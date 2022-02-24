MacroGenics Provides Update on Corporate Progress and 2021 Financial Results

Initiating Phase 1 dose escalation study of MGC018 in combination with lorigerlimab (formerly MGD019) in coming weeks

Prioritizing MGD024 as lead CD3-based DART® molecule targeting CD123 and discontinuing development of flotetuzumab

Presented encouraging preclinical combinatorial anti-tumor activity with MGD024 at ASH in December

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today provided an update on its recent corporate progress and reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

“We are excited about our 2022 plans for our B7-H3-directed programs for the potential treatment of multiple solid tumors. We believe we are well-positioned to be a leader in this promising field and are prioritizing our efforts around B7-H3. First, I am pleased to share that later this quarter, we plan to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss the design of a potential registration-directed study of MGC018 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Second, we expect to initiate a study of MGC018 in combination with lorigerlimab, our bispecific DART molecule targeting PD-1 and CTLA-4, in the coming weeks. And third, during the second half of this year, we intend to provide an update from a study of our second B7-H3 targeted molecule, enoblituzumab, being evaluated in combination with two of our checkpoint molecules in front-line squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN). Beyond these B7-H3 programs, we are advancing several of our other clinical-stage molecules and have a variety of ongoing preclinical activities intended to expand our pipeline of differentiated investigational product candidates for the potential treatment of cancer,” said Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of MacroGenics.

Updates on Proprietary Programs

B7-H3 Programs: MacroGenics is developing two investigational, clinical product candidates that target B7-H3, an antigen with broad expression across multiple solid tumor types and a member of the B7 family of molecules involved in immune regulation. Recent highlights for these two molecules include:

MGC018 is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets B7-H3. MacroGenics presented encouraging preliminary clinical results from an ongoing Phase 1/2 study of MGC018 in patients with solid tumors at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) meetings in 2021. The Phase 1/2 study expansion cohorts are fully enrolled for patients with mCRPC (n=40) and smaller cohorts of patients (n=approximately 20 each) with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), melanoma and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), while the Company continues to recruit patients for the SCCHN cohort. MacroGenics plans to meet with FDA later this quarter to discuss its development strategy in mCRPC. In addition, the Company intends to provide an update on clinical data from the dose expansion cohorts in the second half of 2022 as the data further mature. Finally, beyond monotherapy, the Company expects to initiate a combination study of MGC018 with lorigerlimab across multiple indications in the coming weeks.





DART Molecules for Immune Checkpoint Blockade: MacroGenics is studying multiple investigational, PD-1-directed programs to provide further differentiation from existing PD-1-based treatment options and enable combination opportunities across the Company’s portfolio. Recent highlights include:

Lorigerlimab (formerly MGD019) is a bispecific, tetravalent DART molecule targeting PD-1 and CTLA-4. MacroGenics is conducting a Phase 1/2 dose expansion study in cohorts of patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS CRC), mCRPC, melanoma and checkpoint-naïve NSCLC. The Company anticipates sharing data from this ongoing study in the second half of 2022. As described above, MacroGenics expects to initiate a dose escalation study of MGC018 in combination with lorigerlimab in the coming weeks.





Bispecific CD123 × CD3 DART molecule: MacroGenics has prioritized the development of MGD024, its investigational, next-generation CD123 × CD3 DART molecule, and will discontinue the development of flotetuzumab. Recent updates of these DART molecules include:

MGD024 is a next-generation, humanized CD123 × CD3 DART molecule designed to minimize cytokine-release syndrome, while maintaining anti-tumor cytolytic activity, and permitting intermittent dosing through a longer half-life. In November, MacroGenics announced submission of an IND application for MGD024 to FDA. At the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in December, MacroGenics presented preclinical data from the combination of MGD024 with standard-of-care agents used to treat CD123-positive hematological malignancies. The Company expects to initiate a Phase 1 dose escalation study of MGD024 in patients with CD123-positive neoplasms, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), pending IND clearance by FDA.





