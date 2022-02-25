Company announcement

February 25, 2022

Announcement No. 4/2022

Changes to the Board of Directors

Jens Due Olsen has decided to step down as Chair of the Board and not seek re-election when his current election period expires at the Annual General Meeting on March 25, 2022.

Peter Nilsson is expected to be nominated for election for the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting for 2022 and as candidate for Chair. Peter Nilsson, Swedish national with a M.Sc. in Business and Economics, is Chairman of the Board of Lindab Group and Deputy Chairman of Creaspac AB. Previously, he notably held executive management positions as CEO of Sanitec and CEO of Duni AB.

Commenting on his decision to step down, Jens Due Olsen, Chair of Nilfisk Holding A/S said:

“2021 marked a fundamental recovery for Nilfisk. The company achieved record growth and earnings. We also appointed a new CEO and CFO. The new leadership developed the strong 5-year Business Plan, we are announcing today, focusing on long-term, sustainable growth through key and actionable initiatives. It has been a privilege for me to serve Nilfisk during my long tenure. Nilfisk is now on a solid path for long term value creation, and it is time for me to step down and bring new thinking into the board room.”

Commenting on the changes, Thomas Lau Schleicher, non-independent member of the Board of Nilfisk Holding A/S representing the largest shareholder said:

“The Board of Directors unanimously approved the new strategy and has great confidence in management’s ability to execute and deliver on Business Plan 2026. On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Jens for his immensely important contribution to Nilfisk and his long and dedicated service to the company.”

Contact person

VP, Elisabeth Klintholm, +45 2555 6337





Attachment