Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the first tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 9 February 2022.

The duration of the first tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 10 February to 25 March 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 58,036,190 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 330,000,000.

From 21 February until 25 February, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,841,564 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 277.3989 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK 21 February 433,564 272.0168 117,936,691.88 22 February 355,000 278.1191 98,732,280.50 23 February 360,000 272.1747 97,982,892.00 24 February 350,000 288.7749 101,071,215.00 25 February 343,000 277.3314 95,124,670.20 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)



2,615,000 269.3852 704,442,349.00 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first and second tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)



16,963,810 222.9006 3,781,242,696.86 Total buy-backs under the 2021 and 2022 programme 21,420,374 233.2608 4,996,532,795.43



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 30,804,499 own shares, corresponding to 0.95% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations

Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)





