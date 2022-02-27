Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q4 and 12m of 2021 (unaudited)

Selected Financial Indicators
Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 12 months of 2021 compared to 12 months of 2020 and 31.12.2021 compared to 31.12.2020 were as follows:
|in thousands of EUR
|12m 2021
|12m 2020
|Change
|Revenue
|46 686
|38 479
|21.3%
|Gross Profit
|25 410
|23 209
|9.5%
|Operating profit
|13 005
|10 544
|23.3%
|EBITDA
|16 242
|14 111
|15.1%
|Net profit for the period
|9 924
|1 667
|495.3%
|Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company
|9 031
|1 347
|570.5%
|Earnings per share (EUR)
|0.25
|0.04
|525.0%
|Operating cash flow for the period
|12 996
|6 356
|104.5%
|in thousands of EUR
|31.12.2021
|31.12.2020
|Change
|Total assets
|53 753
|42 256
|27.2%
|Total current assets
|40 331
|29 597
|36.3%
|Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
|34 148
|24 504
|39.4%
|Cash and cash equivalents
|17 098
|8 980
|90.4%
|Margin analysis, %
|12m 2021
|12m 2020
|Change
|Gross profit
|54.4
|60.3
|-9.8%
|Operating profit
|27.9
|27.4
|1.8%
|EBITDA
|34.8
|36.7
|-5.2%
|Net profit
|21.3
|4.3
|395.3%
|Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
|19.3
|3.5
|451.4%
|Financial ratios, %
|31.12.2021
|31.12.2020
|Change
|ROA
|17.9
|3.2
|459.4%
|ROE
|28.7
|5.6
|412.5%
|Price to earnings ratio (P/E)
|7.8
|41.7
|-81.3%
|Current ratio
|4.3
|3.4
|26.5%
|Quick ratio
|2.1
|1.3
|61.5%
Financial performance
The Group`s sales amounted to 46 686 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2021, representing a 21.3% increase as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale increased by 24.5%, measured in EUR.
The Group’s gross profit during 12 months of 2021 amounted to 25 410 thousand EUR and increase by 9.5% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 12 months of 2021 decreased to 54.4%, from 60.3% in the respective period of previous year. The cost of sold goods increased by 39.3%.
Consolidated operating profit for 12 months of 2021 amounted to 13 005 thousand EUR, compared to 10 544 thousand EUR in 12 months of 2020, increase by 23.3%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 27.9% for 12 months of 2021 (27.4 in 12 months of 2020). Consolidated EBITDA for 12 months of 2021 increased by 15.1% and amounted to 16 242 thousand EUR, which is 34.8% in margin terms (14 111 thousand EUR and 36.7% for 12 months of 2020).
Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2021 amounted to 9 031 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 1 347 thousand EUR in 12 months of 2020, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2021 was 19.3% against 3.5% in 12 months of 2020.
Financial position
As of 31 December 2021 consolidated assets amounted to 53 753 thousand EUR representing increase by 27.2% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2020.
Trade and other receivables increased by 237 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2020 and amounted to 2 325 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2021. Inventory balance increased by 2 379 thousand EUR and amounted to 20 906 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2021.
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 9 644 thousand EUR and amounted to 34 148 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2021. Current liabilities increased by 589 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2021.
Investments
During 12 months of 2021 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 312 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 289 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.
Personnel
As of 31 December 2021, the Group employed 1 602 employees, including 485 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2020 there were 1 744 employees, including 500 people in retail operations.
