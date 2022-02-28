Gofore Plc: Gofore Plc updates its disclosure policy

English Finnish

GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 09:00

Gofore Plc updates its disclosure policy

Gofore Plc’s Board of Directors has on 28 February 2022 approved the company’s updated disclosure policy, which describes essential operating procedures for internal and external communication as well as investor relations that Gofore follows in its external communications.

The main amendments to the disclosure policy concern changes in financial reports and performance guidance.

Gofore will not provide forecasts about the revenue or profit for a financial year in the future. Before, Gofore may have presented an estimate of the company’s revenue or performance guidance in the financial statement release or half-year report. Instead, the company will be developing the content of its monthly and quarterly business reviews, in an effort to further improve the company’s transparency and, hence, the real-time monitoring of financial developments.

In addition to the financial statement release and half-year report, Gofore will publish monthly business reviews and quarterly business reviews. The figures in the business reviews are unaudited.

Monthly business reviews contain figures, including comparative information, on the Gofore Group number of employees, net sales, Full Time Equivalent (FTE) overall capacity, subcontracting FTE and number of the working days in Finland regarding the respective month. In addition, information on pro forma net sales of Gofore Group for the last 12-months-period will be presented in the monthly business reviews without comparative information.

Quarterly business reviews contain above-mentioned figures for the respective month as well as brief and unaudited income statement and balance sheet information for the quarter ending in that month, along with the relevant comparison figures. In addition, the information about the company’s organic growth of the net sales in the respective quarter is presented in connection with the said income statement.

Monthly business Reviews are published as soon as possible after the figures are confirmed at the beginning of the following month. The exception is the figures for January which are included in the financial statements release, and July figures, included in the half-year report. The release date for the quarterly Business Reviews will be informed in the financial calendar of the company. The business reviews are not drafted in accordance with the IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting Standard.

The updated disclosure policy comes into effect immediately. The updated disclosure policy is attached to this stock exchange release and is available at https://gofore.com/en/invest/ .