Margetuximab is an Fc-engineered mAb that targets the HER2 oncoprotein, which is expressed by certain breast, gastroesophageal and other solid tumor cells. MARGENZA® (margetuximab-cmkb) was launched in March 2021 by MacroGenics and its commercial partner, Eversana Life Science Services, LLC, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, in combination with chemotherapy, who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens, at least one of which was for metastatic disease. In January 2022, Zai Lab announced that the China NMPA accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for margetuximab for the treatment of the same HER2-positive breast cancer indication.

Zai Lab recently informed MacroGenics that they have decided to discontinue enrollment of Module B of the MAHOGANY study in gastric cancer based on their review of both the clinical data and the changing treatment landscape. MacroGenics previously announced in November 2021 that the Company had decided to discontinue enrollment of Module A of the MAHOGANY study.

Selected Partnered Program Updates:

IMGC936 is an investigational ADC that targets ADAM9, a cell surface protein over-expressed in several solid tumor types, and is being developed jointly under a 50/50 collaboration with ImmunoGen, Inc. Under the collaboration, ImmunoGen is leading clinical development of IMGC936 in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating safety and pharmacokinetics in multiple solid tumors and has indicated they anticipate disclosing initial data in 2022.





2021 Financial Results

Cash Position : Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2021, were $243.6 million, compared to $272.5 million as of December 31, 2020.

: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2021, were $243.6 million, compared to $272.5 million as of December 31, 2020. Revenue : Total revenue, consisting primarily of revenue from collaborative agreements, was $77.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to total revenue of $104.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 included $12.3 million net sales of MARGENZA.

: Total revenue, consisting primarily of revenue from collaborative agreements, was $77.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to total revenue of $104.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 included $12.3 million net sales of MARGENZA. R&D Expenses : Research and development expenses were $214.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $193.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily related to development, manufacturing and clinical trial costs related to MGC018, as well as other preclinical molecules and increased clinical expenses related to enoblituzumab and lorigerlimab. These increases were partially offset by decreased development and manufacturing costs related to retifanlimab for Incyte and decreased clinical costs and BLA support for margetuximab.

: Research and development expenses were $214.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $193.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily related to development, manufacturing and clinical trial costs related to MGC018, as well as other preclinical molecules and increased clinical expenses related to enoblituzumab and lorigerlimab. These increases were partially offset by decreased development and manufacturing costs related to retifanlimab for Incyte and decreased clinical costs and BLA support for margetuximab. SG&A Expenses : Selling, general and administrative expenses were $63.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $42.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily related to the MARGENZA launch, as well as labor-related costs and legal expenses.



: Selling, general and administrative expenses were $63.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $42.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily related to the MARGENZA launch, as well as labor-related costs and legal expenses. Net Loss : Net loss was $202.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to net loss of $129.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

: Net loss was $202.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to net loss of $129.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Shares Outstanding : Shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 were 61,307,428.

: Shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 were 61,307,428. Cash Runway Guidance: MacroGenics anticipates that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2021, plus anticipated and potential collaboration payments, and product revenues should enable it to fund its operations through 2023. Such guidance does not reflect anticipated expenditures related to the potential late-stage development of MGC018 in mCRPC or further expansion of studies currently ongoing.

MACROGENICS, INC.

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Amounts in thousands)

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 243,616 $ 272,531 Total assets 335,245 378,743 Deferred revenue 20,646 11,382 Total stockholders' equity 239,618 295,884

MACROGENICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Revenues: Revenue from collaborative and other agreements $ 63,294 $ 97,764 $ 62,024 Product revenue, net 12,349 — — Revenue from government agreements 1,804 7,119 2,164 Total revenues 77,447 104,883 64,188 Costs and expenses: Cost of product sales 2,651 — — Research and development 214,577 193,201 195,309 Selling, general and administrative 63,014 42,742 46,064 Total costs and expenses 280,242 235,943 241,373 Loss from operations (202,795 ) (131,060 ) (177,185 ) Other income 680 1,321 25,374 Net loss (202,115 ) (129,739 ) (151,811 ) Other comprehensive income: Unrealized gain (loss) on investments (54 ) (23 ) 19 Comprehensive loss $ (202,169 ) $ (129,762 ) $ (151,792 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (3.37 ) $ (2.47 ) $ (3.16 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 59,944,717 52,442,389 48,082,728

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

