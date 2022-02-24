Holding(s) in Company

| Source: Mothercare plc Mothercare plc

Hemel Hempstead, UNITED KINGDOM

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0009067447
Issuer Name
MOTHERCARE PLC.
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
DC Thomson & Company Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
Dundee
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
DCT NOMINEES LIMITED Dundee UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
23-Feb-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
24-Feb-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.389400 0.000000 9.389400 52940640
Position of previous notification (if applicable)     

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0009067447 52940640  9.389400  
Sub Total 8.A 52940640 9.389400%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1    

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
Sub Total 8.B2    

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
D C THOMSON & COMPANY LIMITED DCT NOMINEES LIMITED 9.389400  9.389400%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
Position at previous notification was 10.0988%.
12. Date of Completion
24-Feb-2022
13. Place Of Completion
22 Meadowside, Dundee DD1 1LN