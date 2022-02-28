Dentsply Sirona Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

FY21 net sales increased 27.2% to $4,251 million, organic sales increased 24.6%



FY21 operating income of $622 million, adjusted operating income increased 62.3% to $871 million

FY21 EPS of $1.91, adjusted EPS increased 60.3% to $2.87

FY21 operating cash flow increased to $657 million vs $635 million in FY20

Q4 net sales increased 0.6% to $1,088 million, organic sales increased 1.8%

Q4 operating income of $154 million, adjusted operating income decreased 13.7% to $217 million

FY22 outlook: organic sales growth 4% to 5%, adjusted EPS range of $3.05 to $3.25

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

Full year 2021 net sales of $4,251 million increased 27.2%, compared to $3,342 million for the full year of 2020. Net income was $421 million, or $1.91 per diluted share, compared to a loss of ($83) million, or ($0.38) per diluted share for the full year of 2020. Adjusted earnings per diluted share grew to $2.87 compared to $1.79 in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2021 was $992 million, compared to $666 million in 2020. A reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures (including organic sales, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted EPS, and adjusted EBITDA) to GAAP measures is provided below.

Fourth quarter 2021 net sales of $1,088 million increased 0.6%, compared to $1,082 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income was $102 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $99 million, or $0.45 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings per diluted share decreased to $0.76 compared to $0.87 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“Our 2021 performance reflects the resilience of the dental market, the strength of our global portfolio, and our team's ability to execute well in an environment still impacted by the pandemic. We delivered strong results with organic sales growth of nearly 25%, double-digit EPS growth, and solid cash flow generation. We made meaningful progress on the commitments we set three years ago to strengthen the foundation of the business and position it for long-term sustainable growth," said Don Casey, Chief Executive Officer. "We are optimistic about our future. We have a healthy innovation pipeline, a well-positioned portfolio, and new strategic partnerships to accelerate our growth. Dental is an attractive market and we will lead transformation in digital dentistry supporting our mission to create innovative solutions for healthy smiles."

Q4 21 and FY 21 Summary Results (GAAP)

(in millions, except per share amount and percentages) Q4 21 Q4 20 YoY FY 21 FY 20 YoY Net Sales 1,088 1,082 0.6 % 4,251 3,342 27.2 % Operating income (loss) 154 135 14.2 % 622 (12 ) NM Operating income % 14.2 % 12.5 % 14.6 % (0.4 %) Diluted EPS 0.47 0.45 3.5 % 1.91 (0.38 ) NM

NM - not meaningful

* Percentages are based on actual values and may not recalculate due to rounding.



Q4 21 and FY 21 Summary Results (Non-GAAP) [1]

(in millions, except per share amount and percentages) Q4 21 Q4 20 YoY FY 21 FY 20 YoY Net Sales 1,088 1,082 0.6 % 4,251 3,342 27.2 % Organic Sales Growth % 1.8 % 24.6 % Adj. Operating income 217 251 (13.7 %) 871 537 62.3 % Adj. Operating income % 20.0 % 23.2 % 20.5 % 16.1 % Adj. EPS 0.76 0.87 (12.6 %) 2.87 1.79 60.3 %

[1] Organic sales growth, adjusted operating income, and adjusted EPS are Non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain items. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a description of these measures and to the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP measures.

* Percentages are based on actual values and may not recalculate due to rounding.

Segment Results

Technologies & Equipment

Full year 2021 net sales were $2,524 million, up 28.7% versus prior year. On an organic basis, net sales increased by 23.2% as compared to prior year. Currency favorably impacted sales by 2.9%, acquisitions increased sales by 9.0%, while divestitures and discontinued products decreased sales by (6.4%). Sales across all product categories grew year-over-year.

Fourth quarter 2021 net sales were $676 million, up 6.8% versus prior year. On an organic basis, net sales increased by 6.5% as compared to prior year. Currency unfavorably impacted sales by (1.8%), acquisitions increased sales by 5.7%, while divestitures and discontinued products decreased sales by (3.6%). The increase in organic sales was primarily driven by strong performance in CAD/CAM, Implants, and Orthodontics partially offset by supply chain constraints.

