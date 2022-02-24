Jostens Partners with Author and Educator Bobby Hawthorne to Release Book “Copy That”

Minneapolis, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens is proud to announce the release of “Copy That: Writing for Yearbooks, A Guide for Beginners” in partnership with esteemed author and writing instructor Bobby Hawthorne. “Copy That” is a robust collection of copywriting guidelines and inspiration curated to improve the storytelling capabilities of yearbook student staff.

“Educating and inspiring yearbook advisers and student staff has always been a priority for Jostens,” said Michael Wolf, Jostens Vice President of Yearbook Marketing. “We want our customers to feel valued and supported every step of the yearbook creation process. We are honored to endorse this thoughtful handbook as one of many ways Jostens continues serving the talented individuals behind every yearbook.”

“Copy That” is distinctive in how Hawthorne translates writing concepts through anecdotes. From defining journalism terminology to sharing brainstorming techniques, he explains complex concepts through simplistic language paired with candid storytelling. The layout of Hawthorne’s book offers efficient bookmarking of targeted glossaries and supporting writing samples.

“I understand how challenging the copy aspect of yearbooks can be for advisers and their students. You want to make sure you’re telling the right stories, but it can be difficult to decide where to start,” said author Bobby Hawthorne. “Finding the right words is essential for complementing the visuals and properly capturing the memories found in every yearbook.”

Hawthorne is the author behind the book “The Radical Write,” which serves yearbook advisers, student reporters and educators as a dynamic guide for crafting effective stories, navigating revisions and more. He has written and published a half-dozen educational books. Annually, Hawthorne hosts summer journalism workshops and visits conventions in the United States and overseas. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in journalism in 1975.

