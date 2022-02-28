The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|2,907,135
|340.19
|988,972,605
|21 February 2022
|36,404
|386.02
|14,052,693
|22 February 2022
|36,000
|384.39
|13,837,973
|23 February 2022
|36,000
|381.14
|13,720,909
|24 February 2022
|41,000
|359.80
|14,751,969
|25 February 2022
|40,316
|363.28
|14,645,984
|Accumulated under the programme
|3,096,855
|342.28
|1,059,982,133
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,128,150 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.08% of the share capital.
As of 22 February 2022, Jyske Bank had 67,045,964 outstanding shares in circulation.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