Consumables

Full year 2021 net sales were $1,727 million, up 25.0% versus prior year. On an organic basis, net sales increased by 26.7%. Currency favorably impacted sales by 2.8%, while divestitures and discontinued products negatively impacted sales by (4.5%). Sales across all product categories grew year-over-year.

Fourth quarter 2021 net sales were $412 million, down (8.3%) versus prior year. On an organic basis, net sales decreased by (4.6%). Currency unfavorably impacted sales by (0.7%), while divestitures and discontinued products decreased sales by (3.0%). The organic sales decline was driven by a tough comparison to the prior year due to the COVID-19 rebound and the timing of purchases ahead of the annual price increase, partially offset by increased pricing.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $222 million, as compared to $263 million in the prior year. Full year 2021 operating cash flow was $657 million, as compared to $635 million in the prior year. In the fourth quarter, the Company paid $24 million in dividends and executed share repurchases of $110 million bringing a total of $292 million returned to shareholders in 2021. At December 31, 2021, the Company had $339 million of cash available on its balance sheet.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

The outlook for 2022 includes organic sales growth of 4% to 5%, with net sales in the range of $4.3 to $4.4 billion. Adjusted operating income margin is expected to be greater than 21% for the full year, with a target of 22% by the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $3.05 to $3.25, up 6% to 13% year-over-year.

Further 2022 outlook assumptions are included in the Q4 FY2021 Earnings Presentation posted on the Investors section of the Dentsply Sirona website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com. The Company does not provide forward-looking estimates on a GAAP basis as certain information is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated.

Recent Announcements & Additional Highlights

Quarterly Cash Dividend Increased - On February 23, 2022, Dentsply Sirona's Board of Directors approved a double-digit increase in the Company's quarterly dividend rate, from the previous rate of $0.11 per share of common stock to $0.125 per share. The dividend is payable on April 8, 2022 to holders of record as of March 25, 2022.

Primeprint - As announced on February 25, 2022, Dentsply Sirona will be launching a medical-grade 3D printing system for dental practices. Primeprint will have one of the highest levels of automation, as a smart hardware and software solution that is optimized for dental applications and runs the entire printing process, including post processing.

Google Cloud Collaboration - As announced on February 25, 2022, Dentsply Sirona and Google Cloud are collaborating to help dentists and dental labs maximize the benefits of digital dentistry by building a digital ecosystem that will support end-to-end workflows in dental practices.

New Board & Executive Team Members - Dr. Dorothea Wenzel has been appointed to the Board of Directors and as a member of the Audit and Finance Committee. Additionally, Cherée Johnson joins Dentsply Sirona at the end of February as its Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Secretary, and will be based at the Company’s headquarters in Charlotte, NC.

Share Repurchase Program - In Q4 2021, the Company repurchased 2 million shares for $110 million. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased a total of 3.5 million shares for $200 million. At December 31, 2021, $890 million of authorization remained under the $1 billion share repurchase program.

3Shape Partnership - As announced on December 8, 2021, Dentsply Sirona and 3Shape expanded their strategic partnership with a focus on seamless connectivity for dentists and dental labs. Dentsply Sirona Primescan and Omnicam scanners now integrate directly with 3Shape's lab software.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 135-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts and percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 1,088 $ 1,082 $ 4,251 $ 3,342 Cost of products sold 495 511 1,890 1,685 Gross profit 593 571 2,361 1,657 Selling, general and administrative expenses 374 377 1,551 1,312 Research and development expenses 59 44 171 123 Goodwill impairment — — — 157 Restructuring and other costs 6 15 17 77 Operating income (loss) 154 135 622 (12 ) Net interest and other expense (income), net 16 12 63 48 Income (loss) before income taxes 138 123 559 (60 ) Provision for income taxes 36 24 138 23 Net income (loss) 102 99 421 (83 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — — Net income (loss) attributable to Dentsply Sirona $ 102 $ 99 $ 421 $ (83 ) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Dentsply Sirona: Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.45 $ 1.93 $ (0.38 ) Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.45 $ 1.91 $ (0.38 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 218.0 218.6 218.4 219.2 Diluted 219.2 219.5 220.2 219.2





DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (unaudited) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 339 $ 438 Accounts and notes receivable-trade, net 747 673 Inventories, net 504 466 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 247 214 Total Current Assets 1,837 1,791 Property, plant and equipment, net 773 791 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 193 176 Identifiable intangible assets, net 2,319 2,504 Goodwill, net 3,976 3,986 Other noncurrent assets 122 94 Total Assets $ 9,220 $ 9,342 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 268 $ 305 Accrued liabilities 679 653 Income taxes payable 57 60 Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt 182 299 Total Current Liabilities 1,186 1,317 Long-term debt 1,913 1,978 Operating lease liabilities 145 130 Deferred income taxes 408 393 Other noncurrent liabilities 525 554 Total Liabilities 4,177 4,372 Total Equity 5,043 4,970 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 9,220 $ 9,342





DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions) (unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 421 $ (83 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 124 142 Amortization of intangible assets 222 192 Fixed asset impairment — 3 Goodwill impairment — 157 Indefinite lived intangible asset impairment — 39 Deferred income taxes (20 ) (64 ) Stock based compensation expense 48 47 Other non-cash (income) expense 34 2 (Gain) Loss on sale on non-strategic businesses and product lines (14 ) 1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts and notes receivable-trade, net (109 ) 126 Inventories, net (63 ) 124 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net (35 ) 42 Other noncurrent assets (10 ) 1 Accounts payable (46 ) (23 ) Accrued liabilities 78 (17 ) Income taxes 17 (39 ) Other noncurrent liabilities 10 (15 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 657 635 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (142 ) (87 ) Cash paid for acquisitions of businesses and equity investments, net of cash acquired (248 ) (1,078 ) Cash received on sale of non-strategic businesses or product lines 28 1 Cash received on derivative contracts 2 58 Other investing activities, net 2 — Net cash used in investing activities (358 ) (1,106 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowings on short-term borrowings 179 2 Cash paid for treasury stock (200 ) (140 ) Cash dividends paid (92 ) (88 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings, net of deferred financing costs 16 1,448 Repayments on long-term borrowings (297 ) (701 ) Payments on terminated derivative instruments — (30 ) Proceeds from exercised stock options 51 11 Other financing activities, net (36 ) (12 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (379 ) 490 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (19 ) 14 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (99 ) 33 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 438 405 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 339 $ 438 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized $ 64 $ 45 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 148 $ 82 Non-cash investing activities Property, plant and equipment in accounts payable at end of period $ 33 $ 14 Exchange of inventory for naming rights $ 2 $ 4





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“US GAAP”) the Company provides certain measures in this press release, described below, which are not calculated in accordance with US GAAP and therefore represent Non-GAAP measures. These Non-GAAP measures may differ from those used by other companies and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with US GAAP. These Non-GAAP measures are used by the Company to measure its performance and may differ from those used by other companies.

Management believes that these Non-GAAP measures are helpful as they provide another measure of the results of operations, and are frequently used by investors and analysts to evaluate the Company’s performance exclusive of certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, and which may not be indicative of past or future performance of the Company.

Organic Sales

The Company defines "organic sales" as the reported net sales adjusted for: (1) net sales from acquired and divested businesses recorded prior to the first anniversary of the acquisition or divestiture, (2) net sales attributable to discontinued product lines in both the current and prior year periods, and (3) the impact of foreign currency translation, which is calculated by translating current period net sales using the comparable prior period's currency exchange rates.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margin

Adjusted operating income (loss) is computed by excluding the following items from operating income:

(1) Business combination related costs and fair value adjustments. These adjustments include costs related to consummating and integrating acquired businesses, as well as net gains and losses related to the disposed businesses. In addition, this category includes the post-acquisition roll-off of fair value adjustments recorded related to business combinations, except for amortization expense of purchased intangible assets noted below. Although the Company is regularly engaged in activities to find and act on opportunities for strategic growth and enhancement of product offerings, the costs associated with these activities may vary significantly between periods based on the timing, size and complexity of acquisitions and as such may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company.

(2) Restructuring program related costs and other costs. These adjustments include costs related to the implementation of restructuring initiatives, including but not limited to, severance costs, facility closure costs, lease and contract termination costs, and related professional service costs associated with specific restructuring initiatives. Other costs include legal settlements, impairments of assets, and changes in accounting principle recorded within the period. The Company is continually seeking to take actions that could enhance its efficiency, consequently restructuring charges may recur but are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to the varying levels of restructuring activity and the inherent imprecision in the estimates used to recognize the impairment of assets, and as such may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company.

