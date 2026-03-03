Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – first tranche for 2026

Please see below information about transactions made under the first tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 4 February 2026.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 5 February to no later than 30 March 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 4 February 2026, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/664788

From 23 February to 27 February 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 607,850 own shares at an average price of NOK 278.4388 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 23 February OSE 122,000 274.3772 33,474,018.40 CEUX TQEX 24 February OSE 120,100 279.5627 33,575,480.27 CEUX TQEX 25 February OSE 126,000 280.1907 35,304,028.20 CEUX TQEX 26 February OSE 121,500 276.5833 33,604,870.95 CEUX TQEX 27 February OSE 118,250 281.5273 33,290,603.23 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 607,850 278.4388 169,249,001.05 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 1.417,208 266.2044 377,266,999.53 CEUX TQEX Total 1.417,208 266.2044 377,266,999.53 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 2,025,058 269.8767 546,516,000.58 CEUX TQEX Total 2,025,058 269.8767 546,516,000.58





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 62,551,270 own shares, corresponding to 2.45% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 52,927,811 own shares, corresponding to 2.07% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