Total salaries and related taxes during 12 months of 2021 amounted to 9 388 thousand EUR (9 854 thousand EUR in 12 months of 2020). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 598 thousand EUR.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|in thousands of EUR
|Note
|31.12.2021
|31.12.2020
|Unaudited
|Audited
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2
|17 098
|8 980
|Current loans granted
|2
|2
|Trade and other receivables
|3
|2 325
|2 088
|Inventories
|4
|20 906
|18 527
|Total current assets
|40 331
|29 597
|Non-current assets
|Long-term receivables
|262
|249
|Investments in associates
|80
|57
|Investments in other shares
|262
|238
|Deferred tax asset
|1 226
|1 032
|Intangible assets
|535
|374
|Investment property
|1 086
|1 018
|Property, plant and equipment
|5
|9 971
|9 691
|Total non-current assets
|13 422
|12 659
|TOTAL ASSETS
|53 753
|42 256
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Short-term borrowings
|0
|400
|Short-term lease liabilities
|2 193
|2 121
|Trade and other payables
|6
|6 504
|5 583
|Tax liabilities
|671
|675
|Total current liabilities
|9 368
|8 779
|Non-current liabilities
|Deferred tax liability
|1 746
|500
|Long-term borrowings
|0
|400
|Long-term lease liabilities
|4 727
|4 707
|Long-term provisions
|51
|52
|Total non-current liabilities
|6 524
|5 659
|Total liabilities
|15 892
|14 438
|Equity
|Share capital
|7
|3 600
|3 600
|Share premium
|4 967
|4 967
|Statutory reserve capital
|1 306
|1 306
|Revaluation reserve
|0
|355
|Unrealised exchange rate differences
|-18 251
|-18 864
|Retained earnings
|42 526
|33 140
|Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
|34 148
|24 504
|Non-controlling interest
|3 713
|3 314
|Total equity
|37 861
|27 818
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|53 753
|42 256
Consolidated Income Statement
|in thousands of EUR
|Note
|4Q 2021
|4Q 2020
|12m 2021
|12m 2020
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Revenue from contracts with customers
|9
|9 795
|8 720
|46 686
|38 479
|Cost of goods sold
|-5 480
|-3 608
|-21 276
|-15 270
|Gross Profit
|4 315
|5 112
|25 410
|23 209
|Distribution expenses
|-2 120
|-1 940
|-8 573
|-8 548
|Administrative expenses
|-892
|-911
|-3 555
|-3 779
|Other operating income
|-407
|113
|406
|336
|Other operating expenses
|-216
|-200
|-683
|-674
|Operating profit
|680
|2 174
|13 005
|10 544
|Currency exchange income/(expense)
|158
|324
|1 565
|-6 062
|Other finance income/(expenses)
|-116
|-83
|-432
|-428
|Net finance income
|42
|241
|1 133
|-6 490
|Profit (loss) from associates using equity method
|13
|4
|19
|1
|Profit before tax
|735
|2 419
|14 157
|4 055
|Income tax expense
|-1 329
|-1 950
|-4 233
|-2 388
|Profit for the period
|-594
|469
|9 924
|1 667
|Attributable to :
|Equity holders of the Parent company
|-531
|347
|9 031
|1 347
|Non-controlling interest
|-63
|122
|893
|320
|Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR)
|8
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.25
|0.04
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
|in thousands of EUR
|Note
|4Q 2021
|4Q 2020
|12m 2021
|12m 2020
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Profit for the period
|-594
|469
|9 924
|1 667
|Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods :
|Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
|161
|-437
|869
|-3 187
|Total other comprehensive income for the period
|161
|-437
|869
|-3 187
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-433
|32
|10 793
|-1 520
|Attributable to :
|Equity holders of the Parent company
|-353
|318
|9 644
|-1 820
|Non-controlling interest
|-80
|-286
|1 149
|300
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|in thousands of EUR
|Note
|12m 2021
|12m 2020
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Cash flow from operating activities
|Profit for the period
|9 924
|1 667
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets
|3 237
|3 567
|Share of profit of equity accounted investees
|-19
|-1
|Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment
|24
|9
|Net finance income / costs
|-1 133
|450
|Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables
|-1
|20
|Provision for inventories
|187
|202
|Provision for benefits to employees
|0
|52
|Income tax expense
|4 233
|2 388
|Change in inventories
|-1 979
|832
|Change in trade and other receivables
|-237
|427
|Change in trade and other payables
|917
|-1 512
|Interest paid
|-2
|-9
|Income tax paid
|-2 155
|-1 736
|Net cash flow from operating activities
|12 996
|6 356
|Cash flow from investing activities
|Interest received
|19
|13
|Dividends received
|0
|46
|Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|143
|75
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|-312
|-289
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|-147
|-110
|Net cash flow from investing activities
|-297
|-265
|Cash flow from financing activities
|Acquisition of non-controlling interests
|0
|-26
|Proceeds from borrowings
|0
|800
|Repayment of borrowings
|-800
|0
|Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities
|-2 402
|-2 003
|Interest paid on lease liabilities
|-450
|-492
|Dividends paid
|-750
|-413
|Net cash flow from financing activities
|-4 402
|-2 134
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|8 297
|3 957
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
|8 980
|5 152
|Effect of translation to presentation currency
|75
|0
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
|-254
|-129
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
|17 098
|8 980
AS Silvano Fashion Group
Phone: +372 6845 000
Email: info@silvanofashon.com
Attachment