(3) Amortization of purchased intangible assets. This adjustment excludes the periodic amortization expense related to purchased intangible assets, which are recorded at fair value in purchase accounting. Although these costs contribute to revenue generation and will recur in future periods, their amounts are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions, and as such may not be indicative of the future performance of the Company.

(4) Fair value and credit risk adjustments. These adjustments include the non-cash mark-to-market changes in fair value associated with pension assets and obligations, equity-method investments, and credit risk related to fair value of derivative assets and liabilities. Although these adjustments are recurring in nature, they are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to changes in the underlying assumptions and market conditions. The non-service component of pension expense is a recurring item, however it is subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to changes in actuarial assumptions, interest rates, plan changes, settlements, curtailments, and other changes in facts and circumstances. As such, these items may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company.

Adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by net sales.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

Adjusted net income (loss) consists of the reported net income (loss) in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted to exclude the items identified above, the related income tax impacts, and discrete income tax adjustments such as: final settlement of income tax audits, discrete tax items resulting from the implementation of restructuring initiatives and the vesting and exercise of employee share-based compensation, any difference between the interim and annual effective tax rate, and adjustments relating to prior periods.

These adjustments are irregular in timing, and the variability in amounts may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company and therefore are excluded for comparability purposes.

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share

Adjusted earnings (loss) (EPS) per diluted share is computed by dividing diluted adjusted earnings (losses) attributable to Dentsply Sirona shareholders by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is computed by excluding interest, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, as well as the adjustments described above for computing Adjusted Operating Income.





DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except percentages)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Q4 2021 Change Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (in millions, except percentages) US Europe ROW Total US Europe ROW Total US Europe ROW Total Net sales $ 385 $ 437 $ 266 $ 1,088 7.2 % (2.4 %) (3.4 %) 0.6 % $ 359 $ 448 $ 275 $ 1,082 Foreign exchange impact (0.8 %) (1.6 %) (1.6 %) (1.3 %) Acquisitions 9.3 % — % 0.9 % 3.3 % Divestitures and discontinued products (1.6 %) (2.6 %) (6.7 %) (3.2 %) Organic sales 0.3 % 1.8 % 4.0 % 1.8 %

* Percentages are based on actual values and may not recalculate due to rounding.





Year Ended December 31, 2021 2021 Change Year Ended December 31, 2020 (in millions, except percentages) US Europe ROW Total US Europe ROW Total US Europe ROW Total Net sales $ 1,497 $ 1,685 $ 1,069 $ 4,251 35.0 % 21.5 % 26.4 % 27.2 % $ 1,109 $ 1,387 $ 846 $ 3,342 Foreign exchange impact 0.3 % 4.7 % 3.2 % 2.9 % Acquisitions 15.4 % — % 1.0 % 5.4 % Divestitures and discontinued products (4.9 %) (4.7 %) (8.3 %) (5.7 %) Organic sales 24.2 % 21.5 % 30.5 % 24.6 %

* Percentages are based on actual values and may not recalculate due to rounding.





A reconciliation of reported net sales to organic sales by segment is as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Q4 2021 Change Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (in millions, except percentages) Technologies & Equipment Consumables Total Technologies & Equipment Consumables Total Technologies & Equipment Consumables Total Net sales $ 676 $ 412 $ 1,088 6.8 % (8.3 %) 0.6 % $ 633 $ 449 $ 1,082 Foreign exchange impact (1.8 %) (0.7 %) (1.3 %) Acquisitions 5.7 % — % 3.3 % Divestitures and discontinued products (3.6 %) (3.0 %) (3.2 %) Organic sales 6.5 % (4.6 %) 1.8 %

* Percentages are based on actual values and may not recalculate due to rounding.





