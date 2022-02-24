TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0009067447
Issuer Name
MOTHERCARE PLC.
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
DC Thomson & Company Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
Dundee
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|DCT NOMINEES LIMITED
|Dundee
|UK
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
23-Feb-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
24-Feb-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|9.389400
|0.000000
|9.389400
|52940640
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GB0009067447
|52940640
|9.389400
|Sub Total 8.A
|52940640
|9.389400%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|D C THOMSON & COMPANY LIMITED
|DCT NOMINEES LIMITED
|9.389400
|9.389400%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Position at previous notification was 10.0988%.
12. Date of Completion
24-Feb-2022
13. Place Of Completion
22 Meadowside, Dundee DD1 1LN