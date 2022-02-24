Samba TV Launches iCPM - The First Currency for Guaranteed Incremental Omniscreen Video Advertising

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV , the global leader in television data technology, today announced the launch of a new first-of-its-kind advertising currency, incremental cost per thousand impressions (iCPM), where marketers only pay for ad impressions served within households previously unexposed to their linear TV campaigns. The new performance-based iCPM metric is designed to help advertisers discover and reach increasingly difficult to engage audiences across linear, streaming, online, and mobile video.



In Q4 of 2021, Samba TV’s State of Viewership analysis of 24 billion hours of linear and streaming television viewing discovered that 97% of all linear ad impressions were continually delivered to the same 55% of U.S. households, highlighting the significant waste marketers were facing in the excessive over delivery of advertisements to the same audiences. iCPM by Samba TV , the new currency for guaranteed incremental audience reach in video, entered beta with several leading Fortune 500 automotive, retail, and dining clients in the fourth quarter of 2021 to address the massive waste and missed reach opportunities impacting advertisers today. The initial results from the test partners showed that iCPM by Samba TV delivered an average 29% incremental lift in audience reach beyond the advertisers’ linear television campaigns.

“Samba TV’s iCPM currency is a game changer for our industry,” said Empower Senior Vice President of Investment Krista Lang. “The product now provides Empower clients like Wendy’s with a simplified view into the performance of our linear and CTV campaigns so that we can quickly and efficiently minimize any wasted budget spent not reaching our audiences.”

The performance-based product launched in the United States today combines incremental audience measurement insights with a guaranteed reach-focused dashboard providing marketers with in-flight, real-time optimization insights that unlock a clear view into the true cost of performance based incremental reach.

“Amidst the rapid increases in streaming TV and simultaneous declines in traditional TV viewership, brand marketers are struggling to reach their entire audience with the right message, the right number of times,” said Samba TV SVP of Revenue Products Avi Brown. “With more than a third of all U.S. consumers no longer watching any linear television, it has become a business imperative for brands to find new solutions. iCPM by Samba TV is the first omniscreen solution that provides marketers with incremental reach as a performance guarantee currency. By leveraging iCPM, media buyers eliminate the risk of wasted budgets and guarantee that they are reaching only new, incremental audiences.”

Meredith Brace, Chief Marketing Officer of Samba TV added, “Marketers have very few guarantees and even less flexibility in video advertising today. They know there is significant waste and missed opportunity in how they buy not only linear television but all video. iCPM by Samba TV eliminates the waste and delivers on the opportunity in a guaranteed way marketers can see and measure.”

For more information, please visit https://sam.ba/icpm .

About Samba TV

Founded in 2008, Samba TV is the global leader in first-party data for Connected TV (CTV) and omniscreen advertising and analytics. Samba TV’s software is integrated at the chipset level into 24 of the leading, global CTV brands, providing first-party insight into viewership data across broadcast, cable, over-the-top, and digital media from millions of devices across the globe. The company’s AI-driven tech stack and comprehensive, highly accurate first-party data drives connectivity and discovery across viewers, brands, programmers, and platforms. The world’s leading brands and agencies leverage Samba TV to quantify and amplify media investments across Smart TVs and all of the screens consumers use to watch video. For more information, please visit www.samba.tv .