Year Ended December 31, 2021 2021 Change Year Ended December 31, 2020 (in millions, except percentages) Technologies & Equipment Consumables Total Technologies & Equipment Consumables Total Technologies & Equipment Consumables Total Net sales $ 2,524 $ 1,727 $ 4,251 28.7 % 25.0 % 27.2 % $ 1,961 $ 1,381 $ 3,342 Foreign exchange impact 2.9 % 2.8 % 2.9 % Acquisitions 9.0 % — % 5.4 % Divestitures and discontinued products (6.4 %) (4.5 %) (5.7 %) Organic sales 23.2 % 26.7 % 24.6 %

. * Percentages are based on actual values and may not recalculate due to rounding.





DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except per share amounts and percentages)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, a reconciliation of select items as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations to adjusted Non-GAAP items is as follows:

GAAP ADJUSTED NON-GAAP (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Amortization of Purchased Intangible Assets Restructuring Program Related Costs and Other Costs Business Combination Related Costs and Fair Value Adjustments Fair Value and Credit Risk Adjustments Tax Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments Income Tax Related Adjustments Total Non-GAAP Adjustments Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 GROSS PROFIT $ 593 33 — 1 — — — $ 34 $ 627 % OF NET SALES 54.5 % 57.7 % SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 374 (22 ) — (1 ) — — — (23 ) 351 % OF NET SALES 34.4 % 32.3 % RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES 59 — — — — — — — 59 RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER COSTS 6 — (6 ) — — — — (6 ) — OPERATING INCOME 154 55 6 2 — — — 63 217 % OF NET SALES 14.2 % 20.0 % OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSE 16 — — — (13 ) — — (13 ) 3 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 138 55 6 2 13 — — 76 214 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 36 — — — — 20 (9 ) 11 47 % OF PRE-TAX INCOME 26.2 % 21.8 % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DENTSPLY SIRONA $ 102 $ 65 $ 167 % OF NET SALES 9.4 % 15.4 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.47 $ 0.29 $ 0.76

* Percentages are based on actual values and may not recalculate due to rounding.





For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the following table presents the details of the "Restructuring program related costs and other costs" column in the above table and the affected line item in the Consolidated Statements of Operations:

(in millions) Costs Related to Restructuring Plans Other Total Restructuring and other costs 5 $ 1 $ 6 Total $ 5 $ 1 $ 6





DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except per share amounts and percentages)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, a reconciliation of select items as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations to adjusted Non-GAAP items is as follows:

GAAP ADJUSTED NON-GAAP (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Amortization of Purchased Intangible Assets Restructuring Program Related Costs and Other Costs Business Combination Related Costs and Fair Value Adjustments Fair Value and Credit Risk Adjustments Tax Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments Income Tax Related Adjustments Total Non-GAAP Adjustments Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 GROSS PROFIT $ 571 30 11 1 — — — $ 42 $ 613 % OF NET SALES 52.8 % 56.7 % SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 377 (19 ) (24 ) (16 ) — — — (59 ) 318 % OF NET SALES 34.8 % 29.4 % RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES 44 — — — — — — — 44 RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER COSTS 15 — (15 ) — — — — (15 ) — OPERATING INCOME 135 49 50 17 — — — 116 251 % OF NET SALES 12.5 % 23.2 % OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSE 12 — — — (4 ) — — (4 ) 8 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 123 49 50 17 4 — — 120 243 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 24 — — — — 15 12 27 51 % OF PRE-TAX INCOME 19.5 % 21.0 % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DENTSPLY SIRONA $ 99 $ 93 $ 192 % OF NET SALES 9.1 % 17.7 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.45 $ 0.42 $ 0.87





For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the following table presents the details of the "Restructuring program related costs and other costs" column in the above table and the affected line item in the Consolidated Statements of Operations:

(in millions) Asset Impairments Severance Costs Related to Executives Costs Related to Restructuring Plans Professional Services Costs Total Cost of products sold $ — $ — $ 11 $ — $ 11 Selling, general, and administrative expenses — 11 1 12 24 Restructuring and other costs 6 — 9 — 15 Total $ 6 $ 11 $ 21 $ 12 $ 50





DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except per share amounts and percentages)

(unaudited)

For the year ended December 31, 2021, a reconciliation of select items as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations to adjusted Non-GAAP items is as follows:

