flexible, long duration energy storage.”

The Renewable Energy & Efficient Energy Projects Loan Program provides incentives to new and established renewable energy providers to implement projects, including manufacturing projects, to support and help reinvigorate, advance, and transform America’s energy infrastructure. Through its Title 17 Innovative Energy Loan Guarantee Program, it can help finance catalytic, replicable, and market-ready renewable energy and efficient energy technologies with $3.0 billion of available loan guarantees. The Program aims to help eliminate gaps in commercial financing for energy projects in the United States that utilize innovative technology to reduce, avoid or sequester greenhouse gas emissions.

The DOE Loan Programs Office’s (“LPO”) invitation that Eos submit a Part II application for a loan guarantee reflects LPO’s determination that its project satisfies the technical eligibility requirements set forth in the applicable LPO solicitation based on the materials submitted to DOE as of the date of its determination. DOE’s invitation to submit a Part II application is not, however, an assurance that DOE will invite Eos into the due diligence and term sheet negotiation process, that DOE will offer a term sheet to Eos, or that the terms and conditions of a term sheet will be consistent with terms proposed by Eos. The foregoing matters are wholly dependent on the results of DOE’s review and evaluation of a Part II Application, and the DOE’s determination whether to proceed.

