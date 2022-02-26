Meriwest’s Helen Grays-Jones Inducted into the Black Legends Hall of Fame

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Black Legend Awards Silicon Valley Induction Ceremony, held on February 19, 2022, was an inspirational and engaging virtual event honoring the 22 nominees who were inducted into the Black Legends Silicon Valley Hall of Fame. Among them, Meriwest Credit Union Community Relations Manager, Helen Grays-Jones, the Class of 2022 inductee for the Joyner-Stroughter Community Service Award.



In receiving this award, Ms. Grays-Jones, remarked, “Thank you to the Black Legends Voting Committee for selecting me for this very prestigious community service award. After 40 years and 50,000 hours of volunteerism I still have that same passion to serve others. I want to thank my parents for teaching me to live by the mantra “Live a life serving others and you will always live with purpose” as well as my late husband, Charles Jones, who was inducted into the Black Legends Silicon Valley Hall of Fame in 2017. I am so honored and thankful for this distinguished award.”

The 22 Black Legend Awards Silicon Valley nominees were announced at the 7th Annual Nominees’ Reception on December 11, 2021 and were warmly welcomed by the current Black Legends Silicon Valley Hall of Fame inductees from the classes of 2015 through 2021. There are 102 members, ninety-four (94) African American pioneers, and eight (8) Community Organizations in the Hall of Fame.

The full list of 2022 Hall of Fame inductees can be viewed at www.blacklegendawards.org.