GAAP ADJUSTED NON-GAAP (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Amortization of Purchased Intangible Assets Restructuring Program Related Costs and Other Costs Business Combination Related Costs and Fair Value Adjustments Fair Value and Credit Risk Adjustments Tax Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments Income Tax Related Adjustments Total Non-GAAP Adjustments Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 GROSS PROFIT $ 2,361 131 (6 ) 3 — — — $ 128 $ 2,489 % OF NET SALES 55.5 % 58.6 % SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 1,551 (91 ) (2 ) (11 ) — — — (104 ) 1,447 % OF NET SALES 36.5 % 34.0 % RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES 171 — — — — — — — 171 RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER COSTS 17 — (17 ) — — — — (17 ) — OPERATING INCOME 622 222 13 14 — — — 249 871 % OF NET SALES 14.6 % 20.5 % OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSE 63 — — 11 (23 ) — — (12 ) 51 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 559 222 13 3 23 — — 261 820 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 138 — — — — 65 (14 ) 51 189 % OF PRE-TAX INCOME 24.7 % 23.0 % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DENTSPLY SIRONA $ 421 $ 210 $ 631 % OF NET SALES 9.9 % 14.8 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 1.91 $ 0.96 $ 2.87

* Percentages are based on actual values and may not recalculate due to rounding.





For the year ended December 31, 2021, the following table presents the details of the "Restructuring program related costs and other costs" column in the above table and the affected line item in the Consolidated Statements of Operations:

(in millions) Severance Costs Related to Executives Costs Related to Restructuring Plans Professional Services Costs Other Total Cost of products sold $ — $ (3 ) $ — $ (3 ) $ (6 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (1 ) 1 2 — 2 Restructuring and other costs — 21 — (4 ) 17 Total $ (1 ) $ 19 $ 2 $ (7 ) $ 13





DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except per share amounts and percentages)

(unaudited)

For the year ended December 31, 2020, a reconciliation of select items as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations to adjusted Non-GAAP items is as follows:

GAAP ADJUSTED NON-GAAP (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Amortization of Purchased Intangible Assets Restructuring Program Related Costs and Other Costs Business Combination Related Costs and Fair Value Adjustments Fair Value and Credit Risk Adjustments Tax Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments Income Tax Related Adjustments Total Non-GAAP Adjustments Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 GROSS PROFIT $ 1,657 118 44 5 — — — $ 167 $ 1,824 % OF NET SALES 49.6 % 54.6 % SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 1,312 (74 ) (57 ) (17 ) — — — (148 ) 1,164 % OF NET SALES 39.3 % 34.8 % RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES 123 — — — — — — — 123 GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT 157 — (157 ) — — — — (157 ) — RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER COSTS 77 — (77 ) — — — — (77 ) — OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (12 ) 192 335 22 — — — 549 537 % OF NET SALES (0.4 %) 16.1 % OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSE 48 — — — (9 ) — — (9 ) 39 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (60 ) 192 335 22 9 — — 558 498 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 23 — — — — 90 (9 ) 81 104 % OF PRE-TAX (LOSS) INCOME (38.3 %) 20.9 % NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DENTSPLY SIRONA $ (83 ) $ 477 $ 394 % OF NET SALES (2.5 %) 11.8 % (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ (0.38 ) $ 2.17 $ 1.79





For the year ended December 31, 2020, the following table presents the details of the "Restructuring program related costs and other costs" column in the above table and the affected line item in the Consolidated Statements of Operations:

(in millions) Asset Impairments Severance Costs Related to Executives Costs Related to Restructuring Plans Professional Services Costs Incentive Compensation Total Cost of products sold $ — $ — $ 44 $ — $ — $ 44 Selling, general, and administrative expenses — 10 2 43 2 57 Goodwill impairment 157 — — — — 157 Restructuring and other costs 47 — 30 — — 77 Total $ 204 $ 10 $ 76 $ 43 $ 2 $ 335





A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 is as follows:

(in millions) 2021 2020 GAAP net income (loss) $ 421 $ (83 ) Interest expense, net 55 47 Income tax expense 138 23 Depreciation(1) 117 121 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 222 192 Restructuring program related costs and other costs 13 335 Business combination related costs and fair value adjustments 3 22 Fair value and credit risk adjustments 23 9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 992 $ 666

(1) E xcludes those depreciation related amounts which were inclu ded as part o f the business combination related adjustme nts be low .



