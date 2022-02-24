Annual Fan Favorite Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Is Back At Del Taco With A Quesadilla Twist

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, is calling all seafood lovers back with the return of the greatly anticipated seasonal favorite Crispy Jumbo Shrimp just in time for the Lenten season. In addition to Del Taco’s classic annual favorites the Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Burrito and Taco, this year guests can try the NEW Stuffed Quesadilla Jumbo Shrimp Taco (also available with fresh house-made guacamole) for a limited time only.



“We launched our Stuffed Quesadilla Tacos a few months ago and they have quickly become one of the most popular items on our menu thanks to the amazing flavor of our queso and fresh cheddar cheese quesadilla soft taco shell. So, we thought what better way to bring back our Crispy Jumbo Shrimp than by wrapping it up inside this cheesy, melty, toasty heaven?” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer.

The full Crispy Jumbo Shrimp limited time menu includes**:

NEW Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Stuffed Quesadilla Taco (2 for $6.50)

This hearty taco includes freshly grated cheddar cheese and signature creamy Queso Blanco grilled between two flour tortillas filled with crispy jumbo shrimp, topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce, pico de gallo and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.



NEW Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Stuffed Quesadilla Taco Guac’d Up

This hearty taco includes freshly grated cheddar cheese and signature creamy Queso Blanco grilled between two flour tortillas filled with crispy jumbo shrimp, fresh house-made guac, topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce, pico de gallo and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.



Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Burrito

Crispy jumbo shrimp, cilantro lime rice, crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce, pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.



Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Taco (2 for $5.50)

Crispy jumbo shrimp, savory secret sauce, crunchy shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.



Another fan-favorite makes a comeback this season with the return of Del Taco’s Chocodays. For a limited time only, guests are in for a sweet treat and can indulge in rich, chocolate deliciousness with the Oreo® Cookie Horchata Shake, Mexican Chocolate Shake and Mocha Iced coffee.

To find your favorite Del Taco items near you, visit deltaco.com.

*By number of units.

**Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.



Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.



Media Contact

Annie Drury

Allison+Partners for Del Taco

deltaco@allisonpr.com

619-342-9386