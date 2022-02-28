English Danish

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 2,907,135 340.19 988,972,605 21 February 2022 36,404 386.02 14,052,693 22 February 2022 36,000 384.39 13,837,973 23 February 2022 36,000 381.14 13,720,909 24 February 2022 41,000 359.80 14,751,969 25 February 2022 40,316 363.28 14,645,984 Accumulated under the programme 3,096,855 342.28 1,059,982,133

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,128,150 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.08% of the share capital.

As of 22 February 2022, Jyske Bank had 67,045,964 outstanding shares in circulation.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



